KSBW.com
Community Bridges makes $20,000 donation to help save Watsonville Community Hospital
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Community Bridges Board of Directors has approved a $20,000 donation in support of the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project's effort to purchase the Watsonville Community Hospital. "We are fortunate to have focused on improved organizational efficiencies and good investments to build our reserves over the...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Capitola Aids Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase
In a special meeting Thursday, the Capitola City Council authorized a 60-day loan agreement for $5 million with the County of Santa Cruz to help close the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital by a Pajaro Valley nonprofit. The vote was 5-0, contingent on the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville each putting up a $5 million 60-day loan.
kingcityrustler.com
Hunter dies in rollover accident in South Monterey County
JOLON — A hunter died on the opening day of deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area near Jolon on Saturday morning. According to local officials, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker of Salinas was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County at about 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Letter to the editor: Hear from the unhoused at 6 p.m. Monday; don't let city clear the Benchlands
benitolink.com
Nonprofit serving at-risk youth makes a play for San Benito County
Danny Chavez being interviewed at Levi’s Stadium about using the power of sport to teach life skills to at-risk youth. Photo courtesy of Empowering Our Community for Success. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. There’s a missed opportunity in Danny Chavez’s childhood that he keeps coming...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Soledad’s Eden Valley Care Center earns national quality award
SOLEDAD — Soledad Community Health Care District’s Eden Valley Care Center has been recognized as a 2022 recipient of the Bronze Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.
sanbenito.com
Update: Traffic fatalities include four family members, Hollister man
Traffic accidents in San Benito County took the lives of five people on Sunday—including a mother and three children whose sedan collided with a big-rig truck on Highway 156, according to sources. About 8:05pm Aug. 14, a 2014 Tesla, driven by a 55-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on Highway...
KSBW.com
Car Week Traffic: Pacific Grove to shut down Lighthouse Ave.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Two events will be affecting traffic in Seaside and in Pacific Grove, on Tuesday. KSBW 8's Traffic Anchor Jaclyn Dunn has the latest on what you can expect for Monday. Watch the video above for the full traffic report. Tuesday Events. Classic Motorsports Kick-Off Car...
kprl.com
NB 101 Accident This Morning 08.16.2022
NB 101 closed this morning between Templeton and Paso Robles after a semi-truck collision which spilled oranges all over the roadway at 4:24 this morning. It closed down from Main street in Templeton to 46 west, but they’ve got detours set up and they’re cleaning it up now.
Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County
JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)- In what has been a devastating weekend on the Central Coast for fatal car crashes. A hunter died on day one of rifle deer-hunting season at the Fort Hunter Liggett area on Saturday. Ryan Bricker, 28, was in his Jeep when it rolled over down an embankment at around 8:30 a.m., according The post Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
'Huge problem': Fine for illegal camping in Big Sur goes up to $1,000
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The fine for illegal camping alongCalifornia's Big Sur coastline quintupled last month, as local officials hope to crack down on the people who set up tents and sleep in cars on pullouts along Highway 1. Renegade campers leave behind trails of trash and feces after...
benitolink.com
Five people die on HWY 156 over the weekend
Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister Gilroy. According to the California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy, two car collisions over the past weekend resulted in five deaths and one hospitalization. On Aug. 14 at 12:50 a.m., Monterey Communications Center (MCC) was advised of a vehicle which had run off road and...
KRON4
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara deputies arrest man with 5 catalytic converters, replica gun
CUPERTINO, Calif. - Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man suspected of stealing several catalytic converters. They say the suspect was taken into custody Sunday night following a brief freeway pursuit in Cupertino. Deputies say they found five catalytic converters inside the man's car, along with a replica...
Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles
Three people were arrested following a burglary and car chase that caused an accident in Paso Robles early Monday morning. The post Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KSBW.com
Monterey Car Week 2022 kicked off Friday on Alvarado Street
MONTEREY, Calif. — Hundreds of people took to Alvarado Street Friday to kick off Car Week and see some historic cars. Car lovers like Mitch Mccollough are passionate about cars and can’t wait for the week’s festivities to begin. Mccollough owns a historic car that won its class at the 1964 La Man.
pajaronian.com
Free school supplies give kids a boost
WATSONVILLE—Around 300 area students were presented with free backpacks loaded with school supplies Saturday thanks to the Salvation Army in Watsonville and a handful of other groups. By 10am a lengthy line of students and their families lined up at Watsonville Plaza to fill new backpacks with pencils, notepads,...
Attempted burglary in Paso Robles leads to early-morning police chase in Salinas Riverbed
Three suspects in the attempted burglary of Tobacco Mart were arrested and two more are believed to be at-large.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Brewery Twenty Five’s newest beers celebrate apricots, raspberries and cats
Brewery Twenty Five owners Fran and Sean Fitzharris clearly love San Benito County, and looking at the growing list of beers dedicated to people, places, and events in the county is evidence of their dedication. Over the last year, they have created special brews in honor of everything from the anniversaries of local businesses like San Juan Bautista’s Dona Esther’s to famous neighborhood cats such as the Mission’s beloved cancer survivor, Sula.
San Jose home hit by cars 23 times
Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
