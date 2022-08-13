ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

foxla.com

LASD deputies shoot, wound suspected gunman in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shot and wounded a suspected gunman during a confrontation near Compton overnight, officials said. A sheriff's official said deputies were called to a mobile home park in the unincorporated area of Rosewood at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday about...
COMPTON, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Third suspect arrested in police officer killing

DOWNEY - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

20-year-old shot and killed in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Ana after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street. According to authorities, the victim, identified as Alex Ruiz of Santa Ana, was found...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Teen shot to death during street takeover in Willowbrook: Neighbors

A teen was fatally shot in Willowbrook late Sunday during what neighbors described as a street takeover. The shooting occurred just before midnight in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a street racing call and a gunshot victim, and found the victim suffering from […]
foxla.com

Beverly Hills shooting was not 'random act': police

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Beverly Hills Monday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Canon Drive just before 11 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a man shot at the scene. He was taken to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Rancho Cucamonga man arrested for burglary in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Police in Santa Monica arrested an alleged thief they say may be responsible for other thefts in the area. The suspect, 38-year-old Ramiro Martinez of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested on Aug. 13 after allegedly burglarizing a home in the 300 block of Euclid, according to police.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Chino Hills shooting turns deadly

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
CHINO HILLS, CA

