Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Customers react to safety measures in OTR

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
CINCINNATI, OH
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Must-Do’s in Cincinnati

Cincinnati is the 3rd largest city in Ohio with a population just over 300,000. In the mid 1800’s, Cincinnati was the country’s 6th largest city and referred to as the “Queen City of the West.” To this day, “The Queen City.” has remained the city’s most popular nickname. Most notably, the city’s strong art scene lent to its’ reputation as a cultured city. Today, you can enjoy many art and history museums, ballet, opera, the symphony, galleries, and performance art venues in one of the Midwest’s most vibrant art cities.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

State of Cincinnati's police force: Number of officers is well under 'full strength'

CINCINNATI — Too many retirements and not enough recruits. This appears to be the manpower situation for the Cincinnati Police Department this summer. The question of precisely how many officers Cincinnati needs is decades old. But, based on population, the city agreed that 1,059 officers was about the right number. After another retirement by a police sergeant Monday, the city had 951 officers, that's 108 below the agreed-upon complement.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

ReLeaf returns: How to get free trees if you live in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Parks' annual ReLeaf free tree program returns this month. Again this year the park district is prioritizing low canopy neighborhoods. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, homeowners in designated neighborhoods can apply to receive up to two free trees. The Park Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. Neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy per the 2021 tree census are listed below.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Winton Road lane closures to be in effect on I-275 overpass

CINCINNATI — Lane restrictions will be in place on Winton Road over I-275 on Tuesday afternoon after a cursory inspection found damage to the overpass. Due to the damage, Winton Road will be reduced to one lane in the northbound direction over I-275. The right and middle lanes are...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New Bearcats to move-in day at UC Sunday

1 dead, multiple seriously injured in downtown crash, police say. Cincinnati Animal Care at the Off Market in Blue Ash Saturday. Dogs available for adoption or fostering were available on Saturday at The OFF Market in Blue Ash from the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. Homemaker's Bar owner makes delicious...
CINCINNATI, OH

