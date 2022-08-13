ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artesia, CA

Pita Cafe Opening Fifth Location in Artesia

By Joey Reams
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Pita Cafe , the Los Angeles restaurant serving some of the best Mediterranean dishes and sandwiches since the mid-2000s, is opening a new location in Artesia at 2116 Artesia Blvd .

The company’s fifth location will move into the former home of Louis Burgers at an unknown time. Pita Cafe currently has locations in Brentwood, Santa Monica, La Cienega, and Manchester. It appears this location was once open, but the company’s website still lists it as coming soon, likely opening by the end of the year . President Ramin Nouri neglected to return any requests from What Now Los Angeles for clarification. Customers can expect delicious Mediterranean food made with fresh ingredients that are never frozen.

After almost two decades, the moto has always been to serve the best food and deliver the best service. Pita Cafe started as a small sandwich shop before expanding into the Mediterranean restaurant it is known as today. The restaurant’s menu consists of traditional Mediterranean starters, such as baba ganoush, hummus, and different soups and salads. Customers can also find pita wraps, larger entrees, and sides. Popular menu items include chicken kabob, chicken shawarma wrap, tabbouleh salad, and lentil soup.

This new location will be a perfect spot for Pita Cafe. The Artesia/ North Redondo area has very few Mediterranean restaurants, with Al Hamra Kabob Grill being the closest to the new Pita Cafe. Further away, the new restaurant will have to compete with King Mediterrano, Skewer Mediterranean Grill, and Barsha. Pita Cafe will have plenty of foot traffic from other nearby restaurants and retailers, as well as from students from Mira Costa High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31v9XU_0hFTGuaE00
Photo: Official


