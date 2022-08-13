ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

echo-pilot.com

Wolf: Don't trash PA — cigs, wrappers and bottle caps cost millions to clean up

In every corner of our commonwealth, finding beauty is easy. Unfortunately, so is finding litter. On roadsides and sidewalks, playgrounds and fields, riverbanks and forests, millions of pieces of litter blemish Pennsylvania. The result is more than visual ugliness — this litter leaches into our soil and waterways, harms wildlife. ​It harms our efforts to make this commonwealth more attractive for people, families, tourists and businesses. It also costs taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up each year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Legislation would open Pennsylvania's primaries to all

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is one of only nine states with closed primary elections that exclude independent voters. A proposed reform could change that, however. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 1369, which would allow registered independents to vote in primary elections while registered Republicans and Democrats would be prevented from voting in the other party’s primary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Gerrity's Celebrates its 1st Fresh Grocer Location

Shoppers at Gerrity’s grocery stores in Pennsylvania will see their markets rebrand to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks, retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., announced. The first rebranded store debuted Friday, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the family’s first Fresh Grocer owned and operated by...
SCRANTON, PA
Lancaster Farming

Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor

George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania’s Mastriano rewrites debate rules to thwart anti-GOP bias

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today proposed two debates with his Democratic foe that aim to end the historical anti-GOP bias in media-run candidate showdowns. “Let’s have fair debates or none at all,” said Mastriano. Instead of bowing to big-city TV or liberal voting groups eager to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania non-profit announces mini-grant program winners

(WTAJ) — The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) announced its recipients for its 2022-23 Mini-Grant Program on Monday, Aug. 15. The non-profit, focused on the importance of the lumber industry across 15 Pennsylvania counties, is funding more than $66,000 to the following groups and organizations throughout the Commonwealth: Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group — Multiple Counties — […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania among top 15 best states to live in: study

The Keystone State has been ranked amongst the top 15 best to live in. SIMILAR STORIES: Are Pennsylvania’s cities pet-friendly? This study says at least one is. Conducted and published by WalletHub, the study first compared all 50 states across five main dimensions: “Affordability;” “Economy;” “Education & Health;” “Quality of Life;” and “Safety.”
echo-pilot.com

THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week news and plans for 9/11

WOW! What a week it has been in Greencastle-Antrim. So how was your post-Old Home Week Sunday? Tina and I strolled around town this morning and checked out the display windows we hadn’t observed. It was like walking through an open-air museum. My heart-felt congratulations to 41st triennial President Bonnie Shockey and all of the volunteers who made this 120-year historic event a huge success. It wouldn’t be fair to ask what your favorite event was because they were all wonderful with large crowds.
GREENCASTLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

