Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
First responders and volunteers describe Saturday's scene
BERWICK, Pa. — On Monday, members of the Berwick Fire Department hosed off the debris left behind after Saturday's violent incident outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant and bar. But Chief Gene Boone says the pain and the damage that was caused won't be as easy to wash away. "It's...
5 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd
Berwick, Pa. (AP) — State police say five people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the Berwick fundraiser shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their Nescopeck home...
WOLF
Overnight Crash Sends One to Hospital in Pittston
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pittston Police, and the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance were all on scene just after 10:00pm on Monday behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Investigators found a car turned on its side in a ditch behind Quinn's Market on Kennedy Boulevard. Crews say that the...
Fundraiser planned for tragedy victims in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Along the sidewalk at the site of Saturday's tragedy, as well as elsewhere in the greater Berwick area, we are continuing to see community support show up for the victims. Taps Sportsbar is closed now, but on Saturday night, it didn't take long for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire in Orwigsburg displaces three
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Investigators believe a Saturday afternoon fire in Schuylkill County is not suspicious. The alarm on West Market Street in Orwigsburg came in just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Fire crews quickly called in a second alarm, and about 50 firefighters from the Orwigsburg area helped battle...
This Pennsylvania Museum Boasts a Huge Collection of Vintage Motorcycles
If you've lived in Pennsylvania most of your life, discovering a hidden gem can feel like winning the lottery. We bet that's how you'll feel when you take a step inside this one-of-a-kind museum. Home to more than 200 vintage bikes and various other relics of the past, there is so much to see here. Keep reading to learn more.
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night
Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
wkok.com
Light Pole Damaged in Recent Hit & Run Incident
SELINSGROVE – An incident in a local car dealer’s lot has police seeking the truck and driver that knocked down a light pole a couple weeks ago. Selinsgrove state police said a truck was turning right onto Market Street from the lot at 6:15 p.m. July 27 when it hit a light pole, causing the pole to fall onto another vehicle. They said the vehicle sustained minor damage and there was significant damage to the light pole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Woman flown to hospital dies after being hit by car in Frackville
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A pedestrian was flown to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Frackville on Monday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred around 3:45 PM in the area of Lehigh Avenue and Frack Street. Investigators learned that the victim, a 92-year-old woman, was...
ocscanner.news
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT
Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash
WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pahomepage.com
Officials blame project on damaged roads
LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in Carbon County want PennDOT to pay for damages they say are happening on local roads and bridges due to a major projects in the area. PennDOT crews have been working on Route 443 in Carbon County since January of last year. A...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 16th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Anna Mae Cahill, 89, Frackville, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022 at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville. Private funeral services were held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. --------------------------------------------------- David T. Klemic , 69, formerly of Morea, died Friday...
WNEP-TV 16
DJs at fundraiser in Berwick recall moments of chaos
A disc jockey is being called a hero after jumping into action to help at least seven people on Saturday. The DJ was also hit by the car and has broken bones.
Schuylkill Haven sports center opens
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — What used to be a practice field and two old basketball courts for the Schuylkill Haven Area School District is now a college-level sports center, the first of its kind in Schuylkill County. Athletes, including high school quarterback Brayden Fasnacht, participated in one of the...
1 dead, 17 hurt in Pennsylvania crash; suspect’s mother also killed
One person was killed and another 17 people injured when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered for a fundraiser at a Pennsylvania bar.
skooknews.com
Pedestrian Struck in Frackville; Victim Flown
UPDATE: 08/16/2022 - Victim dies from injuries.
Police searching for missing endangered man
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Nanticoke City Police Department is searching for a missing endangered man in Luzerne County. Officials said they are searching for Brian Rogozinski, a 49-year-old man from Luzerne County. Investigators say Rogozinski is a white male, 5’01”, approximately 220 pounds, hazel eyes, bald, and has brown facial hair. According to law […]
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
Comments / 1