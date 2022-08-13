ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Weather impacts day two of the Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind – Players impacted by inconsistent weather in day two of the Four Winds Invitational. Performance is the key word in round two, as the weather has made its presence known on the course. As a competitor, impactful weather is not something you want to experience, when you’re competing on the sixth toughest private course in Indiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

SpartanNash hosts a career development event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Food solutions company SpartanNash, is hosting a hiring event on August 16th in South Bend, Granger, Elkhart and Nappanee. SpartanNash is a part of Martian's Super Markets, Family Fare and D&W Fresh market. The event will include information about jobs, on-site interviews and job training. For...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Sports
abc57.com

Notre Dame releases 2022-2023 men's basketball non-conference schedule

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame released the 2022-2023 men's basketball non-conference schedule. The Irish open the season at Purcell Pavilion on November 10 against Radford. Notre Dame will host nine games at home during the non-conference season. Notable games include the ACC/B1G Challenge on November...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend to host meeting on crisis response procedures

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The city of South Bend will be hosting a Community Action Group meeting on August 23 at Brown Intermediate School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss crisis response procedures. The meeting is an opportunity for members of the community to give input on response...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

2022 Berrien County Youth Fair in full swing

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. – It’s that time of year, when thousands of people—of all ages—from all over Berrien County come out to the fair grounds to celebrate the Berrien County Youth Fair, and everything it offers—from the animals, the rides, and—of course—the food.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Goshen community growth plan

ELKHART, Ind. -- Goshen will host two meetings on August 17th and another on the 23rd for community members to give their input on how they can improve the city. The first session on the 17th is at 8 a.m. in Schrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John Church gym, 109 W. Monroe St.
GOSHEN, IN
#Lpga#Tee#Four Winds#Ind#Epson Tour
abc57.com

REES Theatre preparing for grand reopening celebration

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- REES Theatre in Plymouth will celebrate its grand reopening in October after 5 years of construction. The festivities will take place October 1st and include a concert, improv show, a ‘dinner in the street’ event and more. A newly reconstructed stage named after late Plymouth...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

A pair of crashes in Elkhart only blocks from each other

ELKHART, Ind. -- Two crashes, one of them deadly, happened just blocks away from each other in Elkhart on August 16th. The first crash happened on US 20 between County Road 31 and 33, and involved a semi and a passenger car. A 48-year-old Elkhart man died on scene while...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Three injured following crash at South Bend Motor Speedway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police were called to the South Bend Motor Speedway on Saturday around 10 p.m. following a two-vehicle crash, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. According to police, two racecars collided on the track, and one car was sent into a gate in the pit...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian hit by train on Hendricks Street

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Hendricks Street, the Mishawaka Police Department reported. At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man appeared to be...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating double homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Demonstration held outside of Mayor James Muller's home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Black Lives Matters, the NAACP, Justice of Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression hosted a demonstration on August 15th outside of Mayor James Mueller's home. The demonstration is to bring attention to the two black men that have been murdered in the last three years,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 15 - 23

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

