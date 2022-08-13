Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
‘I lived’: Omaha heart association advocate says CPR saved her life
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Thousands of women suffer cardiac arrest each year and bystanders are the link between life and death for someone like Omaha’s, Ginny Curley. “In 2010, I had a cardiac arrest,” said Curley. “I didn’t wake up in the morning, my husband kind of tried to shake me because I was breathing in an awkward way, and instead, I stopped breathing,” she said.
klkntv.com
Many wagging tails found at dog swim night in Beatrice
BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — The 2022 Doggie Dip Celebration took place at the Big Blue Waterpark in Beatrice on Tuesday. Our four-legged friends could be found splashing and playing with their owners in the pools. There was also a stuff the van event collecting donations for the Beatrice Humane...
News Channel Nebraska
Food Bank of Lincoln coming to Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - The Food Bank of Lincoln will be in Nebraska City Friday, Aug. 19 at Bethel Church. The food bank will be utilizing the parking lot to distribute food from noon to 1:00 p.m. Folks interested in attending don't need to show up any earlier than the scheduled time.
klkntv.com
A bug’s bite: UNL studying viruses transmitted to Nebraska crops and gardens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bugs are waging war on Nebraska crops by transmitting viruses. UNL’s Department of Entomology is looking into the insects carrying viruses to crops here in the state. With many unknowns currently within this topic of research, the faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
klkntv.com
Group encourages support for Lincoln organizations on National Nonprofit Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local group is urging the community to take action and support Lincoln nonprofits. This push for support comes a day before National Nonprofit Day on Wednesday. Cause Collective, a local nonprofit formed to help other Lincoln nonprofits through collaboration, education and advocacy, said it...
WOWT
First look at Gretna Crossing Park
Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
klkntv.com
Lincoln school board member expects rise in COVID-19 cases as classes begin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The start of school brings increased contact among children, which has some experts worried about what that might mean for COVID-19 numbers. Right now, the Lancaster County COVID-19 risk dial is in low orange, but Lincoln Public Schools board member Bob Rauner said a rise in cases is inevitable.
North Platte Telegraph
Two dog bars set to open in Lincoln
Did you hear the one about the dog walking into a bar?. It's not a joke, it's a new business concept in Lincoln. There are plans for not one, but two dog bars in the Capital City, both with similar names and both hoping to be open sometime this fall.
klkntv.com
Tips to keep your kids safe while biking or walking to school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With most kids back in school in Lincoln, we all need to be a little more careful when out on the roads. Three-quarters of Nebraska drivers say their main route takes them past a school zone or bus stop, according to a AAA survey. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
Lincoln Transit to Relocate Two Bus Stops Aug. 22
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, StarTran transit system will move two bus stops currently located on N Street between South 10th and South 11th Streets to nearby locations. The relocation will allow the Gold’s building demolition to continue while keeping StarTran’s riders safe from construction. Bus...
WOWT
Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol wrapped up a statewide campaign that ended with over 70 speeding citations. From July 20-August 14 with other law enforcement, the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of speeding and increase police presence throughout Nebraska according to the release.
klkntv.com
34 Nebraska companies make Inc. Magazine 5000 list
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thirty-four Nebraska companies were named part of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine. How did these companies meet this standard? It’s not as easy as you might think. Companies must be in business five years and meet the revenue...
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old finds rifle in Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to East Park Plaza on Sunday night on a report of a found firearm. Officials said when they arrived at 220 N 66th Street, they contacted a 20-year-old who said she found a .22 caliber rifle in Deadman's Run Creek, just north of the East Park Cinema movie theatre.
klkntv.com
Fire displaces Crete family at an already tough time, but community comes around them
CRETE, Neb. (KLKN) – An ordinary Saturday evening changed the lives of a family in Crete when their house went up in flames. The Mendez family lost their home after an accident caused an estimated $60,000 in damage. The daughter of Salud and Rocio Mendez said this event came...
klin.com
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
klin.com
Shots Fired At Lincoln Home Occupied By Five People
Lincoln Police are investigating after shots rang out in a neighborhood near 28th and T Street around 9:45 Monday night. “Officers arrived and discovered a residence in that area had been struck three times by gunfire,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “A resident in the area reported hearing four gunshots then seeing people running northbound from the area.”
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
Comments / 0