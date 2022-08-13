Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:. (twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $125,000.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “SuperCash” game were:. (twelve, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five; Doubler: N) ¶ Maximum prize: $350,000.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming shattered records on all fronts in Fiscal Year 2022, generating an all-time high of $1.511 billion in contributions to support the state’s good causes. The new record for contributions to the state, which includes funds from the Lottery, casino gaming, sports wagering and fantasy competitions...
Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication the armored “living fossils” may be reproducing in that state for the first time in a half-century. “It’s exciting because it’s confirmation that they are becoming...
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite water shortages on the Colorado River. But officials said Tuesday there will still be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico. Observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the...
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline. Ground zero in the conflict...
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he will spend up to $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 aid on payments of $350 apiece to more than 3 million Georgians who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. The payments will start in...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won’t change the outcome of this month’s decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state’s office said the recount will occur in nine of the state’s 105 counties that account for more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question, including four of the state’s five most populous counties. Voters who want to keep the abortion rights allowed under the Kansas constitution prevailed in...
