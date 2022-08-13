Upworthy Weekly podcast: Kids name things, positive conspiracies, world's oldest doctor

On this Saturday’s show, Alison and Tod talk about the funny names that kids use for things. Later, they listen to a TikTokker who sounds exactly like Michael Jackson and discuss the things people prefer to do “the old-fashioned way.”

Plus, Tod has a controversial strategy to take the podcast to new heights.

