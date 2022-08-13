Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Fairfield City Schools to install disinfection filtration systems on buses
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBMA) — Fairfield City Schools announced Tuesday it is adding a new layer of protection on its buses against COVID-19 that aims to kill certain viruses and bacteria before they make it inside the schools. The school district said on Wednesday, August 17, state of the art...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson State offers 50 percent discount on tuition, fees for dual enrollment students
Jefferson State announced Tuesday that dual enrollment students in general education classes for the fall 2022 semester will receive 50-percent off tuition and fees. “Dual enrollment is a great way for students to save money and get a head start on their college education or career training,” Dual Enrollment Coordinator Pam Kelley said. “We are proud to serve over 2,200 dual enrollment students at Jefferson State. With this 50-percent discount offer along with scholarship opportunities, we expect the number of dual enrollment students to increase for the fall 2022 semester.”
Lass But Not Least: Going Old School
By Ken Lass Did you feel that strong blast of wind sweeping through Trussville last week? It was the collective sigh of relief from moms all over town as they sent their children back to school. There is something reassuring and nostalgic about the rumble of the yellow buses winding their way through our neighborhoods […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring. Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.
UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like ‘flu’ for new school year
A leading institution in Alabama’s COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
wbrc.com
Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
Multi-department Rock the South debriefing held
CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-department Rock the South (RTS) debriefing was held Monday morning, with representatives from local and statewide law enforcement, emergency medical services and emergency management agencies ready to hash out what went well and identify areas for improvement going forward with the annual event. Cullman Fire Rescue Chief Brian Bradberry reported that having added personnel and physicians on-site made a positive impact; however, he said the lack of signage on the event side of the sponsor row tents made deciphering where assistance was needed difficult. He recommended tents on one side being labeled with even numbers and the...
‘We are not going to babysit your children’: Birmingham mayor reminds parents of curfew after recent violence
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to Twitter Sunday to remind parents of the city’s curfew for people younger than 17, which restricts their ability to be out at night and during school hours. The 2008 curfew law restricts people younger than 17 from being out without a parent between...
ABC 33/40 News
Mother remembers SRO's bravery in special thank you note as daughter graduates from UA
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A renewed spotlight on school resource officers after the massacre in Uvalde with more training, resources and assurances to the public that schools are prepared. Nearly a decade ago, a Shelby County SRO came face to face with an armed man holding students hostage....
wbrc.com
JeffCo Commission helping to fund security cameras in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Bessemer now has new funds to purchase security cameras for the city. Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson announced the presentation of a $100,000 check for cameras that will be monitored by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and the Bessemer Police Department at the Metro Area Crime Center.
wbrc.com
Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
ABC 33/40 News
Residents, developer, realtors weigh in after proposed Helena garden homes cause stir
HELENA, Ala. (WBMA) — A developer is asking Jefferson County to rezone 2.64 acres to build five garden homes and it's causing a stir among some residents and on social media. Those proposed five new garden homes would be built just outside Helena’s Sterling Lakes neighborhood. Henry Hamilton...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority gets $14M grant
The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority has been awarded a $14M grant by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a release. More than $7.7B in requests were made by agencies across the country. There was $1.66B available. The BJCTA looks to use the money to build a new maintenance facility,...
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders say more than a dozen local businesses and vendors have not been paid for their work during The World Games. Event officials tell WBRC that the massive 11-day competition left behind a $14 million deficit. That’s after costing $65 million to produce.
birminghamtimes.com
Ensley Native Lost Son to Gun Violence. How He Found Strength to Help Others
Ensley neighborhood native Ernest Brown, compliance officer and dean of academics at Maranathan Academy in Birmingham, goes above and beyond to help students in need. Even coming to work after a family tragedy. In October 2021, Brown’s son, Kealand Amad Pickens, 27, was shot and killed after argument over a...
Guest opinion: Distorting the truth not the Mountain Brook way and it needs to stop
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness ....” When I consider this famous passage by Charles Dickens, the upcoming municipal election in Mountain Brook immediately comes to mind. We live in an age when the politics of our nation have rarely been more toxic. And yet, in my beloved community of Mountain Brook, we have always related to each other in good faith and with mutual respect. In Mountain Brook, we choose servant leaders who are bound by an overarching aspiration for goodness, kindness and excellence in all that we seek to accomplish.
Alabama company charged in 2017 worker death that led to $3 million lawsuit
The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced criminal charges today in the 2017 death of a Shelby County worker pulled into an industrial machine. The case, involving ABC Polymer Industries, has already resulted in $3 million in damages earlier this...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: School system, ‘culture wars’ headline Mountain Brook council elections
Mountain Brook residents will head to the polls Aug. 23 to select representatives for three of their five City Council seats. For some of the new faces among the candidates, concerns about the school system and cultural hot-button topics were the driving forces behind their decisions to run for office. But city services, infrastructure and finances are also on the minds of candidates and voters alike.
ABC 33/40 News
Northport develops plan for storm drain/sewer improvements, addressing flooding concerns
Northport, Ala. (WBMA) — Storm water infrastructure and flooding are just two of the concerns people in Northport have and the city says it's actively addressing these concerns. At Monday night's city council meeting, two items were approved to make improvements. The first was a storm sewer assessment and the second was a drainage study.
