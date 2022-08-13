Read full article on original website
The final day of the Four Winds Invitational ends in a dramatic finish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The final round of the Four Winds Invitational was played August 14th, and ended in a three-way tie. "I almost gave up. Almost. " said Yan Liu, the winner of the invitational. Yan Liu beat out Gabby Lemieux and Kiira Riihijarvi on the 18th hole, claiming...
Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
Weather impacts day two of the Four Winds Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind – Players impacted by inconsistent weather in day two of the Four Winds Invitational. Performance is the key word in round two, as the weather has made its presence known on the course. As a competitor, impactful weather is not something you want to experience, when you’re competing on the sixth toughest private course in Indiana.
SpartanNash hosts a career development event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Food solutions company SpartanNash, is hosting a hiring event on August 16th in South Bend, Granger, Elkhart and Nappanee. SpartanNash is a part of Martian's Super Markets, Family Fare and D&W Fresh market. The event will include information about jobs, on-site interviews and job training. For...
Notre Dame releases 2022-2023 men's basketball non-conference schedule
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame released the 2022-2023 men's basketball non-conference schedule. The Irish open the season at Purcell Pavilion on November 10 against Radford. Notre Dame will host nine games at home during the non-conference season. Notable games include the ACC/B1G Challenge on November...
City of South Bend to host meeting on crisis response procedures
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The city of South Bend will be hosting a Community Action Group meeting on August 23 at Brown Intermediate School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss crisis response procedures. The meeting is an opportunity for members of the community to give input on response...
2022 Berrien County Youth Fair in full swing
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. – It’s that time of year, when thousands of people—of all ages—from all over Berrien County come out to the fair grounds to celebrate the Berrien County Youth Fair, and everything it offers—from the animals, the rides, and—of course—the food.
Goshen community growth plan
ELKHART, Ind. -- Goshen will host two meetings on August 17th and another on the 23rd for community members to give their input on how they can improve the city. The first session on the 17th is at 8 a.m. in Schrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John Church gym, 109 W. Monroe St.
REES Theatre preparing for grand reopening celebration
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- REES Theatre in Plymouth will celebrate its grand reopening in October after 5 years of construction. The festivities will take place October 1st and include a concert, improv show, a ‘dinner in the street’ event and more. A newly reconstructed stage named after late Plymouth...
A pair of crashes in Elkhart only blocks from each other
ELKHART, Ind. -- Two crashes, one of them deadly, happened just blocks away from each other in Elkhart on August 16th. The first crash happened on US 20 between County Road 31 and 33, and involved a semi and a passenger car. A 48-year-old Elkhart man died on scene while...
Elkhart City Council to remember Jackie Walorski's legacy with a resolution
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart City Council is remembering Jackie Walorski's life and legacy with a resolution to honor her service to the Elkhart Community. At 7 p.m. on Monday, the council voted 8 to 0 for Mayor Rod Robertson's Proposed Resolution. "She came to visit our pantry and she had...
Driver in South Bend Motor Speedway crash credits quick help from safety crews and bystanders
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Three people were hit in a crash at the South Bend Motor Speedway on Saturday night. All three suffered minor injuries after a car went into a gate where they were standing, one was taken to the hospital for non-critical injuries. “We want to go out...
Three injured following crash at South Bend Motor Speedway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police were called to the South Bend Motor Speedway on Saturday around 10 p.m. following a two-vehicle crash, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. According to police, two racecars collided on the track, and one car was sent into a gate in the pit...
Pedestrian hit by train on Hendricks Street
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Hendricks Street, the Mishawaka Police Department reported. At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man appeared to be...
South Bend Police investigating double homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
Demonstration held outside of Mayor James Muller's home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Black Lives Matters, the NAACP, Justice of Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression hosted a demonstration on August 15th outside of Mayor James Mueller's home. The demonstration is to bring attention to the two black men that have been murdered in the last three years,...
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for August 15 - 23
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
St. Joseph County Metro SWAT called in for shots-fired situation at River Pointe Apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the first of two shots-fired calls at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday near 110 Bercado Place, which is in the River Pointe Apartments complex, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. Officers at the time did not locate anything during their initial investigation, and went...
Shortage of bus drivers forcing some students to walk nearly two miles to school
ELKHART, Ind., --- Elkhart Community Schools kept the change to their walk zone radius to two miles again this year due to lack of bus drivers. Some parents told ABC57 they’re concerned about their kids having to walk nearly an hour back and forth to school. “I’m a single...
