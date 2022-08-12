ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Auditor seeks “con” writers for voters’ pamphlet statements

Submitted by San Juan County. The San Juan County Auditor is seeking volunteers to write opposing arguments to ballot measures in the November 2022 General Election. The arguments will be published in print and online versions of the Voters’ Pamphlet. The San Juan County Charter Review Committee is sending...
FairVote Washington responds to lawsuit against county | Guest Column

Submitted by FairVote Washington. On Aug. 2, the San Juan County Council unilaterally blocked four charter amendments from going to the voters. This decision was made behind closed doors without the input of the public. They acted in direct contradiction to the Charter Commission’s mission and direction – namely to ask the residents of San Juan County how they would choose to change the government. Now, a lawsuit has been filed to put power back in the hands of the voters by placing the four charter amendments on the ballot.
San Juan Island School Board meeting notice

Submitted by the San Juan Island School District. The San Juan Island School District Board of Directors will hold a Special (open) School Board Meetings for the purpose of a board workshop on Friday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northwest Educational Service District 189, 1601 R Avenue Anacortes. No action will be taken.
Help support local students

Submitted by the San Juan Public Schools Foundation. Engaging students in STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art, and math – is the most important factor in creating tomorrow’s workforce and keeping our kids buoyant this post-pandemic school year. The San Juan Public Schools Foundation is instrumental in expanding classroom enrichment for STEAM programs that would not happen otherwise – and we depend on our community to help.
Help the library develop new ways to celebrate variety of community voices

The San Juan Island Library is developing new ways to celebrate a variety of voices in our community, and you can help! While you’re enjoying the exciting return of the San Juan County Fair you’ll have an opportunity to support the San Juan Island Library’s grant featured in the popular San Juan Island Community Foundation Fair Matching Grant booth.
Fundraiser for orchestra pit net

Submitted by the San Juan Community Theatre. SJCT is launching a campaign to raise $15,000 to resolve a major safety issue in the orchestra pit. The SJCT orchestra pit needs a safety net to protect musicians in the pit and performers/volunteers/staff on the stage. Unfortunately, there have been multiple accidents, where people, and most recently a beloved dog, have fallen into the orchestra pit. A pit net will resolve this issue, providing a safe working space for all for years to come.
Raising Funds for Comfort Quilts through Community Foundation

A handmade quilt, made with love by neighbors and friends, is like a hug that can be given over and over. Rainshadow Quilting Arts guild members create and provide approximately 75 quilts a year to children, veterans, cancer patients, and others. It is our joy to make quilts that help community members feel recognized, supported and comforted.
Displaced Washington Flood Survivors ‘in Limbo’ While Awaiting Federal Aid

Note: This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack River — its bank typically a mile away — creeping over the main road in Everson, a city of 2,500 tucked in the foothills of the Cascade mountains in northwest Washington. The swelling river swallowed roadside shrubs and drew closer to her doorstep. And closer.
Sheriff’s Log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A deputy responded to a complaint of two boats moored without a permit at the Roche Harbor County Dock. Infractions were issued for moorage without a permit. • A deputy on Lopez received a report involving a...
Island Haven Animal Sanctuary raising money for veterinary care and medications for sanctuary animals

Submitted by Island Haven Animal Sanctuary. Island Haven Animal Sanctuary cares for horses and farm animals whose owners no longer can. Most of our sanctuary residents are elderly and/or have underlying medical conditions. We promise our animals that we will provide them with the very best care possible and we spend over $15K annually on veterinary visits and medication to keep them healthy and comfortable. Our goal is to raise half of our annual costs and have $7,500 in our medical fund by the end of the fair!
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
Sunken Fishing Vessel Spilling Oil Off San Juan Island

A commercial fishing vessel that sank Saturday near San Juan Island, Wash. is spilling oil, the U.S. Coast Guard said. All five crewmembers from the sinking Aleutian Isle were rescued by a Good Samaritan, and no injuries have been reported. The 49-foot vessel sank with approximately 2,500 gallons of diesel...
