Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department contains structure fire in East Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department has contained a structure fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in East Redding. At approximately 1:39 p.m. on Tuesday, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire at 2496 Corona Street in East Redding. Upon arrival at...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 5:44 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the McLane Fire and will remain at the scene for approximately two hours mopping up, said CAL FIRE Officials. Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Corning. CAL FIRE said the fire is at McLane Avenue and...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire near Lakehead in Shasta County burns 2 acres
LAKEHEAD, Calif. 8:37 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire that broke out early Tuesday in Shasta County. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire has burned two acres and crews have been able to lay a hose around the fire. Multiple resources are at the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex produces minimal activity overnight, spot fires contained
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has now burned 21,609 acres and is 19% contained, according to the Tuesday morning update by the U.S. Forest Service. The Campbell, Bremmer and Waterman fires have joined together. In total, they have burned 9,817 acres. Other major fires in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Redding police on high alert after multiple collisions over weekend
REDDING, Calif. — Over the weekend, RPD responded to multiple collisions around Redding. One vehicle was speeding on Placer Street in downtown Redding trying to turn onto Magnolia Ave. when it crashed into a fence outside Schreder Planetarium Saturday evening. Another collision occurred early Sunday morning when police say...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E to patrol powerlines in Northern California by helicopter this week
REDDING, Calif. 12:51 P.M. UPDATE - PG&E says it will be doing helicopter patrols along its transmission lines in western Shasta and Trinity Counties on Thursday, Friday and Aug. 23. PG&E said it will be looking to identify dead or dying trees that could pose a threat to starting a...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sherriff issues evacuation reductions in Salyer
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - There has been a reduction in evacuation orders for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire near Salyer, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The areas of Campbell Ridge from Salyer Heights to Seely Macintosh Road have been reduced to evacuation warnings. Prior evacuation orders...
actionnewsnow.com
Dumpster full of trash removed from Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding removed about six 30-yard dumpsters full of trash and debris from the Nur Pon Open Space Area, according to police. Officers said no citations or arrests were made. Over the past few weeks, the Redding Police Departments Critical Incident Response Team, Neighborhood Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex burns 20,000 acres, 19% contained; reduction in evacuation orders
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 7:47 p.m. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 20,052 acres with 19%, according to CAL FIRE authorities. 5:51 p.m. UPDATE - Evacuation orders have been reduced for parts of the Salyer community, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The area...
kymkemp.com
Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
actionnewsnow.com
18 warrants leads to the discovery of 26,000 marijuana plants in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A marijuana eradication operation was recently completed by multiple agencies in Shasta County. Deputies said they located 26,413 marijuana plants, 3,042 pounds of processed marijuana and three guns after serving 18 warrants. According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, one person was arrested but was not...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Burglary suspects tracked down with stolen items in truck
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Two people were arrested for burglary after deputies said they caught the two with stolen items in their truck.. The break-in happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. Deputies said they found Marlena Benson and Robert Crews Jr. about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex latest
Redding, Calf. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex now sits at 16,924 acres with 15 percent containment. 2 structures have been destroyed and 1 other structure has been damaged. 1 injury has been reported with zero fatalities. The fire threatens communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now 15,232 Acres, 12 Percent Contained
As of Saturday morning the Six Rivers Lightning Complex — a group lightning fires to the north and south of Highway 299 near Willow Creek — has grown to 15,232 acres. The good news is that, despite Friday night being the driest so far since the fires started, crews have managed to finally bring the fire perimeter to 12 percent containment.
actionnewsnow.com
25-year-old dies in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 25-year-old woman from Montgomery Creek died in a crash on Highway 299 near the Fall River Mills community on Saturday, according to the CHP. The CHP said the woman was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt on Highway 299 around 5 a.m. when she crossed over double yellow lines and crashed into a big rig.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Redding Fatality Crash Occurs in Underride Accident
Fatal Accident on SR 299 Involves Big Rig Underride. A fatality crash occurred near Redding on August 13 when a semi and motor vehicle collided. The accident happened along eastbound State Route 299 just west of Powerhouse Road in the Fall River Mills area shortly after 5:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the car involved in the collision was found underneath the semi when officers arrived at the scene and caused a fatality.
kymkemp.com
Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle
Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat & impacted air quality ahead
Dress in light layers, pack extra water, and plan ahead to stay indoors as you get ready to take on your Tuesday. Dangerous heat is on the way to northern California today, and we'll have very impacted air quality as wildfire smoke from the 6 Rivers Complex continues to settle into our region. High pressure to our east will continue to build west and that will drive our hotter temperatures over the next several days. Low pressure to our south is projected to draw enough monsoonal moisture north to bring the potential for Sierra thunderstorms late this afternoon through this evening. The threat of thunderstorms will be a concern for our fire danger, as they leave us with the potential for lightning sparks fires and locally gusty winds. Skies are clear of clouds over northern California to start your Tuesday, but we have a lot of patchy smoke and haze overhead early today. Hazy conditions are expected for most of our region, and air quality is very impacted. Big air quality impacts are being observed this morning. Very Unhealthy to bordering on hazardous in Trinity and Shasta Counties. Unhealthy in most of the valley. Smoke may limit daytime heating, but how much of an impact remains to be seen. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the south this afternoon. Gusts up into the 15 to 20mph range will be possible, and humidity will dip into the single digits to teens today. The dry and hotter conditions are big concerns for our fire danger, but the modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range today. Temperatures will end up several degrees hotter today, and Heat Advisories are set to go into effect for a large portion of our region. Heat Advisories go into effect in the valley, foothills, Trinity County, Siskiyou County, and Modoc County at 11am Tuesday. They will remain in effect through Wednesday evening in Trinity and Modoc. Through Thursday evening in Siskiyou. Through Friday evening in the valley and foothills. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 104 to 111 degree range in the valley, and upper 80's to lower triple digits in our foothill and mountain areas Tuesday afternoon.
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke visible across NorCal Monday, air quality smoke advisory issued in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory again on Monday due to the fires burning in the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Areas to the south of the fire will see significant smoke impacts due to northerly winds. The heaviest smoke is...
Comments / 0