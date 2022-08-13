Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay KallamOakland, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
Two lawsuits continue California’s tax wars
California's battles over tax limits continue with two lawsuits alleging that fees were improperly levied.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen Set to Retire
After 35 years in law enforcement, 27 of those years serving the City of Brentwood, Chief Thomas Hansen has announced his plans to retire September 30, 2022. Chief Hansen has served as the Brentwood Police Department’s Police Chief since 2017. Being sworn in as an officer in 1995, Chief...
postnewsgroup.com
School District Security Violently Clashes with Parents, Community at Parker Elementary School
Oakland Unified School District security officers arrived at Parker Elementary School in East Oakland on Thursday, Aug. 4 to change the locks and clear people from the school. Parker, located at 7929 Ney Ave. in East Oakland, has been occupied and kept open operating community programs for the last two months by community protesters, who are resisting the school board decision to permanently close the school at the end of May.
eastcountytoday.net
Opportunity Junction Opens Recruitment for Job Training Programs
Contra Costa County, CA — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers who wish to pursue sustainable careers in administrative or health care fields.
KRON4
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
KRON4
South San Francisco passes ordinance to address catalytic converter thefts
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With catalytic converter thefts rising around the Bay Area, the City of South San Francisco passed an ordinance Tuesday to attempt to address the issue. Possessing a used catalytic converter is now illegal in the city, it announced in a press release. “Stolen...
berkeleyside.org
Meet the 4 new principals chosen to lead Berkeley schools this year
Four new principals have been appointed to lead three Berkeley elementary schools and one middle school this year. They will be joined by new superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, who began her new role as Berkeley Unified superintendent July 1. Salita Mitchell: Longfellow Middle School. After two years as vice principal...
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Contra Costa County (CA) Fire Opens New, Bigger Fire Station
Contra Costa County (CA) Fire Protection District has opened a new station to cover the unincorporated areas of Bay Point, Pittsburg and other communities in the area, according to a report published by NBC BAY AREA. According to the report, the new station replaces Station 86 which was in service...
oc-breeze.com
California housing advocates oppose out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure
The Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California (NPH), the collective voice of affordable housing in the Bay Area, announced their opposition to Prop. 27, the out-of-state corporate online sports betting ballot measure. “NPH is always working towards solutions that will ensure a future where everyone has a safe, stable, and...
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
eastcountytoday.net
Heat Advisory Issued for Tuesday, Cooling Centers in Brentwood and Oakley Open
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area. In the East Bay, temperatures are expected to reach over 100-degrees with East Contra Costa County getting as high as 107 degrees. Cooling Centers. The City...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco parents fume over encampment blocking sidewalk near school
SAN FRANCISCO - Parents at a Mission District-based public elementary school are expressing growing frustration over a homeless encampment, blocking the sidewalk nearby. "It’s not safe for children to have to walk around cars and oncoming traffic," said parent Danielle Swaney. Classes are scheduled to begin at Marshall Elementary...
PLANetizen
Freeway Removal Movement Slowly Gains Steam
San Francisco's Embarcadero is one successful example of transforming a former highway into a pedestrian-oriented thoroughfare. | Oscity / Shutterstock. Although the concept of freeway removal is picking up steam as more communities call for a reversal of the car-centric policies that led to rampant highway construction over the last half century, the movement still faces some challenges. Pointing to an example from Dallas, Texas, Jared Brey writes that some cities and transportation departments are still less than willing to support full highway removal. Meanwhile, the $1 billion program for highway removal in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is “much smaller than originally envisioned, when it was included in Biden’s Build Back Better proposal with $20 billion of funding.”
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
Eden Fire in Castro Valley 100% contained
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Fire Department fought a 58-acre fire that started on Monday. The fire was at westbound Interstate 580 and Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley. As of about noon on Tuesday, forward progress on the fire had been stopped and the fire was 100% contained, according to a […]
eastcountytoday.net
July 31 – Aug 6: Oakley Police calls
The following is a sampling of the Oakley Police Calls reported between July 31-August 6 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Oakley. Although this occurred August 8, Oakley Police Department took two dirt bike riders into custody who drove recklessly through the city. The chase began at Main St near Live Oak and eventually got them at O’Hara and Home when one of them crashed. Both riders were placed under arrest for reckless driving and for fleeing officers. Both riders will also be checked out at the hospital as a precaution. – Full Story.
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
sfstandard.com
Scion of SF Coffee Dynasty Attempts Run for District Attorney, Realizes He Needs to Be an Attorney to Qualify
An attempt to run for San Francisco District Attorney by the son of an elite coffee dynasty family was brought to an abrupt end this week when he was told that he could not enter the race because he was not an attorney. Austin Hills, whose family founded Hills Bros....
californianewswire.com
California Soul Food Cookout and Festival in Pleasanton Area to Benefit Regional Charities
PLEASANTON, Calif. /California Newswire/ — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.
