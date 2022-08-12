Submitted by Island Haven Animal Sanctuary. Island Haven Animal Sanctuary cares for horses and farm animals whose owners no longer can. Most of our sanctuary residents are elderly and/or have underlying medical conditions. We promise our animals that we will provide them with the very best care possible and we spend over $15K annually on veterinary visits and medication to keep them healthy and comfortable. Our goal is to raise half of our annual costs and have $7,500 in our medical fund by the end of the fair!

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO