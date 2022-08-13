Read full article on original website
foxla.com
LASD deputies shoot, wound suspected gunman in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot and wounded a suspected gunman during a confrontation near Compton overnight, officials said. A sheriff’s official said deputies were called to a mobile home park in the unincorporated area of Rosewood at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday about...
thedowneypatriot.com
Third suspect arrested in police officer killing
DOWNEY - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
foxla.com
20-year-old shot and killed in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Ana after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street. According to authorities, the victim, identified as Alex Ruiz of Santa Ana, was found...
$20,000 reward offered for information on double murder in Compton
Family members and detectives ask for the public's help and offer $20,000 reward in double murder case.
foxla.com
Long Beach woman charged with terrorizing neighbors with racist rants, death threats
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a Long Beach woman who allegedly hurled racial slurs and threatened several of her neighbors at an apartment complex. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, is charged with six felony counts of criminal threats and one felony count of violation of civil...
Officials ID man LAPD says died in standoff of apparent self-inflicted wound
Authorities today identified a man wanted on suspicion of robbery who police say was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a motel in the Westlake area following a standoff with law enforcement.
foxla.com
Woman arrested in 7-Eleven store barricade, fire in Mid-Wilshire area
LOS ANGELES - An armed woman barricaded herself inside a 7-Eleven store in the Mid-Wilshire area, trashed the place, and then set it on fire, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The LAPD received a call around 9:30 p.m. Monday regarding a half-naked woman described as mentally ill who was...
Teen shot to death during street takeover in Willowbrook: Neighbors
A teen was fatally shot in Willowbrook late Sunday during what neighbors described as a street takeover. The shooting occurred just before midnight in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a street racing call and a gunshot victim, and found the victim suffering from […]
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man burglarizes Seal Beach senior community before stealing tools, truck
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - The Seal Beach Police Department sought the public’s help in identifying a man who was seen on camera burglarizing a senior living community before stealing a car with stolen tools from the property. On Sunday, July 24, the suspect entered the maintenance yard at the...
Long Beach woman charged with hate crime after making racist threats against neighbors: Gascón
A Long Beach woman accused of making racist threats against her neighbors is facing multiple felony charges, as well as hate crime allegations. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, “allegedly threatened and hurled racial epithets at several of her neighbors ” at an apartment complex on East 2nd Street in July, as well as on Friday, the […]
foxla.com
Beverly Hills shooting was not 'random act': police
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Beverly Hills Monday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Canon Drive just before 11 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a man shot at the scene. He was taken to...
NBC Los Angeles
Prosecutors Have Asked to Hold Nurse Charged in Fatal Windsor Hills Crash With No Bail
The LA County District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to hold in jail with no bail the woman accused of killing six people in a fiery crash earlier this month in Windsor Hills, citing ‘worsening’ mental health concerns. In a motion to oppose bail release the...
foxla.com
Rancho Cucamonga man arrested for burglary in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Police in Santa Monica arrested an alleged thief they say may be responsible for other thefts in the area. The suspect, 38-year-old Ramiro Martinez of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested on Aug. 13 after allegedly burglarizing a home in the 300 block of Euclid, according to police.
Australian actress reported missing by family arrested in Santa Monica after allegedly biting officer
An Australian actress who was reported missing by her family had actually been arrested by police in Santa Monica after an altercation at a restaurant, police announced Tuesday. About 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue for a report of a battery. Officers were told […]
2urbangirls.com
Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
foxla.com
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
Mail belonging to La Cañada Flintridge residents found during traffic stop
A traffic stop on the Angeles Crest Highway early Sunday morning led to the discovery of numerous pieces of stolen mail, authorities said. The stop took place around 3:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. During the stop, a deputy found several pieces of mail belonging to various people, […]
foxla.com
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy in Riverside County; suspect in custody
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 1-year-old boy allegedly abducted in Riverside Monday has been found safe and the suspect is in custody, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP deactivated the Amber Alert around 1:30 p.m. According to CHP, Bradley Nicolas was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the area near...
