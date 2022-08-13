Read full article on original website
BBC
Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern
A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
Indian police official who complained about ‘substandard food’ in tearful viral video sent on leave
A police officer from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been sent on leave after he complained about long working hours and “substandard” quality of food served at the barracks.The 26-year-old officer named Manoj Kumar spoke about the issue of food quality in a two-minute-long video in which he was seen crying.“Nobody listens to us. I’m hungry since morning, whom should I talk to?” he sobbed in the video.Additionally, Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s promise to give Rs 1,875 (£20) separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.The video garnered...
BBC
Siachen glacier: Missing Indian soldier's body found after 38 years
The body of an Indian soldier who went missing in the Himalayas 38 years ago has been found. Chandrashekhar Harbola and 19 colleagues were caught in an avalanche during a patrolling operation in the Siachen glacier along the India-Pakistan border in 1984. Fifteen bodies were recovered later but five remained...
BBC
Ecuador: Guayaquil blast 'declaration of war' by gangs - officials
Government officials in Ecuador have blamed a deadly explosion in the port city of Guayaquil on organised crime. At least five people were killed and 26 more injured in the blast on Sunday. Ecuador's interior minister said it was a "declaration of war" by criminal gangs against the government. The...
Turkey says four more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports
ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying sunflower meal, sunflower oil and corn, from Chornomorsk and Odesa ports, under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's defence ministry said on Wednesday.
BBC
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
BBC
William Ruto's rise from chicken seller to Kenya's president-elect
William Ruto - who has been declared the winner of Kenya's heavily disputed presidential election - had a childhood that epitomises the lives of many poor Kenyans. He went to primary school barefoot, wearing his first pair of shoes at the age of 15. He also sold chicken and groundnuts by the roadside in rural areas of the Rift Valley.
Tokyo prosecutors arrest former member of Olympic panel, others for graft-media
TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors have arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on suspicion of bribery, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said on Wednesday.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Explosions in Crimea and Soviet relics torn down
Images show a Russian arms depot in occupied Crimea bursting into flames, just one week after Ukraine claimed a successful strike on a similar target nearby. The military site can be seen in a video being rocked by a string of blasts on Tuesday morning, a devastating strike that Russia blamed on "sabotage".
BBC
Why Tiktok owner hand over pipo data to Chinese goment
Chinese internet giants including Alibaba, Tiktok-owner Byte Dance and Tencent don share details of dia algorithms wit China for di first time. Algorithms dey decide wetin users see and di order wey dem take see am - and dey critical to drive growth of social media platforms. Dem dey guarded...
Uniper posts $12.2 billion net loss on lower Russian gas deliveries
FRANKFURT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper, which secured a 15 billion euro bailout last month, reported a net loss of more than 12 billion euros ($12.2 billion) for the first half, partly blaming lower Russian gas supplies that forced it to buy at much higher prices elsewhere.
UK inflation surprises with rise to 10.1%, a new 40-year high – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
Lebanese man who held bank staff hostage to access savings released
A Lebanese judge has ordered the release of a man who took staff at a Beirut bank hostage last week in an attempt to access his frozen savings. Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein surrendered after the Federal Bank agreed he could withdraw $35,000 (£29,000), which he said he needed to pay hospital bills.
BBC
US 'must contest' Chinese missiles over Taiwan, says admiral
China's decision to fire missiles over Taiwan must be contested, a top US military commander has said. Seventh Fleet commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas said otherwise such action by China would become the norm, calling it "a gorilla in the room". Beijing held military drills around the self-governing island earlier...
BBC
Ruto wins Kenya election - reaction as it happened
We're ending our live coverage of the reaction to Kenya's presidential election result, but here is a summary of what happened through the day:. After six days of counting and verifying the results, the election commission said there would be an announcement at 15:00 local time (12:00 GMT) That timing...
BBC
Polio vaccine in Pakistan: Two policemen guarding vaccinators shot dead
Two policemen guarding a polio vaccination team have been shot dead by gunmen in north-west Pakistan. The team of two vaccinators was unharmed, police said. Local polio vaccination teams are often targeted by anti-vaccine militants, some of whom claim vaccination is a Western plot to sterilise Muslims. Pakistan and Afghanistan...
BBC
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
BBC
Ukraine war: Thousands of Jews quit Russia amid fears of persecution
Russia is facing the mass migration abroad of large numbers of its Jewish population, with at least one in eight leaving the country since its war with Ukraine began. The Jewish Agency helps Jews around the world move to Israel. It says an astonishing 20,500 of Russia's estimated total of 165,000 Jews have gone since March.
BBC
Parents' court plea to continue girl's ventilator treatment
The parents of a girl with an incurable condition have argued in court for her treatment not to be withdrawn. At a High Court hearing in London, medical specialists said the six-year-old was dying from a rare neurological condition and was on a ventilator. Lawyers acting for Birmingham Women and...
