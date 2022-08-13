Home Team Friday Preview: Jasper Wildcats

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) It didn’t take Jasper long to win the SIAC championship. In only their second year in the conference, the Wildcats ran the table and won the title.

Year three will bring new challenges.



The Wildcats lost multiple key players to graduation, but will still have a bullseye on the back of their jerseys.

“We look at pressure as a positive,” says Jasper head coach Tony Lewis. “We have high expectations every season. Our community, school and athletic program expects us to do well. They expect all of our sports teams to do well. In terms of pressure, it’s how you look at it.”

Jasper opens the season at Memorial.

