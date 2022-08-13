ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

Five people hit by car near Mason County Fairgrounds

By Anna King, Jessica Patterson, Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fY3Q1_0hFTEy2i00

UPDATE: 08/13/2022, 1:25 PM: Emergency responders say a total of five people were hospitalized after a car hit a group of pedestrians outside the Mason County Fairgrounds on Friday evening. EMS says six people total were involved in the incident: the driver, an elderly couple, and three teenagers.

Responders say the driver was unresponsive when EMS and fair officials arrived. The driver was treated by EMS, officials say.

In addition, one teenager was under the truck when EMS got on the scene. Responders say they believe that the teen is the only one still hospitalized and is in Morgantown being treated.

UPDATE: 08/12/2022, 9:25 PM: According to Mason County Dispatchers, several pedestrians were hospitalized after they were hit by a car outside the county fairgrounds Friday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKVRf_0hFTEy2i00
(WOWK 13 News file/Reporter Anna King)

Dispatchers say a juvenile was flown to the hospital. No word on the juvenile’s condition at this time.

Several others were also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There is no word on the other victims’ conditions.

Dispatchers say one person is in custody. Stay with WOWK for the latest.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 dispatchers and Mason County Fair officials say two crashes have shut down Fairground Road between Route 62 and the Mason County Fair Grounds near Point Pleasant.

According to Mason County Dispatchers, the first crash closest to Route 62 has been cleared and no one was injured.

A second crash is still under investigation, dispatchers say.

The Mason County Fair says the road could be shut down “for a while,” and drivers should use an alternate route to get to the fair grounds.

