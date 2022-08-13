The main event of WWE NXT Heatwave was the battle for the NXT Championship between Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh, and there was no love lost between the two in the lead-up to this match. The two stars have both tried to get in their shots at each other ahead of the match, but tonight was their chance to leave it all in the ring. They certainly did, and while McDonagh came close several times, it was Breakker who would retain his Title. He didn't get long to celebrate though, as after his win NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate headed to the ring and stood face to face with the NXT Champion, indicating we could be getting a match between the two sometime soon.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO