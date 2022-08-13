ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

i95 ROCK

It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like San Gennaro in Danbury

The lights are being hung as we speak, and history is about to be made in Danbury, CT. Well, the lights were hung, and then taken down but more on that later. The Galante family is working with the City of Danbury on the 1st annual San Gennaro Festival in Danbury. The Festival begins Wednesday September 7 and runs until Sunday September 11.
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
WTNH.com

What’s Right With Schools: Auer Farm day camp offers unique experiences

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a day camp with an agricultural twist. The learning continues at this camp in spite of what the calendar says. It’s about trying something new, exploring the great outdoors, and meeting new friends on two legs and four. It’s the day camp at Auer Farm in Bloomfield, keeping little ones’ minds busy.
WTNH.com

Nyberg: Hartford firefighter discusses his music career

(WTNH) – Charlie Diamond is a multi-talented musician who has toured the country but is also a Hartford firefighter. Diamond grew up in East Granby and started a band with his best friend. Ann Nyberg sat down with Diamond to discuss his music career and how he became a...
WTNH.com

Puerto Rican Parade set to return to Hartford

(WTNH) – A celebration of culture and heritage, the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade is set to return on August 21 at 11 a.m.!. News 8 will be bringing you complete coverage of the event on Sunday, but until then, parade planners and participants are excited to share how the festivities will kick off.
WTNH.com

Healing Meals delivers their 100,000th meal

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Hayden Difatta has been involved with Healing Meals for five years, providing food to families going through a health crisis. “To me, it gives me pure joy,” said Difatta. She’s thrilled about a recent milestone the organization made. “Just kind of goosebumps,” she...
Register Citizen

‘I feel like part of my childhood is being ripped away’: Cine 4 closes after 51 years

NEW HAVEN — When Dorothy Logan went to see “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at Cine 4 earlier this month, she didn’t know it was her last opportunity to see a movie there. “I feel terrible,” she said. “Just the other night, I was online, looking up what was going to be there this weekend and I got nervous because it didn't say anything and I said, ‘Oh that's not a good sign.’”
NewsTimes

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
westportlocal.com

“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”

One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton

State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
NBC Connecticut

Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community

Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
Eyewitness News

Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
theorangetimes.com

Folks On Spokes Returning To Milford

Bridges Healthcare’s annual cycling and walking fundraising event, Folks on Spokes & Step Forward, returns on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fowler Field in downtown Milford. The long-standing event raises funds for community mental health and addiction recovery services. Participants of all ages can choose from a number of scenic Connecticut coastline routes, including a 5K for walkers and 5, 10, 20 or 40 miles for cyclists.
WTNH.com

People who live along the Pomperaug River asked to conserve water

CONN. (WTNH) — People who live in towns along the Pomperaug River are being strongly urged to conserve water. Private wells and public water supplies in Middlebury, Oxford and Southbury draw water from the Pomperaug Aquifer. Water levels in the river are low. People are asked to step up their water conservation efforts.
NewsTimes

Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs

NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
NORWALK, CT

