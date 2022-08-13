Read full article on original website
an17.com
Alfred “Al” William Lawson Miller, Sr.
Alfred “Al” William Lawson Miller, Sr., of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born on February 28, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late William Miller and Alice Abreo Miller. Al was a body and fender man all his life. He owned an auto repair shop in Las Vegas with his brother-in-law, Ronnie Cosse, for many years. He retired from Community Motors in Hammond after 30 years, working alongside two of his closest friends and "partners in crime" Tracey Leonard and Mack Perkins. Al loved playing pool and was taught by some of the greatest professionals such as Minnesota Fats and Willie Mosconi. He also loved fishing, bowling, and most of all, the companionship of his beloved dogs, Precious and Rocket.
an17.com
Richard John Desonier
Richard John Desonier died on Saturday, August 14, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born on June 28, 1933, in Jeanerette, LA to Roland Desonier and Edna Miller Desonier. He was a resident of Covington, LA. Richard is survived by his children, Dr. David Desonier (Michelle), James Michael...
an17.com
Sarah Elizabeth Guillot
Sarah, age 34, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was a native of Hammond, LA. Sarah was loved deeply by her family and will be forever missed. She is survived by her daughter, Madalynn Guillot; son, Ashton “AJ” Guillot; parents, Jay and Susan Guillot; sisters, Meagan Zito (Matt), Alexis Guillot; and grandparents, Elvis Richard and Barbara Guillot.
an17.com
Michael John Cambre
Michael John Cambre, a resident of Kentwood, La. passed away peacefully on August 8, 2022 at the PAM Specialty Hospital in Hammond, La. He was 69 and a native of Franklin, La. He is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Tarver, Kentwood and Cindy (Mike) Edwards of Alabama. Nieces: Tricia Roberts, Kentwood, Stephanie (Dennis) Beard of Mississippi, Missy (Chris) Cash of Alabama, Jane (Brad) Lathan of Alabama. Nephews: Eric Tarver, Kentwood and Vance Edwards of Alabama. Also 7 great nieces, 3 great nephews, 1 great great niece and 2 great great nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John E. Cambre, Jr., mother, Jane Black Cambre, brother-in-law, James E. Tarver. Also his life long companion (his dog) Tobe...always at his side. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite, La. during a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Mark Beard. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff at PAM Specialty Hospital of Hammond for the loving and compassionate care given Michael during his stay. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Earnestine T. Lewis
Earnestine Toefield Lewis, 60, resident of Independence, LA, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Israelite Baptist Church, 12669 Israelite Church Rd., Independence, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
an17.com
Rhonda Kay Smith
Rhonda Kay Smith, 66, met her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 14, 2022, surrounded by her family. Rhonda was born October 9, 1955, in Tampa, FL. to Charles Sullivan and Clara Varnado. Rhonda enjoyed drawing, painting, and crocheting. She made sure that each of her grand babies had a teddy...
an17.com
“Ray” Pierce
Kennith “Ray” Pierce was born in Bogalusa, LA on January 7, 1991, and departed his earthly home on Monday, August 15, 2022, surrounded by loving family and friends. Ray loved to cut hair and there wasn’t a person he ran into that he wouldn’t talk to. Ray loved his wife, children, and family so much and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son, and friend.
an17.com
Bonnie Ann McElveen Brabham
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home. She was born July 4, 1944, in Mt. Hermon, LA and was 78 years of age. She is survived by her 5 children, Paula Hitchcock, Donna Schilling, Terry Stinson, Jerry Stinson and wife Gloria, and Joyce Stinson; sister, Annie Peavy; brother, Truman McElveen and wife Anna; grandchildren, Kelly Coon, Karissa Simpson, Kayla Stinson, Amber Hitchcock, T. J. Stinson, Lucius “Blake” Schilling, Kelsey Schilling, and Tyler “Blaine” Schilling; 21 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Eunice and Wilmer McElveen; sisters, Vergie Fairburn and Gaylon Ray McElveen, and husband Joe McElveen; daughter-in-law, Danielle Myers. Pallbearers will be Matthew Stinson, Skyler Donlave, Blake Schilling, Blaine Schilling, and T. J. Stinson. Visitation at Mt. Hermon United Pentecostal Church from 10:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Friday, August 19, 2022. Services conducted by Pastor Randall Garcia. Interment Mt. Hermon United Pentecostal Church Cemetery, Mt. Hermon, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Mardie Louise Tate McKeithen
A resident of Pine Grove, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at her home. She was born July 17, 1941 in Amite, LA and was 81 years of age. She is survived by her 1 daughter, Susan Denise McKeithen; 2 sons, David Bruce McKeithen and Jerry Lynn McKeithen; 3 sisters, Carolyne Brecheen, Patricia Robertson and husband, Dock, and Sandra Boullion and husband, Al; 1 brother, Bryan Tate, Sr.; grandchildren, Christopher McKeithen, Israel Rodriguez, Anthony Rodriguez, Bryson McKeithen and Isabella McKeithen; great-grandchildren, Kayden Rodriguez, Bryce Locke and Gage Coward. Preceded in death by her husband, Millard McKeithen; parents, Clinton and Inez Tate; son, James Darryl McKeithen; brothers, Clinton Sidney Tate, Jr. and David Tate; sister, Sally Tate; brother-in-law, Winston Brecheen; sister-in-law, Phyliss McKeithen. Pallbearers will be David McKeithen, Jerry McKeithen, Bryson McKeithen, Israel Rodriguez, Anthony Rodriguez and David Welch. Visitation at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Pine Grove, from 6:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pine Grove, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
WBRZ announces Daboval's retirement; Schmaltz appointed station manager
BATON ROUGE - There are exciting similarities to Rocky Daboval’s first day at WBRZ and today: An industry on the cusp of change, a locally owned television station innovating and leading the future, and a lot of life to live in the years ahead. Only tomorrow won’t be the same as the tomorrow in the late 1970s - Daboval, the station’s general manager, will move into retirement.
an17.com
Former standout named new head coach of Southeastern Golf program
HAMMOND, La. – Former Lion standout Lawrence Allan has been named the new head golf coach at Southeastern Louisiana University, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced on Monday. Allan’s hire is pending approval of the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. Allan replaces Jake Narro, who led...
an17.com
Southeastern faculty, staff receive top awards at Convocation
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University opened the 2022-23 academic year Friday (Aug. 12) with its fall convocation that included presentation of the President’s Awards for Excellence, the university’s highest honor for faculty and staff. The event also included announcement of endowed professorships and scholarships, new faculty and...
an17.com
Pedestrian dies in St. Helena Parish crash
GREENSBURG---This morning, shortly after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Damarius Melvin of Greensburg. The preliminary investigation revealed that Melvin...
