Meet Bill Weasley, a shy cat who likes to hide
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Bill Weasley!
Bill came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter from another shelter.
He is very shy and is almost always hiding. He is looking for a very special adopter who wants to give a frightened cat a home.
The shelter has had him quite a while and he is just not settling in. He needs someone who is willing to give him the time he needs to feel safe.
He is a very sweet boy looking for a second chance!
He is about 1 year old, neutered and vaccinated. You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0