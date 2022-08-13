ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Meari heads to Japan, packed with winds, rain

By YURI KAGEYAMA
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11W1r4_0hFTLX5K00
People walk in the rain in front of a station, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Shizuoka, west of Tokyo. Tropical Storm Meari is unleashing heavy rains on southwestern Japan as it heads northward toward the Tokyo capital, according to Japanese weather officials. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Tropical Storm Meari unleashed heavy rains on southwestern Japan as it headed northward Saturday toward the capital, Tokyo, according to Japanese weather officials.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned Meari was on course to make landfall by noon, bringing sudden heavy rains and blasting winds, possibly setting off mudslides and flooding.

Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, was told to brace for extremely heavy rainfall.

Meari, packing sustained winds of up to 72 kilometers (45 miles) per hour, was moving over coastal waters and expected to continue northward, making landfall before veering eastward, swinging over the Pacific Ocean by early Sunday.

The Tokyo area was likely to be hammered by fierce rainfall and winds later in the day. Warnings on high waves in coastal areas were issued for Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, and other nearby areas.

The authorities warned against going near rivers or other waters, as the levels may rise suddenly.

Japan is in the middle of the Bon summer holidays, and vacationers are traveling in droves but some have had to cancel or change plans.

The Rock in Japan Festival 2022, which began a week ago in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, canceled the event for Saturday, the final day of the outdoor festival, and promised ticket refunds.

All Nippon Airways has canceled local flights in response to the storm. Bullet train services were delayed, and speed limits at tunnels in Shizuoka were temporarily lowered as a cautionary measure. Authorities warned more train lines may be affected and roads blocked.

The world’s third largest economy has often seen deaths and injuries caused by seasonal storms and torrential rainfall that damage dams, blow off rooftops and down power lines.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

