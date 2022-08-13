Overall it was not a bad start to the week. Highs today were in the upper 70s – low 80s. With the low humidity, it was very comfortable to say the least. Radar definitely got a break today, but for the 2nd half of the work-week, the radar will be getting a nice little workout. Which is good, we really need the rain. As a matter of fact, we are still well below normal for the year. 3.3″ to be exact in La Crosse, with Eau Claire checking in at 2.45″ below normal. The rain we will see over the next few days definitely won’t be a drought buster by any means, but at this point we’ll take what we can get. Rumbles of thunder won’t be out of the question either especially Thursday, Friday & Saturday, so that’s something we will have to keep an eye on in the First Alert Weather Center.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO