Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
City
Hamilton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
NBC12

New Kent shutting off past due utility accounts

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County said it would shut off utility accounts that are more than 75 days past due. The county said the shutoffs started on Aug. 15. Per county code, the account balance and reconnection fees must be paid in full before the utility service is re-established.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it's true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Back-to-school guide: Everything to know to start the year off right

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While some students are already back in the classroom, other schools around Central Virginia are gearing up to head back for another year of learning. To help get you ready for the 2022-23 school year, NBC12 will have two specials for parents and educators on our website and streaming services.
RICHMOND, VA
Washingtonian.com

Things to Do in the DC Area 8/15-8/21: Restaurant Week, a Frida Kahlo Exhibit, and the Arlington County Fair

Arlington County Fair. The fair opens this week and there are lots of fun events planned (Wed-Sun, free entry, Arlington). Aside from the carnival rides, some highlights this year include the fair's opening ceremonies (Wed, free), a new night market with local vendors (Thurs, free), a bingo game (Fri, free), and goat yoga (Sat & Sun, $40)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Mayor Levar Stoney tours summer camp to keep youth from violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney stopped by to see children at the Carol Adams Foundation, one of the Positive Youth Development Fund Award Grantees on Tuesday. Adams, a former police officer, is using the grant money to provide children with an 8-week summer camp experience. Campers will learn...
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
Watchful Eye

Prepare for lengthy overnight delays on I-95 near Quantico exit

If you'll be traveling on I-95 and will be in the area of exit 148, Quantico, interchange prepare overnight delays from Aug. 16 through Aug. 19. Starting at 10 p.m. each evening during that period, southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, VDOT announced. Between midnight and 3 a.m., all I-95 southbound traffic will be stopped intermittently for periods of up to 30 minutes at a time.
QUANTICO, VA
Channelocity

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia

(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
FAIRFAX, VA
Bay Journal

Protecting the water while harvesting sunshine

Cover photo: This solar facility, built by Utah-based Sustainable Power Group, or sPower in Spotsylvania County, VA, covers more than 6,000 acres. (Hugh Kenny/Piedmont Environmental Council) Solar panels are going up across the Chesapeake Bay watershed to help states reach their renewable energy targets. But, while working to achieve climate-related...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

