Haleyville, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Jefferson State offers 50 percent discount on tuition, fees for dual enrollment students

Jefferson State announced Tuesday that dual enrollment students in general education classes for the fall 2022 semester will receive 50-percent off tuition and fees. “Dual enrollment is a great way for students to save money and get a head start on their college education or career training,” Dual Enrollment Coordinator Pam Kelley said. “We are proud to serve over 2,200 dual enrollment students at Jefferson State. With this 50-percent discount offer along with scholarship opportunities, we expect the number of dual enrollment students to increase for the fall 2022 semester.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Lass But Not Least: Going Old School

By Ken Lass Did you feel that strong blast of wind sweeping through Trussville last week? It was the collective sigh of relief from moms all over town as they sent their children back to school. There is something reassuring and nostalgic about the rumble of the yellow buses winding their way through our neighborhoods […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring. Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

UAB to shift COVID rules, treat virus like ‘flu’ for new school year

A leading institution in Alabama’s COVID-19 response will relax its protocol as students return to class next week. The University of Alabama at Birmingham is now advising students to treat the virus as they would the flu or strep throat: Students should continue to get vaccinated, boosted, tested and treated if infected, officials said in an email to students Monday, but the university will no longer contact trace or report cases to faculty.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”. This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multi-department Rock the South debriefing held

CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-department Rock the South (RTS) debriefing was held Monday morning, with representatives from local and statewide law enforcement, emergency medical services and emergency management agencies ready to hash out what went well and identify areas for improvement going forward with the annual event.  Cullman Fire Rescue Chief Brian Bradberry reported that having added personnel and physicians on-site made a positive impact; however, he said the lack of signage on the event side of the sponsor row tents made deciphering where assistance was needed difficult. He recommended tents on one side being labeled with even numbers and the...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

JeffCo Commission helping to fund security cameras in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Bessemer now has new funds to purchase security cameras for the city. Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson announced the presentation of a $100,000 check for cameras that will be monitored by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and the Bessemer Police Department at the Metro Area Crime Center.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office and West Alabama Works. The job fair will be held on August 30 at the McDonald Hughes Center in Tuscaloosa. Now, this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority gets $14M grant

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority has been awarded a $14M grant by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a release. More than $7.7B in requests were made by agencies across the country. There was $1.66B available. The BJCTA looks to use the money to build a new maintenance facility,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Distorting the truth not the Mountain Brook way and it needs to stop

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness ....” When I consider this famous passage by Charles Dickens, the upcoming municipal election in Mountain Brook immediately comes to mind. We live in an age when the politics of our nation have rarely been more toxic. And yet, in my beloved community of Mountain Brook, we have always related to each other in good faith and with mutual respect. In Mountain Brook, we choose servant leaders who are bound by an overarching aspiration for goodness, kindness and excellence in all that we seek to accomplish.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: School system, ‘culture wars’ headline Mountain Brook council elections

Mountain Brook residents will head to the polls Aug. 23 to select representatives for three of their five City Council seats. For some of the new faces among the candidates, concerns about the school system and cultural hot-button topics were the driving forces behind their decisions to run for office. But city services, infrastructure and finances are also on the minds of candidates and voters alike.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL

