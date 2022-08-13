Read full article on original website
How Dexter Lumis' Strange Monday Night Raw Spots Hint at Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
At this point, Bray Wyatt's return to WWE feels more like a matter of "when" than "if." Since taking over creative, Paul LeVesque (Triple H) has been steadily bringing back popular talent that had been cut by the previous regime, and Wyatt was perhaps the most shocking release in recent WWE history. Several reports have indicated that a Wyatt return could be on the horizon, but what if Triple H is already planting seeds for Wyatt's comeback on Monday Night Raw?
Another WWE Faction Wants to Step Up and Challenge The Bloodline
The Bloodline has unquestionably been the top faction in WWE over the past year thanks to Roman Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal Championships while The Usos now hold both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. But there's another group within the company, The Judgement Day, that has been talking in recent interviews about stepping up and knocking Reigns' group off its perch. First there was Finn Balor, who claimed he still had "unfinished business" with Reigns after their Universal Championship match at last year's Extreme Rules event ended in such an underwhelming fashion.
WWE Announces Another United States Championship Match For This Week's WWE Raw (8/15)
Bobby Lashley successfully retained his United States Championship on this past week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Ciampa despite outside interference from The Miz and a great effort from the former NXT Champion. But WWE fans won't have to wait long to see him put the gold on the line again, as it has been announced his next title defense is against AJ Styles on the Aug. 15 episode of Raw. Styles has been somewhat in the background for the last few weeks, taking out either Miz or Ciampa whenever they try to interfere in matches at ringside.
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
WWE: Early WrestleMania 39 Ticket Sales Results
WWE held the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party last Thursday for its tickets going on sale the following morning. WWE's biggest annual event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2, and while no matches have been announced the big rumor for the show is that the lineup will include Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey. The excitement surrounding the show seems to have carried over into ticket sales as the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that more than 10,000 combo tickets (which get fans into both nights) have already been sold.
AEW's Next Crossover With New Japan Pro-Wrestling Reportedly Confirmed
All Elite Wrestling's relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the top wrestling promotion in Japan, has become noticeably stronger over the past couple of years. After 2021 saw numerous New Japan stars appear on AEW programming, the two companies had their first official crossover event earlier this summer with the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The show was viewed as both a financial and critical success and there was confirmation that a second Forbidden Door show was being discussed. But in the meantime, it looks like AEW will play a role in New Japan's biggest annual event, Wrestle Kingdom, in January 2023.
WWE NXT UK Champions Debut at Heatwave
Tonight's WWE NXT Heatwave got off to a hot start with Carmelo Hayes vs Giovanni Vinci, and then it was time for some faction turmoil to be dealt with from within by Diamond Mine. Julius Creed revealed that he knows who was plotting against the group, and it was none other than Roderick Strong. The group seemed to be falling apart but that's when they were all ambushed by NXT UK faction Gallus, with the group being decimated by the debuting crew as their introduction played out. You can check out their debut in the video below.
Former AEW Star Quietly Returns to the Ring for WWE
Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.
WWE Reportedly Attempted to Recruit a Contracted AEW Star
The professional wrestling industry is flourishing at a rate that hasn't been seen in decades. The days of WWE being the only show in town are long gone, as titans like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have certified themselves as viable alternatives for both fans and talent alike. Even outside the big three, the re-emergence of Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance have given a number of independent talent the opportunity to showcase their skills on a big stage while simultaneously being allowed to appear for a plethora of other promotions. Those freelance contracts are an asset to the wrestlers, but the promotions themselves just about always prefer having exclusive access to their stars.
Triple H Hypes Up Tonight's NXT Heatwave Event
Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a lengthy thread hyping up tonight's special edition of NXT 2.0, dubbed NXT Heatwave. The five-match card features three championship matches, a grudge match between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade and a Street Fight between Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo with the future of Legado del Fantasma and The D'Angelo Family on the line. Levesque began by writing, "There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe on #WWERaw and #Smackdown... but wanted to share thoughts on the great work the talent and coaches @WWENXT have been doing and the matches at #NXTHeatwave tonight on @USA_Network."
AEW Brings Back Wrestling Legend for House of the Dragon Tie-In
All Elite Wrestling is going all-in on the dragon theme for this week's House of the Dragon tie-in episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday's Dynamite is going to be a cross-promotional effort with HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, and it's being headlined by a match between the American Dragon (Bryan Danielson) and the self-proclaimed Dragon Slayer (Daniel Garcia). Less than 24 hours before the show, AEW announced that another dragon would be appearing, in the form of wrestling legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.
WWE's Bron Breakker Retains NXT Title and Gets Challenge from NXT UK Champion at Heatwave
The main event of WWE NXT Heatwave was the battle for the NXT Championship between Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh, and there was no love lost between the two in the lead-up to this match. The two stars have both tried to get in their shots at each other ahead of the match, but tonight was their chance to leave it all in the ring. They certainly did, and while McDonagh came close several times, it was Breakker who would retain his Title. He didn't get long to celebrate though, as after his win NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate headed to the ring and stood face to face with the NXT Champion, indicating we could be getting a match between the two sometime soon.
WWE's Tony D'Angelo Ends Santos Escobar's NXT Career at Heatwave
The street fight between Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo on tonight's WWE NXT Heatwave has been a long time coming, but the stakes were higher than ever for this final battle. If Escobar won, Legado del Fantasma would be free from the D'Angelo family and organization. However, if Escobar lost and D'Angelo won, Escobar would have to leave NXT entirely. The physicality of the match was indicative of those stakes, and there were trash cans, steel steps, crowbars, chairs, and brass knuckles used throughout. Unfortunately, D'Angelo's team was able to help out just a bit more than Legado, and with a crowbar D'Angelo defeated Escobar, ending his run in NXT and perhaps clearing the way for a move to Raw or SmackDown.
WWE Brings Back Beloved NXT Couple at Heatwave
It looks like one of the most beloved WWE couples are finally reuniting. Through 2020 and 2021, NXT put Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell together as a couple, and their love story quickly won the fans over. Lumis was released earlier this year, essentially ending the story after their wedding and honeymoon. However, Lumis has returned to WWE, popping up on Monday Night Raw two weeks in a row.
John Cena Was Almost in An Iconic WWE Stable
Factions have been a staple of professional wrestling for decades. From The Four Horsemen in Jim Crockett Promotions to the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling, multi-man groups have played a big part in establishing the identities of the promotions they work within. Similar to Hollywood blockbusters casting for their ensembles, the original vision for many wrestling stables changes during the development process. The Shield was initially pitched as a three-man tandem of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Kassius Ohno before WWE substituted the Knockout Artist for Roman Reigns. Before Chris Jericho introduced The Inner Circle to AEW audiences, he imagined the group to be called The Fist and suggested the likes of MJF, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and Anthony Ogogo to be among the ranks. Triple H's Evolution even shot vignettes with Mark Jindrak before he was replaced with Batista.
