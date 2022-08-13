ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis

By Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBaUz_0hFTKg2m00

SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients.

Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish.

The basic life support diversion is because of a capacity crisis at Harborview, which UW Medicine officials announced Thursday.

With Harborview at 130% occupancy, hospital leaders say they have beds in hallways, conference rooms and offices.

So, to make space for new trauma patients, they’re diverting people who don’t need specialized care to other hospitals, which also face capacity problems.

“It’s pretty terrible across all hospitals in the state,” said Cassie Sauer of the Washington State Hospital Association.

The problem is not because hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients.

Instead, they’re short-staffed and can’t discharge people who should be in long-term care facilities, which are also short-staffed.

Harborview alone has about 100 of those patients.

“It’s a really big deal for hospitals to be this full, and it’s threatening people’s health care access and their health,” Sauer said.

The backlog in getting patients to long-term care has been building through the pandemic.

A July letter from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office says the state has invested over $91 million to expedite discharges.

While patient wait times for long-term care are down 31% since 2020, officials acknowledge efforts have “hit a plateau.”

Harborview last had to divert patients in 2019, but at that time, the other hospitals weren’t so full.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Heidi
3d ago

When you fire people for not having shots that don’t work then you can’t staff hospitals, nursing homes, ferries, police forces, airlines, firefighters etc…..

Reply
14
StriderKing
3d ago

This is a story of contradictions. Let’s break it down in truth. The hospital has the capacity if it were up to pre COVID policy standards. However, COVID policy has reduced the efficiency of the hospital(s) so rooms are empty, equipment is unused because they have let go staff and caused resignations due to mandates. Also, with the fear spread, there is a reluctance of people to work in such an environment. Our daughter is one of the patients in Harborview right now and I can say her medical treatment has been horrendous. It’s like she is in a third world hospital. The people are great but we’ll in over their heads. And they still have the one visitor every 24 hours rule. She can’t get transferred out because every where else is also “full”. Our health care system is in the toilet thanks to people like Fauci and Birx.

Reply
8
debbie
3d ago

Could be the way people on the medical field have been treated in the name of COVID may have something to do with the staffing shortage...

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicola.com

Seattle Legislation Aims to Stop “Crisis Pregnancy Centers” From Lying Quite So Much

At a press conference and bill signing for three pieces of legislation aimed at protecting people who seek abortions in Seattle, City Councilmember Tammy Morales said she had also introduced legislation that would bar so-called crisis pregnancy centers—fake clinics run by religious anti-abortion groups—from false advertising at their locations inside city limits.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Health
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Harborview Medical Center over 130% capacity; no longer admitting non-emergency patients

SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center leadership says they are over 130% capacity as of Thursday afternoon. Their CEO, Sommer Kleweno Walley, says the hospital can usually hold up to 413 patients; however, 563 are being treated inside. Because of the rise in patients and lack of staff to accommodate, Walley says the hospital has decided to not take in any non-emergency patients for a moment.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Problems persist at Washington hospitals due to lack of long-term care options

SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center reported Thursday it will temporarily accept only patients that are in urgent need of their specialized care. The hospital said it had 560 patients in a hospital set up for 413, and that 100 of those patients are medically stable and in need of long-term, post-acute care, but have not yet been able to be transferred.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
KING 5

Impact to Seattle-area hospitals, community after 9 shot in 5 separate incidents overnight

SEATTLE — Authorities are investigating five separate shooting incidents that left one man dead and eight others injured across Seattle and Renton Friday night. Seattle police say that included a shooting in South Seattle, where a 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were shot; a shooting near Occidental Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South where a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg; a shooting in Pioneer Square where a man was shot; and a shooting near Cal Anderson Park where a man was shot and killed.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Hospital#General Health#Medical Services#Swedish#Uw Medicine
q13fox.com

Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
TACOMA, WA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Washington Confirms Two Strangles Cases

Washington confirmed two strangles cases on Aug. 6. The Washington State Veterinarian’s Office reported one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Yakima Herald Republic

These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
124K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy