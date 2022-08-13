Read full article on original website
Related
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin reaping benefits of Prop 68 at Sunset Whitney Recreation Area
ADA-accessible pathways and sweeping views in East Trails. Rocklin, Calif. – The City of Rocklin will officially open Phase 1 of the East Trails at the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area on Wednesday, August 17, at 9 a.m., adding approximately 1.1 miles of ADA-accessible pathways for people to enjoy. Phase...
Fox40
Movie being filmed near Roseville school
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
KCRA.com
Want to ride the Polar Express? How to get pre-sale tickets for Old Sac's coveted train ride
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It may be August, but you should already start planning ahead of you're thinking of riding the Polar Express in Sacramento. Anyone who's tried getting tickets knows this holiday-themed train ride can sell out quickly. For a chance at getting pre-sale tickets, you can become a member of the California Railroad Museum by the end of August.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise
A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
KTVU FOX 2
13-year-old Northern California boy pitches perfect game
ELK GROVE, Calif. - A 13-year-old pitcher from the Sacramento area is now celebrating a perfect weekend. That's because Jacob Trujillo pitched a perfect at the Cal Ripkin World Series in Maine. The teenager from Elk Grove retired every batter he faced, and had 13 strikeouts, while on the mound...
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
celebsbar.com
Missing Teen Kiely Rodni's Boyfriend Reveals The Final Words They Shared
We’re coming up on a week since anyone has seen Kiely Rodni. As you may have heard, the 16-year-old girl disappeared after a party late Friday night. She attended the gathering of a reported 200+ teens near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California until the wee hours of Saturday morning, August 6.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
How much did it cost to buy a home in Roseville, California in the the past week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Roseville increased in the last week to $359. That’s $7 less than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Roseville was $342. The most expensive community in Placer...
Mountain Democrat
Suspects prey on shopper
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 reopens after logging truck crash
PULGA, Calif. - UPDATE 11:47 a.m.: Highway 70 has reopened after a logging truck crashed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning, according to Caltrans. CAL FIRE Butte County tells Action News Now that a small amount of fuel was leaking from the truck, but none of it made it into Feather River. State Park and Fish and Wildlife officials were notified.
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
Fox40
Fire from Tesla vehicle on I-80 near Madison Avenue spreads to roadside
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans cameras showed fire from a Tesla vehicle on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue spread to the side of the road Monday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire said one person was taken to the hospital. At least one lane was blocked due to fire crews battling the flames, which led to traffic in the area being slightly backed up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report of strange odor leads to discovery of possible murder-suicide in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placerville Police Department is currently investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found two bodies inside a Placerville home on Thursday. Officers said they were initially called at 7:12 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of Wilste Road by a neighbor who reported a suspicious odor coming from a […]
KCRA.com
Roseville officials search for person believed to have started multiple fires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville officials are looking for a person they believe to have started two fires on Monday, one of which led to a temporary closure along Interstate 80. Both fires, one at a dumpster behind a store in the 300 block of Sunrise Avenue, and the other...
Family desperate to find woman who went missing after Reno trip
PENN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Yuba City area woman is desperate for answers after she and her ex-boyfriend went missing. Police and family said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja went to Hot August Nights in Reno and planned to return the night of Aug. 7. “Feeling like a […]
Comments / 0