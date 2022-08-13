ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

AZFamily

Talk it out - Can Kari Lake unify the republican party?

Masters visited a Gilbert community to talk about economic issues hurting senior voters on Tuesday. C.J. Karamargin with Gov. Ducey’s office said the containers found weighed 8,800 pounds, and it was “highly unlikely” they were blown over due to weather. Gov. Ducey expands school voucher program. Updated:...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Senate nominee Blake Masters holds roundtable in Gilbert

C.J. Karamargin with Gov. Ducey’s office said the containers found weighed 8,800 pounds, and it was “highly unlikely” they were blown over due to weather. The universal voucher bill passed with only support from majority Republican lawmakers in the legislative session. Maricopa County leaders officially certify primary...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Wild Horse Pass cited by feds after employee death

PHOENIX — Federal investigators have determined that operators of the Rawhide Western Town theme park jeopardized the safety of its workers by not putting up signage near where a 30-year-old employee fatally crashed a scooter earlier this year. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupations Safety and Health Administration announced...
AZFamily

State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms continue moving through the Valley

SRP says it's their busiest year in a long time, and APS recently saw dozens of wooden power poles go down in Scottsdale. Dozens of flights canceled at Sky Harbor Airport due to weather. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:47 PM MST. |. As a result of weather, at least...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert High School student recognized in national program

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Higley High School student has been elected to a leadership role in SkillsUSA, a national program empowering future leaders and shaping students to become world-class workers. As a member of SkillsUSA, Lili Valencia has ascended up the leadership ladder from chapter and regional officer...
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Valley home prices falling faster, report says

Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists is a tantalizing exploration of vibrant colors on a jaw-dropping scale – step inside to be swept away!. Darrell J. jabs and kicks his way through session at KBX PHX Fitness Kickboxing in Tempe. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST. |. By...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

OSHA fines Chandler-area event facility operator for safety failures after employee’s death

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined the operators of Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse, an East Valley event center that operates on the Gila River Indian Reservation, A federal investigation says that the death of a Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse employee could have been prevented.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 men sentenced in connection with murder of Chandler Police officer; MCAO

PHOENIX - Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say two people arrested in connection with the death of a Chandler Police officer will at least spend decades behind bars. According to a statement released on Aug. 15, 51-year-old Corey Royalty and 37-year-old Jerry Cockhearn have been sentenced to 43...
CHANDLER, AZ
KOLD-TV

Armed student causes lockdown at Tucson-area school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed student caused a short lockdown at a Tucson-area school on Friday, Aug. 12. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Flowing Wells High School around 12 p.m. The TPD said the school was locked down until the student, a 14-year-old...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Hamilton High considers appeal after football team placed on probation following recruiting violation

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hamilton High School is responding after its football team was placed on probation after a recruiting violation. The Arizona Interscholastic Association confirmed the news to Arizona’s Family Monday afternoon, stating that the team was placed on probation after a reported recruiting violation. Sources say Hamilton defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty sent a direct message to a player at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen in late June. The player had been named MVP at a high school big man event. Prior to Monday’s announcement, Hamilton had suspended Dougherty for the first three games of the season.
CHANDLER, AZ

