FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – If you want to see your furry friend launch themselves to new heights than the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs are for you. Dock Diving is a dog competition that combines speed, agility, and the ability to leap long distances. Although it seems as though this is a sport for large dogs, smaller breeds have been seeing a lot of competitive success over the past few years as the sport has become more popular. Dock Diving is broken down into three categories – Distance, Height, and Speed. In short, the furthest jump, the highest jump, and the quickest return are named the winners of the day. If you want to experience Dock Diving for yourself, the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs are ready to welcome you into their ranks.

FARRAGUT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO