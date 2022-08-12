Read full article on original website
Huntsville church hosting free food box giveaway
A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, August 20.
First restaurant set to open at Huntsville’s Hays Farm development
The first restaurant at south Huntsville’s sprawling Hays Farm development is set to open. Amerigo will open its doors to customers Aug. 29 at its location at 9020 Memorial Parkway SW next to Staples. Part of Nashville-based 4Top Hospitality, Amerigo touts itself as an “upscale-casual neighborhood Italian restaurant.” It’s...
WHNT-TV
Arts Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes expands
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the first time, Arts Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes is expanding to the west side of the city. This weekend’s tour features five area homeowners and art enthusiasts who will open their doors to the public in the hopes of inspiring viewers to collect art of their own.
thebamabuzz.com
28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 15
We’ve got the inside scoop on 28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new mixed-use development coming to Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Arcadia | Cummings Research Park,...
WHNT-TV
'A place where you don't need to say sorry': Huntsville's first sensory gym under construction
Owners Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker are prepared to open in October and will celebrate with a Halloween party for the community. ‘A place where you don’t need to say sorry’: Huntsville’s …. Residents Want County to Maintain Dangerous Road. Art Tour of Homes Returns. How Alabama Schools...
Diversicare hosting Monday job fair at Huntsville Career Center
Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.
WAFF
Traffic halted for crash on Hwy. 72 in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic on Highway 72 westbound is experiencing delays following a crash that occurred Monday morning. According to an alert from the Madison Police Department, the crash is in the area of Hwy. 72 and Hughes Rd. Anyone driving in the area is urged to proceed with...
Neon Lilly adds Eurasian cuisine to Huntsville Restaurant Week
Cultural cuisine is a concept that thrives during Huntsville Restaurant Week, and for some, it allows them to share their signature ethnic dishes.
Motorcyclist dies in north Alabama accident
One man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Athens, police said. Police identified the victim as Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, of Athens. Olson was driving a motorcycle and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The accident occurred about 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 72 and Hastings Road. Updated...
Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport
Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
WHNT-TV
Jennie Robinson Leads Town Hall on Huntsville's Development
The city of Huntsville is growing fast! It serves as the starting point for many new success stories. Huntsville City Council member Jennie Robinson held a town hall in South Huntsville where those start-ups and the old business are playing a key role in the city's economic development.
WAFF
New traffic light installation in progress on Hwy. 231
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that a new traffic light is being installed at the intersection of Hwy. 231 and Steger Rd. in Meridianville. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the installation will disrupt motorists in the area. According to a Facebook post...
WHNT-TV
Residents Want County to Maintain Dangerous Road
There's a road in rural Marshall County in such bad shape that not even emergency services will use it. Experts Say Low Gas Prices May Not Be Here to Stay. Lighting Plant Evacuated During Search for Suspect. Details of Brutal Stabbing Revealed. Artemis I Rolling Out to Launch Pad Earlier...
Huntsville Restaurant Week begins with some big flavor
From historic city favorites to up-and-coming establishments, over 70 eateries are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week.
WHNT-TV
Rollout for Artemis I mission happening Tuesday evening
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — People from all over the world are sharing in the excitement of the upcoming Artemis I Mission launch. The Mission will get started with the rollout on the evening of Tuesday, August 16th. NASA said the rollout will get started around 8:00 p.m. Central Time.
Huntsville Housing Authority hopes for community support in 2023
As the city grows, so does the need for affordable housing. So, looking ahead, McGinnis' goal is to educate the remainder of the community on what they can do to help HHA provide more housing for those in need.
WAAY-TV
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
BJ’s Wholesale Club set to open first Alabama location
BJ’s Wholesale Club is looking to open its first Alabama location. The Aug. 18 agenda for the Madison City Planning Commission includes information on a “big box” store at Town Madison north of Graphics Drive and east of Wall Triana Highway near Duluth Trading Co. The accompanying architectural rendering shows designs for a BJ’s Wholesale Club.
WHNT-TV
Joe’s Pawn Shop owner posts $100,000 federal bond
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville man facing federal gun charges after a pawn shop raid appeared before a federal judge today. Joe Campbell III had a scheduled federal bond hearing Tuesday morning. Campbell, accompanied by his father and stepmom, was in court to formally acknowledge the terms of his bond.
Authorities identify man killed in Athens motorcycle wreck
One person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle in Athens. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the death. The crash happened on Hwy 72 near Sweetwater Road and Line Road.
