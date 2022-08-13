Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Normal council approves big agenda items Monday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s council meeting had three important agenda items. The council discussed improvements for two parks, more funding for the uptown underpass project and rezoning in the wintergreen subdivision. Recreation funds will be used to improve Anderson and Underwood Parks. Anderson Park...
wglt.org
Normal council learns how $3M grant will lessen inflation's impact on underpass project
On Monday, Normal leaders celebrated the town securing a $3.1 million federal grant that will be put toward the planned construction of a pedestrian underpass in Uptown. The Normal Town Council's vote formally authorizes staff to access the U.S. Department of Transportation grant from FY2019, specifically for the project at Uptown Station.
wglt.org
$750,000 plan is Bloomington's first step toward major downtown streetscape project
An expansive streetscape project discussed by the Bloomington City Council Monday night aims to turn downtown into a destination by improving walkability, sidewalks and lighting, among other things. Meeting as a committee of the whole, the council heard members of the city Public Works Department and Springfield firm Crawford, Murphy...
hoiabc.com
Tempers flare over funding for underpass in Uptown Normal
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Town Council is accepting the federal government’s offer to provide additional funding as inflationary pressures are expected to increase the cost of an underpass in Uptown Normal. However, angry rhetoric preceded the council’s 5-1 vote to receive almost $3.16 million in...
wglt.org
Connect Transit will add electric buses, micro-transit vans with 'system changing' $13 million federal grant
Connect Transit will get a $13 million federal grant that will pay for five new electric buses, electric vans for a new on-demand micro-transit service, and a new training and storage facility. “I can’t emphasize enough what this funding means for a system our size. This is system changing for...
wcbu.org
Peoria's Landmark Recreation Center up for auction
A major piece of Peoria property is going up for auction. According to a news release, the Peoria Forrest Hill Development Company has listed the Landmark Recreation Center at 3225 N. Dries Lane on the website Crexi. Potential buyers can register to bid through the online listing until the auction on Sep. 12. The bidding starts at $1.25 million.
1470 WMBD
Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor
PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
wcsjnews.com
Local Lawmaker Provides Legislative Update
A local lawmaker gave his weekly update on Friday regarding several topics. State Representative Tom Bennett said we need to look out for emergency vehicles on the roads. Your browser does not support the audio element. Bennett also said there was some good news about the sale of a state-owned...
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Mississippi River Towns In Illinois
The Mississippi River spans an astonishing 2,094 miles (3,370 km) and passes through 10 US States, including Illinois. Indeed within the “Land of Lincoln,” numerous small towns find themselves either on the banks or near the mighty Mississippi, each with its own unique charm and beauty. This article looks at the Seven Charming Mississippi River Towns in Illinois.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release six inmates sentenced in Bureau County during Q4
Grand Ridge Community Consolidated School District 95 reported two suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 2 students... Posted in:. Places:. 11:09. 10:51. 10:51. 10:23. 10:10.
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
wjbc.com
Epiphany Farms founder: “It’s a little challenging” dealing with record inflation
BLOOMINGTON – Local farmers dealing with high costs are feeling the pinch regarding record inflation. According to Ken Myszka, founder of Epiphany Farms in Downs, inflation is hurting the bottom line. “Everything is up. And so that is obviously affecting us. I think we’re quickly trying to raise our...
Eric Sorensen and Esther Joy King are running for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022
Eric Sorensen (D) and Esther Joy King (R) are running in the general election for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) is not running for re-election. Sorensen worked as a TV meteorologist in Rockford and the Quad Cities area for nearly 20...
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
1470 WMBD
Local gas prices declining — but maybe not for long
AURORA, Ill. – Depending on which entity you ask, gas prices are now either under four dollars a gallon in Peoria, or just at that level. AAA says the current average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria-Pekin metro area is $4.006, more than 20 cents lower than the week before.
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria business damaged by fire Sunday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a commercial fire near the intersection of N. Knoxville and McClure. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first crews on-scene found fire in the basement of the King Zone grocery store’s utility area. Due to an...
