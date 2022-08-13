Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim Hemraj
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like San Gennaro in Danbury
The lights are being hung as we speak, and history is about to be made in Danbury, CT. Well, the lights were hung, and then taken down but more on that later. The Galante family is working with the City of Danbury on the 1st annual San Gennaro Festival in Danbury. The Festival begins Wednesday September 7 and runs until Sunday September 11.
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
WTNH.com
What’s Right With Schools: Auer Farm day camp offers unique experiences
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a day camp with an agricultural twist. The learning continues at this camp in spite of what the calendar says. It’s about trying something new, exploring the great outdoors, and meeting new friends on two legs and four. It’s the day camp at Auer Farm in Bloomfield, keeping little ones’ minds busy.
Friend of Bridgeport accident victim: 'He was like a brother to me.'
Friends and loved ones say they are stunned by the death of a Bridgeport man in a car wreck Monday in Trumbull.
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Hartford firefighter discusses his music career
(WTNH) – Charlie Diamond is a multi-talented musician who has toured the country but is also a Hartford firefighter. Diamond grew up in East Granby and started a band with his best friend. Ann Nyberg sat down with Diamond to discuss his music career and how he became a...
WTNH.com
Puerto Rican Parade set to return to Hartford
(WTNH) – A celebration of culture and heritage, the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade is set to return on August 21 at 11 a.m.!. News 8 will be bringing you complete coverage of the event on Sunday, but until then, parade planners and participants are excited to share how the festivities will kick off.
WTNH.com
Healing Meals delivers their 100,000th meal
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Hayden Difatta has been involved with Healing Meals for five years, providing food to families going through a health crisis. “To me, it gives me pure joy,” said Difatta. She’s thrilled about a recent milestone the organization made. “Just kind of goosebumps,” she...
Register Citizen
‘I feel like part of my childhood is being ripped away’: Cine 4 closes after 51 years
NEW HAVEN — When Dorothy Logan went to see “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at Cine 4 earlier this month, she didn’t know it was her last opportunity to see a movie there. “I feel terrible,” she said. “Just the other night, I was online, looking up what was going to be there this weekend and I got nervous because it didn't say anything and I said, ‘Oh that's not a good sign.’”
NewsTimes
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
westportlocal.com
“Only in your State” Features Westport’s Viva Zapata; “Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven”
One Of The Oldest Mexican Restaurants In Connecticut Will Take You Straight To Taco Heaven. We have plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Connecticut, and one of the oldest and most delightful is Viva Zapata in Westport. This delicious eatery is set up in a historic home that looks quite tame from the outside. Inside, however, you’ll find a peppy and colorful spot with unique decor and incredibly tasty food. It’s no wonder that it’s been around for over half a century.
$16M grant to complete Farmington Canal Heritage Trail
A $16 federal million grant will help close the last gap in the 84-mile-long Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.
'It Has Been A Good Run': East Windsor Ice Cream Shop To Close After Nearly 66 Years
A Connecticut ice cream shop is set to permanently close after nearly 66 years in business. Hartford County eatery Dari Delite, located in East Windsor at 301 South Main St., will officially close sometime this year, owners Julie Preston Cortese and Frank Dziedziak announced on Saturday, Aug. 6. The final...
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton
State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The mysteries of life in Connecticut as an English colony is continuing to be unearthed at a 17th century farm in South Glastonbury. The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time.
NBC Connecticut
Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community
Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
Eyewitness News
Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
theorangetimes.com
Folks On Spokes Returning To Milford
Bridges Healthcare’s annual cycling and walking fundraising event, Folks on Spokes & Step Forward, returns on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fowler Field in downtown Milford. The long-standing event raises funds for community mental health and addiction recovery services. Participants of all ages can choose from a number of scenic Connecticut coastline routes, including a 5K for walkers and 5, 10, 20 or 40 miles for cyclists.
WTNH.com
People who live along the Pomperaug River asked to conserve water
CONN. (WTNH) — People who live in towns along the Pomperaug River are being strongly urged to conserve water. Private wells and public water supplies in Middlebury, Oxford and Southbury draw water from the Pomperaug Aquifer. Water levels in the river are low. People are asked to step up their water conservation efforts.
NewsTimes
Norwalk-based Stew Leonard’s announces employee bonus plan to offset rising inflation on grocery costs
NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s is providing some relief to its employees as grocery prices continue to soar due to inflation and other rising costs. Chase Leonard, a granddaughter of Stew Leonard’s founder Stew Leonard Sr., announced on Monday that 2,500 full- and part-time team members will each receive a Stew Leonard’s gift card to purchase food products at the supermarket.
