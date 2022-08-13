ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy Weekly podcast: Kids name things, positive conspiracies, world's oldest doctor

By Tod Perry
On this Saturday’s show, Alison and Tod talk about the funny names that kids use for things. Later, they listen to a TikTokker who sounds exactly like Michael Jackson and discuss the things people prefer to do “the old-fashioned way.”

Plus, Tod has a controversial strategy to take the podcast to new heights.

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher , or iHeart Radio .


Upworthy

Incredible new glasses allow deaf people to read real-time conversations with subtitles

It’s like watching a TV show with subtitles, but in real life. A new invention looks like it may completely change how hearing-impaired people communicate with the rest of the world. According to EuroNews, XRAI Glass has developed augmented reality glasses that allow people who have difficulty hearing to read real-time conversations in their glasses through closed-captioning.
ELECTRONICS
