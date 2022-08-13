ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Normal council approves big agenda items Monday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s council meeting had three important agenda items. The council discussed improvements for two parks, more funding for the uptown underpass project and rezoning in the wintergreen subdivision. Recreation funds will be used to improve Anderson and Underwood Parks. Anderson Park...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Tempers flare over funding for underpass in Uptown Normal

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Town Council is accepting the federal government’s offer to provide additional funding as inflationary pressures are expected to increase the cost of an underpass in Uptown Normal. However, angry rhetoric preceded the council’s 5-1 vote to receive almost $3.16 million in...
NORMAL, IL
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria's Landmark Recreation Center up for auction

A major piece of Peoria property is going up for auction. According to a news release, the Peoria Forrest Hill Development Company has listed the Landmark Recreation Center at 3225 N. Dries Lane on the website Crexi. Potential buyers can register to bid through the online listing until the auction on Sep. 12. The bidding starts at $1.25 million.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor

PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
PEKIN, IL
wcsjnews.com

Local Lawmaker Provides Legislative Update

A local lawmaker gave his weekly update on Friday regarding several topics. State Representative Tom Bennett said we need to look out for emergency vehicles on the roads. Your browser does not support the audio element. Bennett also said there was some good news about the sale of a state-owned...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois

The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
THOMASBORO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local business damaged by accidental fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
1470 WMBD

Local gas prices declining — but maybe not for long

AURORA, Ill. – Depending on which entity you ask, gas prices are now either under four dollars a gallon in Peoria, or just at that level. AAA says the current average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria-Pekin metro area is $4.006, more than 20 cents lower than the week before.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
1470 WMBD

Peoria business damaged by fire Sunday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a commercial fire near the intersection of N. Knoxville and McClure. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first crews on-scene found fire in the basement of the King Zone grocery store’s utility area. Due to an...
PEORIA, IL

