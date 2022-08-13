Read full article on original website
LIST: Here are the highest-rated local barbecue restaurants in Richmond, according to online reviews
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Western Henrico residents express concerns over new development
After a few Henrico residents expressed their concerns about a 28-home development on two pieces of land in Western Henrico, the Board of Supervisors are considering new changes.
Virginia car dealer hopes CHIPS Act brings business 'back to normal'
The CHIPS and Science Act is a $52 billion boost to the nation's semiconductor industry, which manufactures the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.
ffxnow.com
Expanded W&OD Trail, Occoquan adventure center and more planned for Fairfax County
Within the next decade, Fairfax County could see pedestrians and bicyclists split up along its stretch of the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, among other potential changes at its regional parks. In a new, five-year strategic plan released last Tuesday (Aug. 9), the Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks)...
NBC12
New Kent shutting off past due utility accounts
NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County said it would shut off utility accounts that are more than 75 days past due. The county said the shutoffs started on Aug. 15. Per county code, the account balance and reconnection fees must be paid in full before the utility service is re-established.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
NBC12
Back-to-school guide: Everything to know to start the year off right
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While some students are already back in the classroom, other schools around Central Virginia are gearing up to head back for another year of learning. To help get you ready for the 2022-23 school year, NBC12 will have two specials for parents and educators on our website and streaming services.
Washingtonian.com
Things to Do in the DC Area 8/15-8/21: Restaurant Week, a Frida Kahlo Exhibit, and the Arlington County Fair
Arlington County Fair. The fair opens this week and there are lots of fun events planned (Wed-Sun, free entry, Arlington). Aside from the carnival rides, some highlights this year include the fair’s opening ceremonies (Wed, free), a new night market with local vendors (Thurs, free), a bingo game (Fri, free), and goat yoga (Sat & Sun, $40)
NBC12
Mayor Levar Stoney tours summer camp to keep youth from violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney stopped by to see children at the Carol Adams Foundation, one of the Positive Youth Development Fund Award Grantees on Tuesday. Adams, a former police officer, is using the grant money to provide children with an 8-week summer camp experience. Campers will learn...
NBC12
Richmond Schools to utilize long term substitutes to fill up open teacher positions
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With just two weeks until school starts and 144 open teacher positions, Richmond Public Schools will utilize long-term substitute teachers to fill 100 positions. “We will have every single class covered on the first day of school,” division superintendent Jason Kamras said. “So the team is...
NBC12
VSU students move into Richard Bland College dorms following on-campus housing crunch
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginia State University students moved into Richard Bland College of William & Mary residence halls following an on-campus housing crunch at VSU. RBC welcomed 95 VSU students to campus over the weekend. RBC and VSU have shared reciprocal housing arrangements in past years. “RBC and...
NBC12
Richmond School Board to discuss teacher vacancies at Monday night’s meeting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools are short 150 teachers, which is a slight improvement from what the division was facing about a month ago when the school division needed more than 200 teachers. School Board members will meet Monday night to discuss these openings. They’re also set to...
Bay Journal
Data center decisions won’t wait for drinking water study, Virginia board decides
Elected officials in a Northern Virginia county have rejected a move that would have paused decisions on several major development projects until experts could evaluate the potential impacts to a major drinking water supply. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Aug. 2 to go forward with the...
Prepare for lengthy overnight delays on I-95 near Quantico exit
If you’ll be traveling on I-95 and will be in the area of exit 148, Quantico, interchange prepare overnight delays from Aug. 16 through Aug. 19. Starting at 10 p.m. each evening during that period, southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, VDOT announced. Between midnight and 3 a.m., all I-95 southbound traffic will be stopped intermittently for periods of up to 30 minutes at a time.
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia
(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
vpm.org
Artsline - Enjoy outdoor festivals, concerts, and art while summer lasts!
“The change always comes about mid-August, and it always catches me by surprise. I mean the day when I know that summer is fraying at the edges, that September isn't far off and fall is just over the hill or up the valley.” ~Hal Borland. Is it too soon...
Route 1 open after crash in Prince William
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Port Potomac Avenue. All northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are currently closed in the area.
Bay Journal
Protecting the water while harvesting sunshine
Cover photo: This solar facility, built by Utah-based Sustainable Power Group, or sPower in Spotsylvania County, VA, covers more than 6,000 acres. (Hugh Kenny/Piedmont Environmental Council) Solar panels are going up across the Chesapeake Bay watershed to help states reach their renewable energy targets. But, while working to achieve climate-related...
Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer. The space will be marketed to another restaurant user.
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
