Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly Cloudy skies this evening. -Erik Dean
Overall it was not a bad start to the week. Highs today were in the upper 70s – low 80s. With the low humidity, it was very comfortable to say the least. Radar definitely got a break today, but for the 2nd half of the work-week, the radar will be getting a nice little workout. Which is good, we really need the rain. As a matter of fact, we are still well below normal for the year. 3.3″ to be exact in La Crosse, with Eau Claire checking in at 2.45″ below normal. The rain we will see over the next few days definitely won’t be a drought buster by any means, but at this point we’ll take what we can get. Rumbles of thunder won’t be out of the question either especially Thursday, Friday & Saturday, so that’s something we will have to keep an eye on in the First Alert Weather Center.
news8000.com
Bangor back to work as the Cardinals prepare for season opener Thursday
The season opener cannot come soon enough for the Bangor football team. The Cardinals had their 2021 season cut short by rival Cashton in the playoffs, but for this team, the focus is on 2022. After a couple of weeks of practice, the team is ready for some competition that counts in the standings.
news8000.com
Mary Jo Halama
Mary Jo Halama, 84, of Independence passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Memory Care Center in Strum. Mary Jo was born to Henry and Stella Wecker on December 13, 1937, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. It was here that she spent her growing years, graduating from Aquinas High School (1955) and attending St. Francis School of Nursing/Viterbo, where she fulfilled her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse (1959). While in nurses’ training, Mary Jo met Jean Wolfe of Independence who became a life-long friend and was responsible for introducing her to George Halama whom she married on January 17, 1959, at St. John’s Church in La Crosse. George passed away June 6, 2013.
Comments / 0