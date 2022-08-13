ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August. Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Cubs#Tennessee#Wildlife#Bears#Sevierville#Twra
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Bear enjoys stroll at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Launch your dog into a new hobby with Dock Dogs

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – If you want to see your furry friend launch themselves to new heights than the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs are for you. Dock Diving is a dog competition that combines speed, agility, and the ability to leap long distances. Although it seems as though this is a sport for large dogs, smaller breeds have been seeing a lot of competitive success over the past few years as the sport has become more popular. Dock Diving is broken down into three categories – Distance, Height, and Speed. In short, the furthest jump, the highest jump, and the quickest return are named the winners of the day. If you want to experience Dock Diving for yourself, the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs are ready to welcome you into their ranks.
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WBIR

Did you know one of WBIR's first shows was 'The Birthday Dog?'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's time for a little throwback!. WBIR became Knoxville's second TV station on air in August 1956. According to the East Tennessee Historical Society, one of the station's first shows was a children's program called "The Birthday Dog." The Birthday Dog was a dog with amnesia...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire

Here's the latest on the East Knoxville fire at Walker Springs Apartments. The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, KPD said. Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Kingston Police Department is also investigating the incidents...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio

There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
TOWNSEND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy