Redding, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department contains structure fire in East Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department has contained a structure fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in East Redding. At approximately 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire at 2496 Corona Street in East Redding. Upon arrival at...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain structure fire in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - 5:44 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the McLane Fire and will remain at the scene for approximately two hours mopping up, said CAL FIRE Officials. Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Corning. CAL FIRE said the fire is at McLane Avenue and...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire near Lakehead in Shasta County burns 2 acres

LAKEHEAD, Calif. 8:37 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire that broke out early Tuesday in Shasta County. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire has burned two acres and crews have been able to lay a hose around the fire. Multiple resources are at the scene.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Accidents
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
krcrtv.com

Redding police on high alert after multiple collisions over weekend

REDDING, Calif. — Over the weekend, RPD responded to multiple collisions around Redding. One vehicle was speeding on Placer Street in downtown Redding trying to turn onto Magnolia Ave. when it crashed into a fence outside Schreder Planetarium Saturday evening. Another collision occurred early Sunday morning when police say...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County Sherriff issues evacuation reductions in Salyer

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - There has been a reduction in evacuation orders for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire near Salyer, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The areas of Campbell Ridge from Salyer Heights to Seely Macintosh Road have been reduced to evacuation warnings. Prior evacuation orders...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Dumpster full of trash removed from Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space

REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding removed about six 30-yard dumpsters full of trash and debris from the Nur Pon Open Space Area, according to police. Officers said no citations or arrests were made. Over the past few weeks, the Redding Police Departments Critical Incident Response Team, Neighborhood Police...
REDDING, CA
#Accident
kymkemp.com

Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

18 warrants leads to the discovery of 26,000 marijuana plants in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A marijuana eradication operation was recently completed by multiple agencies in Shasta County. Deputies said they located 26,413 marijuana plants, 3,042 pounds of processed marijuana and three guns after serving 18 warrants. According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, one person was arrested but was not...
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Burglary suspects tracked down with stolen items in truck

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Two people were arrested for burglary after deputies said they caught the two with stolen items in their truck.. The break-in happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. Deputies said they found Marlena Benson and Robert Crews Jr. about...
COTTONWOOD, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcrtv.com

Six Rivers Lightning Complex latest

Redding, Calf. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex now sits at 16,924 acres with 15 percent containment. 2 structures have been destroyed and 1 other structure has been damaged. 1 injury has been reported with zero fatalities. The fire threatens communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn...
REDDING, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now 15,232 Acres, 12 Percent Contained

As of Saturday morning the Six Rivers Lightning Complex — a group lightning fires to the north and south of Highway 299 near Willow Creek — has grown to 15,232 acres. The good news is that, despite Friday night being the driest so far since the fires started, crews have managed to finally bring the fire perimeter to 12 percent containment.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
actionnewsnow.com

25-year-old dies in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 25-year-old woman from Montgomery Creek died in a crash on Highway 299 near the Fall River Mills community on Saturday, according to the CHP. The CHP said the woman was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt on Highway 299 around 5 a.m. when she crossed over double yellow lines and crashed into a big rig.
FALL RIVER MILLS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Redding Fatality Crash Occurs in Underride Accident

Fatal Accident on SR 299 Involves Big Rig Underride. A fatality crash occurred near Redding on August 13 when a semi and motor vehicle collided. The accident happened along eastbound State Route 299 just west of Powerhouse Road in the Fall River Mills area shortly after 5:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the car involved in the collision was found underneath the semi when officers arrived at the scene and caused a fatality.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle

Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat & impacted air quality ahead

Dress in light layers, pack extra water, and plan ahead to stay indoors as you get ready to take on your Tuesday. Dangerous heat is on the way to northern California today, and we'll have very impacted air quality as wildfire smoke from the 6 Rivers Complex continues to settle into our region. High pressure to our east will continue to build west and that will drive our hotter temperatures over the next several days. Low pressure to our south is projected to draw enough monsoonal moisture north to bring the potential for Sierra thunderstorms late this afternoon through this evening. The threat of thunderstorms will be a concern for our fire danger, as they leave us with the potential for lightning sparks fires and locally gusty winds. Skies are clear of clouds over northern California to start your Tuesday, but we have a lot of patchy smoke and haze overhead early today. Hazy conditions are expected for most of our region, and air quality is very impacted. Big air quality impacts are being observed this morning. Very Unhealthy to bordering on hazardous in Trinity and Shasta Counties. Unhealthy in most of the valley. Smoke may limit daytime heating, but how much of an impact remains to be seen. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south this afternoon. Gusts up into the 15 to 20mph range will be possible, and humidity will dip into the single digits to teens today. The dry and hotter conditions are big concerns for our fire danger, but the modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range today. Temperatures will end up several degrees hotter today, and Heat Advisories are set to go into effect for a large portion of our region. Heat Advisories go into effect in the valley, foothills, Trinity County, Siskiyou County, and Modoc County at 11am Tuesday. They will remain in effect through Wednesday evening in Trinity and Modoc. Through Thursday evening in Siskiyou. Through Friday evening in the valley and foothills. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 104 to 111 degree range in the valley, and upper 80's to lower triple digits in our foothill and mountain areas Tuesday afternoon.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

