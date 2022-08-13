Read full article on original website
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
Richmond restaurant news: Mantu Market opens and more
🍷 Bartizan, the upscale Short Pump restaurant that opened in 2020 in the former Wine Loft space, will close at the end of the month and become a private event space. 🫓 The Mantu Market — chef Hamid Noori's Afghan cafe, bakery and grocery — opened Monday and is now open weekdays from 9am-9pm and weekends from 8am-9pm at 7510 W. Broad St.🥂 Adarra in Jackson Ward was named by Wine Enthusiast as one of staffers' 50 favorite restaurants in the country right now."This Basque-focused hotspot offers Virginia's largest inventory of organic, biodynamic and low-intervention wines," the mag writes.❕ Diner...
vpm.org
Artsline - Enjoy outdoor festivals, concerts, and art while summer lasts!
“The change always comes about mid-August, and it always catches me by surprise. I mean the day when I know that summer is fraying at the edges, that September isn't far off and fall is just over the hill or up the valley.” ~Hal Borland. Is it too soon...
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million playing Virginia Lottery
Duane McFarland was playing Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life game online and let the computer generate a set of six random numbers. Duane's numbers matched the first five winning numbers, earning him the game's second prize -- the choice of $1,000 a week for life or a one-time payment of $1 million.
Virginia woman receives flowers for the first time on her 101st birthday
Alease Taylor celebrated her 101 birthday this week with something new. Never on her previous 100 birthday celebrations had the Richmond-area native received flowers. That changed this week.
LIST: Here are the highest-rated local barbecue restaurants in Richmond, according to online reviews
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Prep for Success was a Success!
Radio One’s “Prep for Success Block Party” was a huge success! We gave away 700 book bags and school supplies to kids in the Richmond Community to get them ready for school the right way. One highlight from this event, was we also had a special performance from the Virginia State University Woo Woo’s. They […]
Virginia car dealer hopes CHIPS Act brings business 'back to normal'
The CHIPS and Science Act is a $52 billion boost to the nation's semiconductor industry, which manufactures the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.
NBC12
Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
WHSV
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
NBC12
Richmond Symphony announces fall 2022 concerts
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Symphony has announced the lineup for the Fall 2022 season! This end-of-the-year lineup has someone for everyone, whether you’re a classical, classic rock fan or just a lover of music. This year’s series is as follows:. September. FREE ADMISSION Community Concert at...
NBC12
Back-to-school guide: Everything to know to start the year off right
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While some students are already back in the classroom, other schools around Central Virginia are gearing up to head back for another year of learning. To help get you ready for the 2022-23 school year, NBC12 will have two specials for parents and educators on our website and streaming services.
NBC12
Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns for a terrifying time Sept. 9
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream is back with a “twisted new game” and a new host starting Friday, Sept. 9. The park is having a game show where every guest is a contestant led to their destiny by the Master of Scare-monies through five haunted houses, five terror-tories, four sinister shows, two party zones and scares awaiting at every turn.
Annual watermelon festival to take the streets of Carytown
If you love watermelon, you can get your fill this weekend at Carytown's annual Watermelon Festival.
NBC12
Mayor Levar Stoney tours summer camp to keep youth from violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney stopped by to see children at the Carol Adams Foundation, one of the Positive Youth Development Fund Award Grantees on Tuesday. Adams, a former police officer, is using the grant money to provide children with an 8-week summer camp experience. Campers will learn...
A Henrico County truck hit her car. Then the driver sped off.
“They need to pay for my car, for my doctor bill, my injuries. Get this truck driver out of the road because for her to leave this scene of the accident. I'm sorry, she should be fired."
blavity.com
Even Our Grieving Looks Different As Black Folks
As we drove to my brother’s funeral from Richmond, Virginia, to Williamsburg, Virginia, it started to rain. I told everyone in the car, “My grandmothers always said that rain on a funeral is a good thing. It’s the sign that a person had made it into heaven.” Now clearly, the belief isn’t any different on a sunny or cloudy day, but it’s something so perfect about the sky crying. I think the Temptations said it best in the song lyric “Rain drops to hide my teardrops, means no one will ever know.” Water is cleansing. It’s nourishing. It’s freeing. The rain was the sign I needed to know you were at peace.
NBC12
Forecast: Showers likely to start the work week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers likely Monday and Tuesday with cooler temperatures. Sunday Overnight: Cloudy with scattered showers. A couple rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon and early evening. Lows in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%) Monday: Mainly cloudy with showers likely at any point with an...
Backup clear after crash on I-64 near downtown Richmond
Drivers looking to travel to downtown Richmond from eastern Henrico are asked to expect delays after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64.
