sanjuanjournal.com
Auditor seeks “con” writers for voters’ pamphlet statements
Submitted by San Juan County. The San Juan County Auditor is seeking volunteers to write opposing arguments to ballot measures in the November 2022 General Election. The arguments will be published in print and online versions of the Voters’ Pamphlet. The San Juan County Charter Review Committee is sending...
sanjuanjournal.com
FairVote Washington responds to lawsuit against county | Guest Column
Submitted by FairVote Washington. On Aug. 2, the San Juan County Council unilaterally blocked four charter amendments from going to the voters. This decision was made behind closed doors without the input of the public. They acted in direct contradiction to the Charter Commission’s mission and direction – namely to ask the residents of San Juan County how they would choose to change the government. Now, a lawsuit has been filed to put power back in the hands of the voters by placing the four charter amendments on the ballot.
sanjuanjournal.com
San Juan Island School Board meeting notice
Submitted by the San Juan Island School District. The San Juan Island School District Board of Directors will hold a Special (open) School Board Meetings for the purpose of a board workshop on Friday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northwest Educational Service District 189, 1601 R Avenue Anacortes. No action will be taken.
sanjuanjournal.com
Soroptimists partner with Community Foundation to raise funds for cancer transportation
Submitted by Soroptimists International of Friday Harbor. Soroptimist International of Friday Harbor is launching a fundraising campaign in cooperation with the San Juan County Fair Community Foundation Matching Grant program. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to support our Cancer Treatment Transportation Fund during the week of the fair, Aug....
sanjuanjournal.com
Help support local students
Submitted by the San Juan Public Schools Foundation. Engaging students in STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art, and math – is the most important factor in creating tomorrow’s workforce and keeping our kids buoyant this post-pandemic school year. The San Juan Public Schools Foundation is instrumental in expanding classroom enrichment for STEAM programs that would not happen otherwise – and we depend on our community to help.
KGMI
Port of Bellingham votes to move forward with plan for waterfront building
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Port of Bellingham commissioners have voted to move forward on a plan to redevelop the Boardmill Building on the Bellingham waterfront. Port of Bellingham staff recommended a plan proposed by a Whatcom County team of contractors and developers called the Boardmill Group. The commission voted to...
sanjuanjournal.com
Help the library develop new ways to celebrate variety of community voices
The San Juan Island Library is developing new ways to celebrate a variety of voices in our community, and you can help! While you’re enjoying the exciting return of the San Juan County Fair you’ll have an opportunity to support the San Juan Island Library’s grant featured in the popular San Juan Island Community Foundation Fair Matching Grant booth.
sanjuanjournal.com
Fundraiser for orchestra pit net
Submitted by the San Juan Community Theatre. SJCT is launching a campaign to raise $15,000 to resolve a major safety issue in the orchestra pit. The SJCT orchestra pit needs a safety net to protect musicians in the pit and performers/volunteers/staff on the stage. Unfortunately, there have been multiple accidents, where people, and most recently a beloved dog, have fallen into the orchestra pit. A pit net will resolve this issue, providing a safe working space for all for years to come.
Whatcom County to spend $1.2 million this year to incarcerate people in Snohomish County
People incarcerated in the jail are also facing long wait times to be admitted to a state psychiatric hospital for competency restoration treatment.
sanjuanjournal.com
Raising Funds for Comfort Quilts through Community Foundation
A handmade quilt, made with love by neighbors and friends, is like a hug that can be given over and over. Rainshadow Quilting Arts guild members create and provide approximately 75 quilts a year to children, veterans, cancer patients, and others. It is our joy to make quilts that help community members feel recognized, supported and comforted.
Chronicle
Displaced Washington Flood Survivors ‘in Limbo’ While Awaiting Federal Aid
Note: This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. From her driveway in the early evening of Nov. 14, Maryann Snudden could see the Nooksack River — its bank typically a mile away — creeping over the main road in Everson, a city of 2,500 tucked in the foothills of the Cascade mountains in northwest Washington. The swelling river swallowed roadside shrubs and drew closer to her doorstep. And closer.
My Clallam County
The McKinley Paper Mill is helping law enforcement with their marijuana problem
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, like many law enforcement jurisdictions nationwide, has had to deal with a problem that many of us didn’t know existed; how to properly dispose of large amounts of marijuana plants and buds seized from illegal grow operations. The answer,...
sanjuanjournal.com
Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • A deputy responded to a complaint of two boats moored without a permit at the Roche Harbor County Dock. Infractions were issued for moorage without a permit. • A deputy on Lopez received a report involving a...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
sanjuanjournal.com
Island Haven Animal Sanctuary raising money for veterinary care and medications for sanctuary animals
Submitted by Island Haven Animal Sanctuary. Island Haven Animal Sanctuary cares for horses and farm animals whose owners no longer can. Most of our sanctuary residents are elderly and/or have underlying medical conditions. We promise our animals that we will provide them with the very best care possible and we spend over $15K annually on veterinary visits and medication to keep them healthy and comfortable. Our goal is to raise half of our annual costs and have $7,500 in our medical fund by the end of the fair!
KGMI
National Parks Service honors Lynden Christian teacher for 50 years of service
LYNDEN, Wash. – The National Parks Service is honoring a Lynden Christian teacher for his service. Harlan Kredit teaches 8th grade biology and earth sciences at the Lynden school, but he’s also worked as a park ranger at Yellowstone National Park since 1971. The Parks Service says Kredit...
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
marinelink.com
Sunken Fishing Vessel Spilling Oil Off San Juan Island
A commercial fishing vessel that sank Saturday near San Juan Island, Wash. is spilling oil, the U.S. Coast Guard said. All five crewmembers from the sinking Aleutian Isle were rescued by a Good Samaritan, and no injuries have been reported. The 49-foot vessel sank with approximately 2,500 gallons of diesel...
q13fox.com
Oil spill clean-up hits new snag, as biologists raise killer whales concerns
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - An oil spill that began on Saturday reached a new phase on Monday, and divers were able to begin a plan to plug and recover any remaining oil that went down with the Aleutian Isle, a 49-foot vessel that sank off the west side of San Juan Island.
