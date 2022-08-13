Michael John Cambre, a resident of Kentwood, La. passed away peacefully on August 8, 2022 at the PAM Specialty Hospital in Hammond, La. He was 69 and a native of Franklin, La. He is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Tarver, Kentwood and Cindy (Mike) Edwards of Alabama. Nieces: Tricia Roberts, Kentwood, Stephanie (Dennis) Beard of Mississippi, Missy (Chris) Cash of Alabama, Jane (Brad) Lathan of Alabama. Nephews: Eric Tarver, Kentwood and Vance Edwards of Alabama. Also 7 great nieces, 3 great nephews, 1 great great niece and 2 great great nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John E. Cambre, Jr., mother, Jane Black Cambre, brother-in-law, James E. Tarver. Also his life long companion (his dog) Tobe...always at his side. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite, La. during a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Mark Beard. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff at PAM Specialty Hospital of Hammond for the loving and compassionate care given Michael during his stay. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

