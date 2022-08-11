Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
AZFamily
Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ABC 15 News
Car buyers not getting titles, leading to long delays and frustration
PHOENIX — When you buy a car and pay for it in full, you expect to get the title proving you own it. But more Arizona buyers are saying that's not happening. And the long delays, involving various businesses, are causing hassles for people like Kayle Frogge. "We paid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fronteras Desk
Downtown Phoenix event celebrates Navajo Code Talkers
On Sunday, residents gathered in downtown Phoenix to celebrate National Navajo Code Talkers Day. The event at Wesley Bolin Plaza honored the members of the U.S. Marine Corps who used the Navajo language to relay unbreakable coded messages during World War II. Ronnie Towne, the daughter of code talker and...
azbex.com
Dominium Opponents to ‘Pack’ Surprise Meeting
Members of Voice of Surprise, a “resident group” opposing developer Dominium Management’s proposal for an affordable multifamily/senior living/retail and self-storage mixed-use master plan in Surprise, have announced plans to pack the upcoming August 16th City Council meeting to discuss the preliminary development plan. Unofficial group spokesperson Quintus...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
East Valley Tribune
Not everyone happy with $5.4M airport grant
A recently awarded $5.4 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will increase efficiency for planes waiting to take off at Scottsdale Airport, airport officials say. The grants will provide funding to construct an aircraft runup area, reconstruct a portion of the taxiway and taxiway connectors up to current FAA...
RELATED PEOPLE
kjzz.org
Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more
The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
35 Years Ago 156 People Died In Michigan’s Deadliest Plane Crash
Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 marks 35 years since Northwest flight 255 bound for Arizona from Detroit crashed moments after taking off. This is a look back to Michigan's deadliest plane crash. (Some images and videos in this story might not be inappropriate for young kids) 35 Years Ago 155 People...
AZFamily
App alerts woman her husband was in motorcycle crash in Apache Junction
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Valley city hit with monsoon flooding, high winds, over weekend
(The Center Square) – The valley city of Scottsdale is cleaning up the aftermath of a weekend of flooding and high winds from monsoons that rolled through the valley. Power is restored and roadways are reopened as of Monday morning in Scottsdale after the monsoon knocked down power poles and resulted in some areas of fast-moving floodwater in some parts of the city.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again
PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
citysuntimes.com
Monsoon 2022: Scottsdale storm response update
A powerful monsoon storm moved through Scottsdale over the past 24 hours – strong winds knocked down power poles and dropped more than three inches of rain in some locations. Scottsdale’s public safety and storm response teams worked around the clock to rescue stranded people and re-open roads as quickly as possible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix New Times
ASU Students Struggle Under Weight of Soaring Rents in Tempe
As Arizona State University students return for the start of fall classes on Thursday, they arrive in Tempe to what seems like a new inevitability: intractable surges in rent. While Tempe remains cheaper than other suburban enclaves such as Gilbert and Chandler, the city is becoming less affordable for many residents, especially students. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments start at $1,527 — well over the average in nearby Phoenix — and the upswing is likely to continue.
12news.com
Monsoon recap: Storms roll through the Valley Friday, some areas receive over 2 inches of rainfall
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms moved through the Valley on Friday afternoon dumping rain and leaving thousands without power. As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, around 19,000 customers throughout the Valley are without power. For updated information visit SRP or APS power outage maps. The chance for strong winds, flash...
kyma.com
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
(CNN) - One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police. The Gun Violence Archive -- as well as CNN -- defines a mass shooting as any incident...
luxury-houses.net
A Simply Stunning Contemporary Home in Scottsdale with Striking Mountain Views for Sale at $7.25 Million
The Home in Scottsdale, a Simply stunning contemporary masterpiece in Saguaro Forest thoughtfully sited on 2.5 acre lot for privacy and striking mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 9716 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paula J Mack (Phone: 928-699-6837) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
Comments / 0