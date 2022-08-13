Investigators searching for Kiely Rodni have revealed that her cellphone last pinged close to a vast lake running around the campground where more than 200 teenagers and young adults descended for a party 10 days ago. Kiely was last seen sometime between 12.30am to 1am on 6 August near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Her car – a silver 2013 Honda CRV – is also missing.Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the last known cellphone location data placed the teenager next to Prosser Lake at around 12.30am. Her phone went out of service after this...

