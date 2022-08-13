Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Airport Extends Run Topping Pre-Pandemic Passenger Volume￼
More than 520,000 travelers flew into or out of the Southern California gateway in July, beating 2019 levels for the 5th straight month. ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 — July marked the fifth straight month in which Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded passenger volumes higher than the same month in 2019, as the Southern California gateway continues to post one of the most impressive post-pandemic recoveries among airports across the United States.
daytrippen.com
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California
Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
Washington Examiner
California Amazon workers walk off job over pay and poor working conditions
Amazon employees in Southern California walked off the job Monday, saying they were working in hot conditions and needed a pay raise. “We’ve been organizing for a $5 pay increase, safe working conditions, and an end to retaliation at the KSBD warehouse. Our demands have been ignored by Amazon, and we’ve had enough,” wrote Inland Empire Amazon Workers United in a Facebook post. “So today, 160 of us walked off the job. Learn more & support our efforts as we organize to make our workplaces safer, fairer, and better! #IEAmazonWorkers.”
Dozens of Amazon employees in San Bernardino walk off job, demanding better pay, improved conditions
Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed his support for a group of Amazon employees who walked off the job in San Bernardino.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in Riverside county.
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
tornadopix.com
Two Mega Deals for Condominiums in Rancho Cucamonga, Downtown Riverside – San Bernardino Sun
The 55-year-old village in the fifth condominium in Rancho Cucamonga has sold to investors for $97 million, according to Vesda, a commercial real estate data provider. The buyer was multi-family real estate investment firm Greystar Real Estate Partners in Charleston, SC and the seller was Acacia Capital Corp. in San Mateo.
NBC Los Angeles
Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties
Flash flood warnings were issued early Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The warnings, expected to expire later Tuesday afternoon, were issued due to the possibility of heavy rain in the Apple and El Dorado burn areas. The Apple Fire burned about 33,000 acres...
RELATED PEOPLE
Flash flood warning issued for San Bernardino County as heavy rain begins to fall
Sunny skies and hot temperatures are sticking around in Southern California all week, but some parts of the region are experiencing flash flooding.
Renowned Real Estate Developer’s Entry into Carousel Mall Redevelopment Sparks More Interest in Downtown San Bernardino
As progress continues in the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown, two recent high-profile actions by the city council on the site have spiked interest in other properties in the area. On August 3, the San Bernardino City Council approved...
iebusinessdaily.com
Merger of SB water company is official
The merger of an Inland Empire company that distributes water and waste-water products with a business in the midwest has been completed. St. Louis-based Core & Main, which distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, has purchased Inland Water Works Supply Co. in San Bernardino, according to a statement released this week.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Starbucks workers in Southern California on strike over alleged unfair labor practices
Starbucks workers at two Southern California stores started a 24-hour strike on Monday over what they say are unfair labor practices.
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
foxla.com
Mudslides, flooding close road in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Mudslides forced road closures in the Forest Falls area of San Bernardino County this weekend after heavy rains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. As of Sunday afternoon, crews are still working to reopen the road. Officials reported that Falls Drive in Forest...
coloradoboulevard.net
Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6
Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hardcore Volkswagen Enthusiasts Do Road Trips Right
Treffen is the German word meaning "to meet," and has come to mean nearly any Volkswagen enthusiast-based event. Each year, the Highway 1 Treffen Cruise takes place as a long road trip along California State Route 1, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). The Treffen trek started as...
Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers
Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city's streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to perform stunts in intersections."It's all fun until something happens," said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. "It's all fun until somebody gets hurt."According to Spicer, the city spent over $4,000 to place raised pavement markers called Botts' Dots — originally made to mark lanes on highways and freeways — at four of the most popular intersections for takeovers by the end of this week. Officials hope these markers, placed in the shape of a cross, will...
tornadopix.com
Chemical spill forces evacuation in Riverside County amid fears of possible explosion; 215 Highway closed
Riverside County, California. – Fire authorities said the possibility of an explosion following a rail vehicle leak closed part of Interstate 215 and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of Riverside County residents. Officials said with Cal Fire around. 7:40 p.m. Thursday, firefighters received reports of a chemical spill along...
L.A. County lifeguard dies
A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
Comments / 3