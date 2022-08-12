WWE SmackDown results: Shinsuke tries to take IC gold from Gunther

As the last days of summer tick away, things are staying hot in WWE. SmackDown rolls into Raleigh this week to try to keep the flames on, featuring an Intercontinental Championship Match between Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura that figures to be the night’s main event.

That’s far from all WWE has advertised, however. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has a new challenger in the form of Shayna Baszler, but they need to make their title bout at Clash at the Castle official. How, you say? With a contract signing, how else? Hijinks may ensue.

The Women’s Tag Team Championship is currently vacant, but it won’t stay that way for long since a tournament to decide the new titleholders got underway earlier this week on Raw. Tonight, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah take their turn, but they may not even advance out of the first round since they have the team of Shotzi and Xia Li to face right out of the gate.

On top of all that, one would expect that Drew McIntyre would have something to say on this show as he has his sights set on dethroning Roman Reigns in just a few weeks at Clash at the Castle. And how does newly returned Karrion Kross figure into things?

Add it up and you’ve got a promising two hours of sports … we mean, wrestling on tap. If you can’t watch live, bookmark this page and check back as needed for the latest WWE SmackDown results as they go down in Raleigh.

WWE SmackDown results in 60 seconds:

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah def. Xia Li and Shotzi by pinfall in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament Match

“Everybody knows about the Bloodline, now we’re going to show them the new timeline.” – Tick, tock, says Karrion Kross

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah slam Xia Li and Shotzi, advance to second round of tag team tourney

Natalya and Sonya Deville join the announcers to get a closer view, since they'll face the winners should they win their own opening round match. Neither team seems very fond of the fact that they are there, with even Shotzi helping clear them away. The four women actually in the match start brawling on the floor as the bout goes to commercial. Xia and Shotzi have control of the action when the broadcast returns, keeping Aliyah in danger with quick covers and several tags. Rodriguez audibly implores Aliyah to reach for her, to no avail. At least not right away, as Aliyah is able to counter a vertical suplex attempt with a neckbreaker, and Rodriguez makes a very hot tag to unleash her strength on both foes. Shotzi fights back with help from a Li distraction from the apron, hitting an inverted blockbuster of sorts out of the corner for a two count. With Shotzi occupied by Aliyah, Rodriguez grabs Li for a Texana Bomb, and that's one for the good guys.

