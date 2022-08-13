Read full article on original website
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A League Of Their Own’ On Prime Video, An Adaptation Of The Hit Film With New Characters And Stories
The 1992 film A League Of Their Own was a massive hit for a lot of reasons, not the least of which was the presence of Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Hanks and director Penny Marshall. But it was also about a brief time in the ’40s where women got opportunities they never had, simply because the country’s men were off to war. Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham have adapted that film for Amazon Prime Video with a new set of characters and stories, and ventured into territory that wouldn’t have been imagined 30 years ago.
‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’: Hallmark Exec Hints More Movies Might Be on the Horizon
More 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' might be coming to Hallmark. Though the last new movie in the series aired nearly a year ago, a network exec hinted the franchise isn’t finished.
The White Lotus Season 2 Is Going to Be "Completely Different" According to Executive Producer
Watch: Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations. Season two of HBO's The White Lotus is set to take viewers to the sun-drenched city of Sicily, where a new group of hotel guests will check in for their luxury stay. And while the upcoming episodes will follow the tourists on their travels as season one did, don't expect a repeat of the same events.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Connect Miracle Whip Mention in Season 6 Episode 12 to Jimmy’s Legal Practice With Kim and ‘Breaking Bad’
Believe it or not, 'Better Call Saul' isn't the first time Miracle Whip comes up in the 'Breaking Bad' universe.
Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
Zoë Kravitz Reveals Why She Was Initially "Drawn" to Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Watch: Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC. Just like magic, Zoë Kravitz felt a connection to Channing Tatum before they even met. When casting for her directorial debut thriller film Pussy Island, the Batman star knew that role of Slater King, a tech mogul, should be played by "someone who hadn't played a dark character before." The role in question eventually went to Kravitz's now-boyfriend, who the actress admitted was her "first choice."
Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Vacation Life With Jason Bateman and His Wife Amanda
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Honors Dad in Sweet Surprise Tribute at 2022 Emmys. Jennifer Aniston is reminiscing on her R & R with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. The Friends star shared a peek into her sunny vacation with Jason and wife Amanda, along with a plea for them to head back to the beach. As she put it in her Aug. 15 post, "Take us back."
Where to Watch and Stream Fidelity Free Online
Cast: Aleksandr Pal Evgeniya Gromova Alexey Agranovich Marina Vasilyeva Anna Kotova. Lena is a talented midwife and gynaecologist, her husband Serezha is an actor at a provincial drama theatre. They are close and gentle with each other, but there is no sex. Lena suspects that Serezha has an affair, but she worries quietly and does not reveal her jealousy. Instead of sorting out her relationship with her husband, Lena starts to betray him with chance acquaintances. Gradually Lena’s parallel life gets out of control and changes her original life.
‘Better Call Saul’ fans are not prepared for Monday night’s ominously titled series finale, ‘Saul Gone’
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the sixth and final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul…. AMC’s Better Call Saul wraps up its sixth season run on Monday night in what will surely go down as one of the most acclaimed season finales in the history of modern television. The Breaking Bad spinoff helmed by series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould was always better than it had any business being by focusing on the origin story of shady lawyer Saul Goodman portrayed by funnyman turned dramatic actor Bob Odenkirk in a career-turning role.
‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series
We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
LOTR: Rings Of Power Release Schedule Announced, Debuts With Two Episodes
Amazon Studios has confirmed the release schedule for its upcoming big-budget The Lord of the Rings TV series. The Rings of Power will debut with two episodes that air on Thursday, September 1, and after that, new episodes will air every Friday at midnight Eastern. Episodes 1 and 2 will...
‘The Rings of Power’ debuting a day early with two-episode premiere
Only two weeks separate us from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally making its long-anticipated debut on Prime Video. All of this waiting has not been in vain, apparently, as Amazon has just announced that they’re releasing the series a day earlier, on the first day of September. Not only that, Tolkien fans will be able to watch the first two episodes, as opposed to only the pilot, in an effort to put some gap between the show’s finale and that of HBO’s House of the Dragon.
See Catherine Zeta-Jones Slay as Morticia Adams For Netflix’s Wednesday
Watch: "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind. As fall quickly approaches, Netflix is gearing up for the release of the spook-filled series Wednesday, which centers on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. And while the spotlight is on the creepy teen, the rest of the Addams family is getting in on the fun, too.
Mandy Moore Showcases Elegant Pregnancy Style as She's Honored at HCA TV Awards
Watch: Mandy Moore Reveals Life After This Is Us Has Been "Daunting" Pregnant star Mandy Moore showcased a chic maternity look on the red carpet this weekend as she received a special award for her work. The This Is Us actress and singer, who is expecting her second baby boy...
Kim Kardashian Is A Total Mood While Ziplining With North West
Watch: Kim Kardashian SPITS OUT Her Shot at Kylie Jenner's Birthday. Adventure is out there, and Kim Kardashian has found it. The Kardashians star documented her latest thrill-seeking mother-daughter date with North West that included a fun zipline ride. Well, not everyone thought it was fun. "I cried every step...
Best Amazon Prime Original Series of All Time
With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus
Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
RuPaul's Drag Race Announces Plans For Historic 15th Season
Watch: 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions. RuPaul's Drag Race is sashaying into history. On Aug. 15, VH1 officially announced plans for the drag competition show's landmark 15th season, which will include the show's 200th episode. "When I hear season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, I have to pinch...
We Bought a Zoo Actress Maggie Elizabeth Jones Is a Freshman in College and We Feel Old
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. If you needed a reason to feel totally old today, here's one that will do just that—but also make you smile. Maggie Elizabeth Jones, the actress who stole our hearts while acting alongside Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson in the...
