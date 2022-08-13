Read full article on original website
"We Know Exactly What's Wrong With You, We Just Aren't Allowed To Tell You": Caretakers And Lifesavers Are Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs
"I got my qualification for designing and manufacturing bone level implants by watching 30 minutes of Youtube videos."
Jenna Jameson Denies Having HIV As She Continues to Battle Mystery Illness
While JennaJameson's months-long illness is yet to be diagnosed, the former adult film star has definitively ruled out HIV.
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Doesn’t Let Older Generations Off the Hook, Thanks to Lee Pace’s Greg
Bodies Bodies Bodies is the latest addition to A24’s catalog of critically acclaimed horror films. Most of the praise for the film so far is directed at the impeccable cast, including a standout comedic performance from Rachel Sennott, and the film’s smartly written and timely, derisive look at Gen Z culture. Exceptionally, Bodies Bodies Bodies manages to lampoon the generation’s most self-destructive behaviors without contempt for its characters. With so much emphasis on the film’s Gen Z satire, less attention has been paid to the ways in which the film also satirizes older generations. Through the film’s clever characterization of Greg (Lee Pace), Bodies Bodies Bodies doesn’t let older generations off the hook.
'Orphan: First Kill': Esther's Back and She Hasn't Aged a Day | Review
How do you do a sequel to Orphan when you already know the twist and (spoiler alert on a 10+ year old film) the antagonist is dead? The unoriginal, quick-to-churn-out version would be just to repeat the same story with a different family, and a different orphan, and perhaps a different outcome, and hope the audience doesn’t notice – or doesn’t care. Orphan: First Kill does much better than that, and substantially so.
‘The Princess’ Review: The Life and Death of Diana Spencer Is Superficially Explored
The Princess is not the first film to be made about Princess Diana Spencer, nor is it likely to be the last. Before and after her tragic death, she has been the focus of a long list of biopics that have all largely been forgotten. Just last year, there was the evocative Pablo Larraín film Spencer, which emerged as one of the more compassionate yet no less painful portraits of her life to date. One almost wishes it could have ended there and that the memory of the woman could be left to rest for at least a little while. Alas, there always seems to be a perpetual hunger for more and more about her short time on this Earth even as she has less and less to give. With every new revisiting of her life, one wonders what is actually left to explore.
