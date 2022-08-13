Read full article on original website
southjerseyobserver.com
Can You Help to Identify These Individuals? Contact Brooklawn Police With Information
The Brooklawn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals who are wanted for questioning regarding alleged property damage that occurred at the Motel 6 on July 20, 2022. (All photos credit: Brooklawn Police Dept.) The individuals fled the scene in what appears to be...
York woman fraudulently obtained credit cards, sentenced for mail fraud scheme
A woman from York was sentenced on Aug. 15 following her conviction of mail fraud related to a fraud scheme, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Spring Garden Township Police warn residents to lock their vehicles
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police want residents to avoid being victimized by thieves after a series of thefts from vehicles occurred recently in the Elmwood neighborhood. In every one of the reported thefts, police say, the vehicles involved were unlocked. The department shared videos of the...
Woman ordered to pay $180K in restitution following conviction in fraud scheme
A 65-year-old York County woman was convicted of mail fraud as part of a fraud scheme, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday. Robin Jean Seredych was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner. United...
Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post
A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
WGAL
Suspects steal $6,700 worth of merchandise from Lebanon County Ulta Beauty store, police say
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for two people who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Lebanon County. North Cornwall Township Police said the suspects stole numerous items totaling $6,700 on July 29 around 7 p.m. from the store on Quentin Road.
One Person Shot in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, PA – One person was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. According to police, on...
WGAL
Lancaster County police departments hold information session to attract job applicants
MANHEIM, Pa. — Lancaster County police departments that are facing a shortage of officers are hosting an information session in the hopes of attracting potential candidates. It will take place at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center at 101 Champ Blvd. in Manheim. Anyone with an interest in...
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
Upper Allen Township police looking for juveniles who hit elderly woman with rock
Police in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, say an elderly woman was struck in the head by a rock or similar object.
lebtown.com
Walmart hiring for new high-tech North Lebanon Township warehouse
Walmart’s new 412,000-square-foot distribution center is ramping up operations this month, with the company saying that the facility will add 1,000 new jobs to the area. Walmart said in a press release that it has already hired 500 employees for the facility, with another 500 to still be added.
Arrest made in connection to homicide of missing Lancaster County man
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with the murder of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, which occurred on March 13 of this year, according to police. Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II, 24, has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Through an...
lebtown.com
Blotter: DUIs, simple assault, indecent exposure, theft, prowling
Simple Assault, Harassment – At 1:16 a.m. July 22, police responded to Frystown Road for an inactive domestic incident. Police discovered that a verbal argument had escalated into a physical altercation. Police cited a 36-year-old Fredericksburg woman and a 34-year-old Lebanon man with simple assault and harassment. Police are investigating.
Man Indicted for Buying 13 Guns, Falsely Claiming They Were for Himself
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johvaughan Young, age 23, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 10th by a federal grand jury on firearms charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that...
Police Release Surveillance Image of Credit Card Theft Suspects
EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Police have released a surveillance image of the suspects wanted in connection with the theft of credit cards from a female victim at the Chop House Grille on July 20, 2022. The incident occurred around 9:00 PM, when the victim had her credit cards...
Over 1,300 bags of suspected fentanyl seized
POTTSVILLE CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say they pulled over a man who was in possession of multiple drugs including over 1,300 bags of fentanyl. According to PSP, on August 3 around 9:49 p.m. troopers pulled over a man, later identified as John Bartel, 62, of Pottsville City. PSP states they found […]
abc27.com
Harrisburg man pleads guilty in Camp Hill pool shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has pleaded guilty after a shooting at the Camp Hill Borough Pool last summer. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal attempt to commit homicide in connection to the June 28, 2021, shooting.
abc27.com
Missing York teens found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
WGAL
Police: Pennsylvania man drives into crowd, leaving 1 dead, then kills mother
Pennsylvania State Police say a man drove his car into a crowd Saturday evening in Columbia County, killing one and injuring 17, before returning home and killing his mother. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, allegedly told troopers he was upset about an argument with his mother, saw the crowd in Berwick and drove through it.
