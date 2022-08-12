CDC lifts quarantine requirement as Florida COVID cases drop

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's community chart on Friday shows many Florida counties are at "high" risk of COVID-19. Those are the ones colored orange. The "medium" risk counties are colored yellow and "low" risk counties are green. [ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ]

Florida averaged 7,765 COVID-19 cases per day during the seven-day period from Aug. 5-11. That’s down nearly 25% over the past two weeks as Florida’s summer surge ebbs. COVID infections at Florida hospitals are declining as well — down to 3,855 confirmed cases as of Friday.

Florida’s summer surge is far from over, however, Cases and hospitalizations were still high enough on Thursday to qualify as “high” risk of COVID-19 in all but three Florida counties, according to federal guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all residents in high-risk counties wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces.

The CDC no longer requires unvaccinated people to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, according to guidance released Thursday.

The agency recommends that individuals who were exposed wear a mask in public for 10 days after the exposure. Those who test positive should isolate at home for five days, regardless of vaccination status, and should continue to wear a mask in public through Day 10.

“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools — like vaccination, boosters, and treatments — to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti said in a statement.

“We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”

• • •

Overall numbers

54,353: Number of cases reported in Florida over the most recent seven-day period from Aug. 5-11.

7,765: Average cases a day during that time period last week, down 17% from the prior week.

6,909,415: Total number of cases recorded in Florida.

509: Number of deaths reported in the past week.

78,556: Total pandemic deaths in Florida.

• • •

Vaccinations

36,289: Vaccinations (first or second doses) administered in the past week, up 28% compared to the previous week.

80%: Total Florida population that is at least partially vaccinated.

67%: Total Florida population that is fully vaccinated.

78%: Total U.S. population that is at least partially vaccinated.

67%: Total U.S. population that is fully vaccinated.

18,669: Booster doses administered in Florida in the last week, down 3% compared to the previous week.

27%: Total Florida population that is boosted.

31%: Total U.S. population that is boosted.

• • •

Positivity rates

21.4%: Florida, down from 23.2% last week.

28.7%: Hernando

23.4%: Manatee

23.1%: Citrus

22.6%: Polk

20.4%: Pasco

20.3%: Hillsborough

18.9%: Pinellas

• • •

Hospitalizations

3,855: Florida hospitalizations, down 10% compared to the prior week.

1,239: Tampa Bay admissions, down 2% compared to the prior week.

• • •

Local cases

15,5557: Cases in Tampa Bay, up 4% compared to the prior week.

1,267,345: Total cases in Tampa Bay to date.

115: Deaths in Tampa Bay.

16,470: Total deaths in Tampa Bay to date.

• • •

How to get tested

Florida: The Department of Health has a list of test sites.

The nation: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services can help you find a testing site.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered at clinics, doctors’ offices, public health offices and retail pharmacies. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your ZIP code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

• • •

SYMPTOMS: Think you might have COVID-19? Here’s a guide to symptoms and treatments.

CHILDREN: Babies and toddlers can now get vaccinated. Here are the answers to your questions.

WARNING: How the CDC’s COVID-19 warning system fails Tampa Bay and Florida.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.