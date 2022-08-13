Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
USF Bulls name starting quarterback ahead of 2022 season
TAMPA, Fla. - The University of South Florida Bulls have named their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Gerry Bohanon, a junior transfer who helped lead Baylor to a Big 12 and Sugar Bowl title last season, will now try to turn around a program at USF that has won just three games in the last two seasons.
wflx.com
Hard Rock Stadium to host 2026 national championship game
The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be returning to South Florida. Bill Hancock, executive director of the four-team playoff, announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium has been selected as the site of the 2026 championship game. Hard Rock Stadium will become the first venue to repeat as host...
USF names Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback
TAMPA — The latest quarterback competition at USF has been decided. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has unveiled that Gerry Bohanon will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sept. 3 when they open the season at Raymond James Stadium against BYU. Bohanon will be the third different quarterback...
fox13news.com
Lakeland college student's FBA team wins championship months after starting
LAKELAND, Fla. - Southeastern University student Amy Rhodes has always dreamed about owning her own professional sports team. The 22-year-old's dream came true a few months ago when she started a team in the Florida Basketball Association. Over the weekend, though, a second dream became a reality when the fledgling...
813area.com
Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More
Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead
For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.
fox13news.com
Manatee schools bring in extra security measures ahead of high school football kickoff
PALMETTO, Fla. - Ahead of the high school football kickoff in Manatee County this Friday, students and spectators will notice some extra security. The changes are happening at all high school sporting events in the county. "In the day and age of which we live, we are always looking for...
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
cltampa.com
Tampa man shares video and details of alligator attack that crushed his skull
Juan Carlos La Verde was mid-stroke during a swim in Lake Thonotosassa when an alligator’s mouth shot out of the murky water and clamped down hard around his upper body. As soon as the gator’s jaws were around him, the 34-year-old firefighter felt teeth pierce the flesh on his head and chest, and his head made a loud “pop” sound.
Stereogum
Tampa’s FYA Fest Unveils Another Sick Hardcore Festival Lineup
In his Let The Roundup Begin column yesterday, my colleague Tom Breihan celebrated LA’s seemingly miraculous Sound And Fury fest. Today, the Tampa hardcore fest FYA has unveiled another impressive lineup. Topping the bill are Life Of Agony, Cold World, Fiddlehead, and Drain. Also on deck: Mindforce, Anxious, Age Of Apocalypse, the Chisel, End It, 200 Stab Wounds, and many more. It’s going down Jan. 7-9 at Glazer JCC in Tampa — pretty sure this is the first 2023(!) festival lineup we’ve posted — and tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 19. Check out the full slate of bands below.
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
995qyk.com
Tampa Gambler Flashes $53,000 Cash Winnings Guess What Happens Next?
Tampa Gambler Flashes $53,000 Cash Winnings Guess What Happens Next? All started at the The Seminole Hard Rock Casino. A man gambling won a big $53,000 haul. Was he happy? Yep. Was he celebrating and taking pictures with his cash? Again, yes. Hotel surveillance cameras show the man getting in to a cab, and being followed by 3 men in an Alpha Romeo (nice car) all the way to his hotel in Tampa after 1am. Hotel cameras show the men follow and try to rob the lucky, then maybe not so lucky gambler. There was a struggle, and it looks like the suspects got away with only about $10,000 in cash. No arrests yet, and we’re not sure how much of the cash the Tampa gambler saved.. But lots of camera footage. And, the Alpha Romeo. Source TBT.
fox13news.com
Tampa City Councilors have mixed feelings on potential $20,000 pay raise
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa City Councilors had mixed feelings after the mayor surprised them with a proposal to give them a raise of more than $20,000. The Tampa mayor's Chief of Staff John Bennett visited city council on Aug. 4 to present their proposed budget. It included the surprise for the councilors.
USF grad leading construction of new Howard Frankland Bridge
The bridge covers more than six miles and will cost more than $865 million. About 250 workers are on the job here each day.
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
cltampa.com
Chef of Tampa Italian hotspot Cena will open new casual pizzeria in the coming month
One of Tampa's top-rated chefs has more to offer. Michael Buttacavoli, chef of upscale Italian eatery, Cena, will open a casual pizzeria concept next door, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ). The pizzeria, Butta's second restaurant, has not yet been named but is expected to open its doors to hungry eaters within coming months.
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say
Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez — appointed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis after he suspended...
fox13news.com
Tampa's real-life 'infiltrator' goes back undercover, opens up in FOX 13 exclusive studio interview
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area man who pulled off, arguably, the greatest undercover operation in US history – infiltrating the biggest drug cartel in the world – has done it again. Robert Mazur chronicled his first deep-dive into the dark and violent world of drug cartels...
Earlier showers near the coast each day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All this week, we will be in an onshore wind flow. That means, winds come from the Gulf of Mexico and push showers onshore each morning. During the day, the rain increases in coverage as it spreads farther inland. With this pattern, we get most of our rain in the morning […]
Tampa Bay HOA board’s heritage blamed for denying American flag in memory of local veterans
Residents of a Lake Wales gated community claim the nationality of HOA board members got in the way of understanding the importance of a request to fly an American flag in memory of recently deceased veterans.
