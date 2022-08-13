Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Wolf: Don't trash PA — cigs, wrappers and bottle caps cost millions to clean up
In every corner of our commonwealth, finding beauty is easy. Unfortunately, so is finding litter. On roadsides and sidewalks, playgrounds and fields, riverbanks and forests, millions of pieces of litter blemish Pennsylvania. The result is more than visual ugliness — this litter leaches into our soil and waterways, harms wildlife. It harms our efforts to make this commonwealth more attractive for people, families, tourists and businesses. It also costs taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up each year.
WGAL
Proposed bill would open Pennsylvania primaries to Independent voters
Pennsylvania is one of only about a dozen states that have closed primaries, which means you must be a registered Democrat or Republican to vote. There's an effort in the state House to change that. The House State Government Committee is hearing testimony Tuesday on a bill that would open...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania AG: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland-based lender deceived its loan customers by selling them insurance policies they didn’t ask for or know about in many cases, the attorneys general of a handful of states claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit filed by...
Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
Legislation would open Pennsylvania's primaries to all
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is one of only nine states with closed primary elections that exclude independent voters. A proposed reform could change that, however. The House State Government Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on House Bill 1369, which would allow registered independents to vote in primary elections while registered Republicans and Democrats would be prevented from voting in the other party’s primary.
thecentersquare.com
These Pennsylvania House candidates raised the most and lost their primaries
General elections for all 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. State house primary elections were held on May 17, 2022. Republicans hold a 113-90 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates in each party who raised the...
Pennsylvania school district taxes hit $15.7B, will reach $20B in 2026
(The Center Square) – Revenues from the Pennsylvania school district property tax have steadily climbed since 2011, but the growth rate has declined since 2017. In the near future, that will change. The latest report from the Independent Fiscal Office shows that school districts collected about $15.7 billion in...
Roe’s reversal puts abortion access on the ballot in Pennsylvania
Ashley Hoffman is currently pregnant with a girl, and she’s determined to make her future bright. That starts by telling the story of her daughter’s brother, “who was loved and lost, and whose mother lived because of an abortion,” Hoffman, a 32-year-old Bucks County resident, wrote in a personal essay she shared with the Capital-Star.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Gerrity's Celebrates its 1st Fresh Grocer Location
Shoppers at Gerrity’s grocery stores in Pennsylvania will see their markets rebrand to The Fresh Grocer over the next 10 weeks, retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., announced. The first rebranded store debuted Friday, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the family’s first Fresh Grocer owned and operated by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman keeps attacking Oz for being from New Jersey. That’s resonating in parochial Pa.
There’s something about Pennsylvania’s political DNA that’s playing out in this year’s crucial Senate race. It’s not that we have one unifying statewide identity, but we are a state with lots of intense regional identities — that can oftentimes breed distrust of out-of-towners. People...
Lancaster Farming
Soaring Lancaster County Farmland Prices Shock Potential Investor
George Hixon has been getting sticker shock while seeking farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hixon said real estate agents have quoted him “extreme prices.” He looked at one parcel where the landowner wanted a whopping $65,000 an acre. “Don’t know that that’s viable,” he said. “It’s doubtful.”...
Who is Pennsylvania's top homebrewer? October competition promises to find the best of the best
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After a three-month search, Pennsylvania's best homebrewer will soon be discovered, Breweries in Pa. said this week. The craft beer organization has been conducting a variety of homebrewing competitions this summer to determine the state's top home beermaker. The inaugural “Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational” kicked off in...
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania’s Mastriano rewrites debate rules to thwart anti-GOP bias
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today proposed two debates with his Democratic foe that aim to end the historical anti-GOP bias in media-run candidate showdowns. “Let’s have fair debates or none at all,” said Mastriano. Instead of bowing to big-city TV or liberal voting groups eager to...
Pennsylvania non-profit announces mini-grant program winners
(WTAJ) — The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) announced its recipients for its 2022-23 Mini-Grant Program on Monday, Aug. 15. The non-profit, focused on the importance of the lumber industry across 15 Pennsylvania counties, is funding more than $66,000 to the following groups and organizations throughout the Commonwealth: Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group — Multiple Counties — […]
Recently-Opened Nearby Baby Formula Factory Aims to Bring Relief to PA, Nation
A brother and sister pair, both University of Pennsylvania graduates, opened the newest baby formula factory in the nation in a converted manufacturing plant in nearby Reading, thus impacting surrounding Pennsylvanian areas and all of America, write Erin Arvedlund and Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer. ByHeart was launched in...
Giordano: The Left Fears Grassroots Democracy
Giordano discusses the involvement of parents in education as the Left continues to frame parents in a negative light, explaining the benefits of grassroots democracy in this sense.
Pennsylvania among top 15 best states to live in: study
The Keystone State has been ranked amongst the top 15 best to live in. SIMILAR STORIES: Are Pennsylvania’s cities pet-friendly? This study says at least one is. Conducted and published by WalletHub, the study first compared all 50 states across five main dimensions: “Affordability;” “Economy;” “Education & Health;” “Quality of Life;” and “Safety.”
echo-pilot.com
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week news and plans for 9/11
WOW! What a week it has been in Greencastle-Antrim. So how was your post-Old Home Week Sunday? Tina and I strolled around town this morning and checked out the display windows we hadn’t observed. It was like walking through an open-air museum. My heart-felt congratulations to 41st triennial President Bonnie Shockey and all of the volunteers who made this 120-year historic event a huge success. It wouldn’t be fair to ask what your favorite event was because they were all wonderful with large crowds.
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
Pennsylvania is one of the least affordable states for college students: study
As college starts up again, many a student is undoubtedly looking to live off campus this year. Some states, however, are far more expensive for student renters than others, Pennsylvania being one of them.
