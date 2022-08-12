Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, announces the return of its annual fundraiser, Nite at the Races at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Elko Conference Center. Guests are invited...
Elko County property searched in Utah missing man case
ELKO – Law enforcement from two states searched the Nevada property of a man who has been named as a suspect in the disappearance of a 19-year-old Utah man nearly 12 weeks ago. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office with the search warrant...
Home-occupation rule adopted in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK – The Committee of Architecture has given final approval to a home-occupation rule that the Spring Creek Association says will allow business use of shops and exterior buildings, and will hopefully encourage more small businesses to start in the area. This was the final step in a...
What's on the agenda: Local government this week
Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will discuss coordinating hunting seasons with the state of Utah in conjunction with the efforts of NDOW biologist Kari Huebner. Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors...
School district welcomes 22 changes in leadership
ELKO – Twenty-two new administrators are among the changes that students, parents and community members will see at the start of the new school year on Aug. 29, which includes new programs and districtwide plans for facilities and the future of the Elko County School District. Programs for free...
GBC students receive scholarships to continue education
ELKO – Two Great Basin College students will continue their education at the University of Nevada, Reno as recipients of the Rural Nevada Behavioral Health Workforce Development Scholarship. Gina Sherwood of Elko and John Headley of Las Vegas both overcame great challenges in their lives to get to this...
Elko businessman arrested over fence project
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on a felony fraud charge and for engaging in a contractor business without a license after he failed to complete a fence project. According to court records, Jose L. Cardoza, 37, was hired in June 2021 to install a 237-foot vinyl fence. The homeowners paid J & S Fencing $23,000 for labor and materials, but work stopped after 55 fence posts were installed on the property.
State Police: Illegal firearms, drugs found during Elko County traffic stop
ELKO – A Utah man pulled over for speeding on U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells was arrested after troopers found dozens of illegal firearms and more than seven pounds of marijuana in his BMW, Nevada State Police reported. Triston H. Steinman, 24, of Washington was booked into Elko...
WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another
ELKO — Following an outstanding 2021 campaign — one which saw a trip to the 3A state semifinal — the cupboard is far from bare for the Elko football team. “You always lose more than you think, but it still hurts less than normal,” said Elko head coach Luke Sellers.
