Only two weeks separate us from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally making its long-anticipated debut on Prime Video. All of this waiting has not been in vain, apparently, as Amazon has just announced that they’re releasing the series a day earlier, on the first day of September. Not only that, Tolkien fans will be able to watch the first two episodes, as opposed to only the pilot, in an effort to put some gap between the show’s finale and that of HBO’s House of the Dragon.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO