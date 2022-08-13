ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A League Of Their Own’ On Prime Video, An Adaptation Of The Hit Film With New Characters And Stories

The 1992 film A League Of Their Own was a massive hit for a lot of reasons, not the least of which was the presence of Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Hanks and director Penny Marshall. But it was also about a brief time in the ’40s where women got opportunities they never had, simply because the country’s men were off to war. Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham have adapted that film for Amazon Prime Video with a new set of characters and stories, and ventured into territory that wouldn’t have been imagined 30 years ago.
E! News

The White Lotus Season 2 Is Going to Be "Completely Different" According to Executive Producer

Watch: Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations. Season two of HBO's The White Lotus is set to take viewers to the sun-drenched city of Sicily, where a new group of hotel guests will check in for their luxury stay. And while the upcoming episodes will follow the tourists on their travels as season one did, don't expect a repeat of the same events.
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
E! News

Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
E! News

Zoë Kravitz Reveals Why She Was Initially "Drawn" to Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Watch: Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC. Just like magic, Zoë Kravitz felt a connection to Channing Tatum before they even met. When casting for her directorial debut thriller film Pussy Island, the Batman star knew that role of Slater King, a tech mogul, should be played by "someone who hadn't played a dark character before." The role in question eventually went to Kravitz's now-boyfriend, who the actress admitted was her "first choice."
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Fidelity Free Online

Cast: Aleksandr Pal Evgeniya Gromova Alexey Agranovich Marina Vasilyeva Anna Kotova. Lena is a talented midwife and gynaecologist, her husband Serezha is an actor at a provincial drama theatre. They are close and gentle with each other, but there is no sex. Lena suspects that Serezha has an affair, but she worries quietly and does not reveal her jealousy. Instead of sorting out her relationship with her husband, Lena starts to betray him with chance acquaintances. Gradually Lena’s parallel life gets out of control and changes her original life.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Better Call Saul’ fans are not prepared for Monday night’s ominously titled series finale, ‘Saul Gone’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the sixth and final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul…. AMC’s Better Call Saul wraps up its sixth season run on Monday night in what will surely go down as one of the most acclaimed season finales in the history of modern television. The Breaking Bad spinoff helmed by series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould was always better than it had any business being by focusing on the origin story of shady lawyer Saul Goodman portrayed by funnyman turned dramatic actor Bob Odenkirk in a career-turning role.
tvinsider.com

‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series

We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
Gamespot

LOTR: Rings Of Power Release Schedule Announced, Debuts With Two Episodes

Amazon Studios has confirmed the release schedule for its upcoming big-budget The Lord of the Rings TV series. The Rings of Power will debut with two episodes that air on Thursday, September 1, and after that, new episodes will air every Friday at midnight Eastern. Episodes 1 and 2 will...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ debuting a day early with two-episode premiere

Only two weeks separate us from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally making its long-anticipated debut on Prime Video. All of this waiting has not been in vain, apparently, as Amazon has just announced that they’re releasing the series a day earlier, on the first day of September. Not only that, Tolkien fans will be able to watch the first two episodes, as opposed to only the pilot, in an effort to put some gap between the show’s finale and that of HBO’s House of the Dragon.
E! News

Kim Kardashian Is A Total Mood While Ziplining With North West

Watch: Kim Kardashian SPITS OUT Her Shot at Kylie Jenner's Birthday. Adventure is out there, and Kim Kardashian has found it. The Kardashians star documented her latest thrill-seeking mother-daughter date with North West that included a fun zipline ride. Well, not everyone thought it was fun. "I cried every step...
24/7 Wall St.

Best Amazon Prime Original Series of All Time

With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
TechRadar

Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus

Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
E! News

RuPaul's Drag Race Announces Plans For Historic 15th Season

Watch: 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions. RuPaul's Drag Race is sashaying into history. On Aug. 15, VH1 officially announced plans for the drag competition show's landmark 15th season, which will include the show's 200th episode. "When I hear season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, I have to pinch...
