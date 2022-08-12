ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

Bethel Park police warn of USPS text message scam

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IhD1_0hFTIu5I00

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (8/12) 03:38

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Bethel Park are warning residents of a text message scam.

Police said in a Facebook post that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service told them several residents got text messages claiming a package is on hold for them because their address is incorrect.

But police said if a resident clicks on the link, it could allow scammers to steal personal or financial information.

Bethel Park police said to report USPS-related smashing, send an email to spam@uspis.gov.

For tips on how to protect yourself from consumer fraud, click here .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac

Police, postal service warning Bethel Park residents of fraud

The Bethel Park police are alerting citizens of potential phone fraud. Multiple residents have reported receiving a phone call from someone identifying themselves as an actual member of the police department needing to urgently discuss an "ongoing civil issue." According to the BPPD, the phone call is fraudulent. In a...
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police asking residents to check surveillance cameras following catalytic converter thefts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Catalytic converter thefts have become quite common recently, and local police departments are reminding residents to stay vigilant and to check any surveillance or doorbell camera footage to catch the thieves.The Scott Township Police Department is the latest one to warn residents of the thefts."Glendale residents, please, if you have any video surveillance cameras or doorbell cameras, check to see if you see any suspicious activities or individuals lurking around vehicles late Thursday night into Friday morning at approximately 2-4 am," the department's Facebook post read. "There were males in the area cutting off catalytic converters from vehicles. If any video is obtained, please contact Scott PD with any information."
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bethel Park, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bethel Park, PA
butlerradio.com

Sheriff Warns Of Scam Circulating

The Butler County Sheriff is warning of a new scam circulating the area. Mike Slupe says that someone is calling people and claiming to be a deputy sheriff in the department. The scammer then uses what is known as the jury duty scam—telling them someone will be coming to their house unless they pay over the phone.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Park Police#Fraud#Spam#Kdka Tv
CBS Pittsburgh

Search warrant reveals details of why police were at home of man who fatally shot himself in police vehicle

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — New details have emerged of why law enforcement was at the home of a man who police said fatally shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle. KDKA-TV obtained a copy of the initial search warrant that was served at his Center Township home last Friday. Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, had a cache of illegal guns inside the home.It is still unclear how Sooky shot and killed himself inside the police cruiser after he was taken into custody. Melissa Schafer lives down the street from Sooky and his parents, who...
AMBRIDGE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Drugs found in ceiling of Johnstown duo’s home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are behind bars after officers reportedly found drugs and a handgun with its serial number scratched off inside their home. On Aug. 12 around 6 a.m., Johnstown police executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Dupont Street where 44-year-old Jessica Strobel and 18-year-old […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA
explore venango

Victims ID’d in Triple Fatal Head-On Collision

HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
64K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy