ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WWE SmackDown results: Shinsuke tries to take IC gold from Gunther

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZohm_0hFTJ5d300

As the last days of summer tick away, things are staying hot in WWE. SmackDown rolls into Raleigh this week to try to keep the flames on, featuring an Intercontinental Championship Match between Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura that figures to be the night’s main event.

That’s far from all WWE has advertised, however. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has a new challenger in the form of Shayna Baszler, but they need to make their title bout at Clash at the Castle official. How, you say? With a contract signing, how else? Hijinks may ensue.

The Women’s Tag Team Championship is currently vacant, but it won’t stay that way for long since a tournament to decide the new titleholders got underway earlier this week on Raw. Tonight, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah take their turn, but they may not even advance out of the first round since they have the team of Shotzi and Xia Li to face right out of the gate.

On top of all that, one would expect that Drew McIntyre would have something to say on this show as he has his sights set on dethroning Roman Reigns in just a few weeks at Clash at the Castle. And how does newly returned Karrion Kross figure into things?

Add it up and you’ve got a promising two hours of sports … we mean, wrestling on tap. If you can’t watch live, bookmark this page and check back as needed for the latest WWE SmackDown results as they go down in Raleigh.

WWE SmackDown results in 60 seconds:

  • Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah def. Xia Li and Shotzi by pinfall in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament Match
  • “Everybody knows about the Bloodline, now we’re going to show them the new timeline.” – Tick, tock, says Karrion Kross

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah slam Xia Li and Shotzi, advance to second round of tag team tourney

Natalya and Sonya Deville join the announcers to get a closer view, since they'll face the winners should they win their own opening round match. Neither team seems very fond of the fact that they are there, with even Shotzi helping clear them away. The four women actually in the match start brawling on the floor as the bout goes to commercial. Xia and Shotzi have control of the action when the broadcast returns, keeping Aliyah in danger with quick covers and several tags. Rodriguez audibly implores Aliyah to reach for her, to no avail. At least not right away, as Aliyah is able to counter a vertical suplex attempt with a neckbreaker, and Rodriguez makes a very hot tag to unleash her strength on both foes. Shotzi fights back with help from a Li distraction from the apron, hitting an inverted blockbuster of sorts out of the corner for a two count. With Shotzi occupied by Aliyah, Rodriguez grabs Li for a Texana Bomb, and that's one for the good guys.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Returning To The Company?

Over the last few years a number of Superstars have been released from WWE due to budget cuts, but now that a new regime is in charge there’s been a lot of excitement as fans speculate on who could be returning. In recent weeks fans have seen names like...
WWE
ClutchPoints

With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE

WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again

There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown

This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star

Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?

With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
WWE
Fightful

Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw

Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as AJ Styles challenges Bobby Lashley for the United States championship

With undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns rarely appearing on weekly television, WWE has placed an extra importance on the United States championship. The title will be up for grabs for the second straight week as Bobby Lashley puts the belt on the line against former world champion AJ Styles in one of the featured matches of Raw on Monday night.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Sonya Deville
ClutchPoints

Dexter Lumis strikes again on WWE Raw

When A.J. Styles and Bobby Lashley took the ring for their first-ever singles match in WWE, TNA, or any promotion really, fans bucked in for what was expected to be a darn good match. As Corey Graves and company pointed out at the onset of the outing, the two performers are living legends who will certainly see their careers culminate in spots in the Hall of Fame, and while they may be a little longer in the tooth, the duo can very much still go within the squared circle.
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Ross Chastain Controversy Sunday

The Federated Auto Parts 400 is underway in Richmond as we speak and it's been a mixed day for #1 Ross Chastain. After finishing Stage 1 in first place, Chastain got into a bit of trouble later on in the race. He made contact with Kyle Busch, causing both cars to spin out and create a caution.
MOTORSPORTS
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Rob Van Dam Comments on Possibly Teaming Up With Matt Riddle in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, RVD commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE:. “That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown Women#Castle#Roman Reigns
wrestlinginc.com

Road Dogg Talks About Shane McMahon Potentially Returning To WWE

Here comes the money? According to Road Dogg, probably not. When the topic of a possible Shane McMahon return to WWE was broached on this week's "You Oughta Know" podcast, Dogg had a simple answer, "I don't think so." Without explicit knowledge of what happened to cause Shane's exit from the company, Dogg said "it seemed that something went down that was not cool," noting that it was likely "the final straw."
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Glenn Jacobs Gives Big Update On His WWE In-Ring Future

After over 25 years in the business, Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane on WWE TV, has seemingly transitioned out of professional wrestling for the most part, focusing on his job as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," former WWE Champion Jacobs said while appearing on "The Right View with Lara Trump." "I announced the attendance for [SummerSlam 2022] and it's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
WWE
Popculture

Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married

Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Attempted to Recruit a Contracted AEW Star

The professional wrestling industry is flourishing at a rate that hasn't been seen in decades. The days of WWE being the only show in town are long gone, as titans like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have certified themselves as viable alternatives for both fans and talent alike. Even outside the big three, the re-emergence of Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance have given a number of independent talent the opportunity to showcase their skills on a big stage while simultaneously being allowed to appear for a plethora of other promotions. Those freelance contracts are an asset to the wrestlers, but the promotions themselves just about always prefer having exclusive access to their stars.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Family Reunion: WWE Star Written Off Television With Amazing Cameos

So long for now. There are a lot of different ways to write a wrestler off of television and some of them are a lot more common than others. One of the easiest methods is to have a wrestler suffer some kind of a storyline injury and have them disappear from television as they recover. That is what WWE has done again, but they did have one more thing to do on the way out.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Old WWE Regime Reportedly Wanted To Bury Current Champion

On Friday night Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event on SmackDown, and both Superstars have been receiving positive reviews for their performance. It seems as if Gunther is being presented as a force to be reckoned with, but things could have gone differently for him under the previous regime.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy