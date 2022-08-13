ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada City, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin reaping benefits of Prop 68 at Sunset Whitney Recreation Area

ADA-accessible pathways and sweeping views in East Trails. Rocklin, Calif. – The City of Rocklin will officially open Phase 1 of the East Trails at the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area on Wednesday, August 17, at 9 a.m., adding approximately 1.1 miles of ADA-accessible pathways for people to enjoy. Phase...
ROCKLIN, CA
Fox40

Movie being filmed near Roseville school

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise

A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

13-year-old Northern California boy pitches perfect game

ELK GROVE, Calif. - A 13-year-old pitcher from the Sacramento area is now celebrating a perfect weekend. That's because Jacob Trujillo pitched a perfect at the Cal Ripkin World Series in Maine. The teenager from Elk Grove retired every batter he faced, and had 13 strikeouts, while on the mound...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
celebsbar.com

Missing Teen Kiely Rodni's Boyfriend Reveals The Final Words They Shared

We’re coming up on a week since anyone has seen Kiely Rodni. As you may have heard, the 16-year-old girl disappeared after a party late Friday night. She attended the gathering of a reported 200+ teens near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California until the wee hours of Saturday morning, August 6.
TRUCKEE, CA
Person
Terry Zwigoff
Mountain Democrat

Suspects prey on shopper

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
PLACERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 reopens after logging truck crash

PULGA, Calif. - UPDATE 11:47 a.m.: Highway 70 has reopened after a logging truck crashed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning, according to Caltrans. CAL FIRE Butte County tells Action News Now that a small amount of fuel was leaking from the truck, but none of it made it into Feather River. State Park and Fish and Wildlife officials were notified.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Fire from Tesla vehicle on I-80 near Madison Avenue spreads to roadside

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans cameras showed fire from a Tesla vehicle on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue spread to the side of the road Monday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire said one person was taken to the hospital. At least one lane was blocked due to fire crews battling the flames, which led to traffic in the area being slightly backed up.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Family desperate to find woman who went missing after Reno trip

PENN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Yuba City area woman is desperate for answers after she and her ex-boyfriend went missing. Police and family said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja went to Hot August Nights in Reno and planned to return the night of Aug. 7. “Feeling like a […]

