AZFamily
Talk it out - Can Kari Lake unify the republican party?
Masters visited a Gilbert community to talk about economic issues hurting senior voters on Tuesday. C.J. Karamargin with Gov. Ducey’s office said the containers found weighed 8,800 pounds, and it was “highly unlikely” they were blown over due to weather. Gov. Ducey expands school voucher program. Updated:...
AZFamily
Senate nominee Blake Masters holds roundtable in Gilbert
C.J. Karamargin with Gov. Ducey’s office said the containers found weighed 8,800 pounds, and it was “highly unlikely” they were blown over due to weather. The universal voucher bill passed with only support from majority Republican lawmakers in the legislative session. Maricopa County leaders officially certify primary...
Pinal residents sound off over ‘dangerous’ sheriff
Residents are concerned rightwing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is more concerned with politics than policing. At a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, some residents said they felt Lamb, a Jan. 6 sympathizer, proponent of conspiracy theories and a Fox News regular, is only concerned with power.
AZFamily
Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
Wild Horse Pass cited by feds after employee death
PHOENIX — Federal investigators have determined that operators of the Rawhide Western Town theme park jeopardized the safety of its workers by not putting up signage near where a 30-year-old employee fatally crashed a scooter earlier this year. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupations Safety and Health Administration announced...
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
livingstreetsalliance.org
Tucson ranks 13th most dangerous metropolitan area in the nation for people on foot
The 20 deadliest metropolitan areas for people walking in the U.S. have ALL gotten deadlier (and the same is true of states) Location matters: the physical conditions people face when they bike and walk are not the same for all Americans. The report highlights how street design shapes the epidemic...
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
AZFamily
Monsoon storms continue moving through the Valley
SRP says it's their busiest year in a long time, and APS recently saw dozens of wooden power poles go down in Scottsdale. Dozens of flights canceled at Sky Harbor Airport due to weather. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:47 PM MST. |. As a result of weather, at least...
12news.com
Monsoon recap: Storms roll through the Valley Friday, some areas receive over 2 inches of rainfall
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms moved through the Valley on Friday afternoon dumping rain and leaving thousands without power. As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, around 19,000 customers throughout the Valley are without power. For updated information visit SRP or APS power outage maps. The chance for strong winds, flash...
AZFamily
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom
The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Afghan women who hunted Taliban now in Arizona, but will they be able to stay?. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The women are now one year into...
AZFamily
Gilbert High School student recognized in national program
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Higley High School student has been elected to a leadership role in SkillsUSA, a national program empowering future leaders and shaping students to become world-class workers. As a member of SkillsUSA, Lili Valencia has ascended up the leadership ladder from chapter and regional officer...
East Valley Tribune
Valley home prices falling faster, report says
Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
AZFamily
Immersive Monet & The Impressionists is a tantalizing exploration of vibrant colors on a jaw-dropping scale – step inside to be swept away!. Darrell J. jabs and kicks his way through session at KBX PHX Fitness Kickboxing in Tempe. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST. |. By...
AZFamily
OSHA fines Chandler-area event facility operator for safety failures after employee’s death
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined the operators of Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse, an East Valley event center that operates on the Gila River Indian Reservation, A federal investigation says that the death of a Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse employee could have been prevented.
fox10phoenix.com
2 men sentenced in connection with murder of Chandler Police officer; MCAO
PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say two people arrested in connection with the death of a Chandler Police officer will at least spend decades behind bars. According to a statement released on Aug. 15, 51-year-old Corey Royalty and 37-year-old Jerry Cockhearn have been sentenced to 43...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
KOLD-TV
Armed student causes lockdown at Tucson-area school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed student caused a short lockdown at a Tucson-area school on Friday, Aug. 12. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Flowing Wells High School around 12 p.m. The TPD said the school was locked down until the student, a 14-year-old...
AZFamily
Hamilton High considers appeal after football team placed on probation following recruiting violation
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hamilton High School is responding after its football team was placed on probation after a recruiting violation. The Arizona Interscholastic Association confirmed the news to Arizona’s Family Monday afternoon, stating that the team was placed on probation after a reported recruiting violation. Sources say Hamilton defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty sent a direct message to a player at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen in late June. The player had been named MVP at a high school big man event. Prior to Monday’s announcement, Hamilton had suspended Dougherty for the first three games of the season.
AZFamily
Higley High School student uses her passion for graphic design towards Something Good
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
