ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CDC lifts quarantine requirement as Florida COVID cases drop

By Ian Hodgson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hjlx6_0hFTDTq600
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's community chart on Friday shows many Florida counties are at "high" risk of COVID-19. Those are the ones colored orange. The "medium" risk counties are colored yellow and "low" risk counties are green. [ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ]

Florida averaged 7,765 COVID-19 cases per day during the seven-day period from Aug. 5-11. That’s down nearly 25% over the past two weeks as Florida’s summer surge ebbs. COVID infections at Florida hospitals are declining as well — down to 3,855 confirmed cases as of Friday.

Florida’s summer surge is far from over, however, Cases and hospitalizations were still high enough on Thursday to qualify as “high” risk of COVID-19 in all but three Florida counties, according to federal guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all residents in high-risk counties wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces.

The CDC no longer requires unvaccinated people to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, according to guidance released Thursday.

The agency recommends that individuals who were exposed wear a mask in public for 10 days after the exposure. Those who test positive should isolate at home for five days, regardless of vaccination status, and should continue to wear a mask in public through Day 10.

“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools — like vaccination, boosters, and treatments — to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti said in a statement.

“We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”

• • •

Overall numbers

54,353: Number of cases reported in Florida over the most recent seven-day period from Aug. 5-11.

7,765: Average cases a day during that time period last week, down 17% from the prior week.

6,909,415: Total number of cases recorded in Florida.

509: Number of deaths reported in the past week.

78,556: Total pandemic deaths in Florida.

• • •

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0hFTDTq600

Vaccinations

36,289: Vaccinations (first or second doses) administered in the past week, up 28% compared to the previous week.

80%: Total Florida population that is at least partially vaccinated.

67%: Total Florida population that is fully vaccinated.

78%: Total U.S. population that is at least partially vaccinated.

67%: Total U.S. population that is fully vaccinated.

18,669: Booster doses administered in Florida in the last week, down 3% compared to the previous week.

27%: Total Florida population that is boosted.

31%: Total U.S. population that is boosted.

• • •

Positivity rates

21.4%: Florida, down from 23.2% last week.

28.7%: Hernando

23.4%: Manatee

23.1%: Citrus

22.6%: Polk

20.4%: Pasco

20.3%: Hillsborough

18.9%: Pinellas

• • •

Hospitalizations

3,855: Florida hospitalizations, down 10% compared to the prior week.

1,239: Tampa Bay admissions, down 2% compared to the prior week.

• • •

Local cases

15,5557: Cases in Tampa Bay, up 4% compared to the prior week.

1,267,345: Total cases in Tampa Bay to date.

115: Deaths in Tampa Bay.

16,470: Total deaths in Tampa Bay to date.

• • •

How to get tested

Florida: The Department of Health has a list of test sites.

The nation: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services can help you find a testing site.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered at clinics, doctors’ offices, public health offices and retail pharmacies. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your ZIP code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

• • •

SYMPTOMS: Think you might have COVID-19? Here’s a guide to symptoms and treatments.

CHILDREN: Babies and toddlers can now get vaccinated. Here are the answers to your questions.

WARNING: How the CDC’s COVID-19 warning system fails Tampa Bay and Florida.

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 3

Related
AL.com

Publix rolls out new service in Alabama

Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
ALABAMA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida lawmakers could defy DeSantis in Andrew Warren case. They likely won’t.

Andrew Warren might need the Florida Senate’s help. That’s bad news for him. If Warren, the former Democratic Hillsborough prosecutor whom Gov. Ron DeSantis removed from office last week, wants his job back, he has a few options. He can challenge DeSantis’ order with a court motion arguing the governor has exceeded his executive authority. His attorney plans to file that motion.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Hernando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a professor at UF and the ‘stop woke’ act creates a climate of fear for educators | Column

Like many teachers, I was drawn to the profession by the chance to help young people gain the knowledge and critical thinking skills needed to achieve their dreams. Doing this well requires instructors to create a trusting and open environment in the classroom, where viewpoints counter to a student’s existing beliefs can be safely and kindly challenged.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Florida Covid
Tampa Bay Times

In Pasco County’s House District 56, three Republicans compete for an open seat

Three Republicans are vying for office in House District 56, which covers a part of Pasco County that includes New Port Richey, Holiday and Seven Springs. The race pits youth against experience: 20-year-old Jayden Cocuzza, a rising junior at the University of South Florida, is running against Scott Moore, a retired law enforcement officer, and Brad Yeager, the general manager of a vehicle auctions company.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Tampa Bay Times

The Andrew Warren this pastor knows is a man of integrity | Letters

“DeSantis, you’re not king of Florida,” and “The Florida sheriffs behind Gov. Ron DeSantis” | Editorials, Aug. 5 and 6. Thank you, Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board, for your two editorials concerning the actions of the governor in dismissing Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County. As a pastor and active leader in the community particularly around criminal justice issues, my experience of Andrew Warren has been that he is a man of integrity and a public servant dedicated to working for the people of the county and providing equal justice for all. In my experience Warren was very professional and careful to clarify for us the extent of his authority but was never defensive as the community raised difficult questions and concerns. He was committed to working for justice for the poor and those who faced disparities in the criminal justice system and instituted processes within his office to ensure equal justice to all. The governor’s action, of overriding voters and replacing Warren with — I believe —absolutely no notification or justification, should be deeply troubling to every Floridian and every American.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
On Common Ground News

Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients

ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
AOL Corp

Search for missing Florida doctor after his boat is found

Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy