How many points did William Shade from Decatur win in Boys' 16 singles USTA competitions by week ending Aug. 6?

Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in Douglas County will be released during week ending Aug. 20?
Olney tennis player Carter Seaman finished 1,227th in July in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 1,208th. By the end of the month they'd earned 548 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
Emden, Illinois had a median home sale price of $70,000 in July 2022
Lincoln Correctional Center had an average inmate age of 39-years-old in the second quarter of 2022, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. The institution with the highest average inmate age is Taylorville Correctional Center. Illinois Prison Populations in Q2 2022InstitutionPopulationAverage... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 10:12. 05:50. 05:36. 04:55. How...
spotonillinois.com
Armed man shot by CPD officer after Back of the Yards struggle charged, $1M bond set
A judge set bond at $1 million for a man who is still hospitalized after being shot in the head by a CPD officer. He was armed during the South Side struggle, police said. How many inmates sentenced in Douglas County will be released during week ending Aug. 20?. 04:07.
Comments / 0