Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

0-2-7

(zero, two, seven)

