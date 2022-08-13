ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tpgonlinedaily.com

Capitola Aids Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase

In a special meeting Thursday, the Capitola City Council authorized a 60-day loan agreement for $5 million with the County of Santa Cruz to help close the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital by a Pajaro Valley nonprofit. The vote was 5-0, contingent on the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville each putting up a $5 million 60-day loan.
CAPITOLA, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Hunter dies in rollover accident in South Monterey County

JOLON — A hunter died on the opening day of deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area near Jolon on Saturday morning. According to local officials, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker of Salinas was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County at about 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#El Camino Real#Salinas Valley#Youth Council#City Police
benitolink.com

Nonprofit serving at-risk youth makes a play for San Benito County

Danny Chavez being interviewed at Levi’s Stadium about using the power of sport to teach life skills to at-risk youth. Photo courtesy of Empowering Our Community for Success. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. There’s a missed opportunity in Danny Chavez’s childhood that he keeps coming...
salinasvalleytribune.com

Soledad’s Eden Valley Care Center earns national quality award

SOLEDAD — Soledad Community Health Care District’s Eden Valley Care Center has been recognized as a 2022 recipient of the Bronze Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.
SOLEDAD, CA
KSBW.com

Car Week Traffic: Pacific Grove to shut down Lighthouse Ave.

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Two events will be affecting traffic in Seaside and in Pacific Grove, on Tuesday. KSBW 8's Traffic Anchor Jaclyn Dunn has the latest on what you can expect for Monday. Watch the video above for the full traffic report. Tuesday Events. Classic Motorsports Kick-Off Car...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
kprl.com

NB 101 Accident This Morning 08.16.2022

NB 101 closed this morning between Templeton and Paso Robles after a semi-truck collision which spilled oranges all over the roadway at 4:24 this morning. It closed down from Main street in Templeton to 46 west, but they’ve got detours set up and they’re cleaning it up now.
TEMPLETON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)- In what has been a devastating weekend on the Central Coast for fatal car crashes. A hunter died on day one of rifle deer-hunting season at the Fort Hunter Liggett area on Saturday. Ryan Bricker, 28, was in his Jeep when it rolled over down an embankment at around 8:30 a.m., according The post Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com

Five people die on HWY 156 over the weekend

Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister Gilroy. According to the California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy, two car collisions over the past weekend resulted in five deaths and one hospitalization. On Aug. 14 at 12:50 a.m., Monterey Communications Center (MCC) was advised of a vehicle which had run off road and...
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4

Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey Car Week 2022 kicked off Friday on Alvarado Street

MONTEREY, Calif. — Hundreds of people took to Alvarado Street Friday to kick off Car Week and see some historic cars. Car lovers like Mitch Mccollough are passionate about cars and can’t wait for the week’s festivities to begin. Mccollough owns a historic car that won its class at the 1964 La Man.
MONTEREY, CA
pajaronian.com

Free school supplies give kids a boost

WATSONVILLE—Around 300 area students were presented with free backpacks loaded with school supplies Saturday thanks to the Salvation Army in Watsonville and a handful of other groups. By 10am a lengthy line of students and their families lined up at Watsonville Plaza to fill new backpacks with pencils, notepads,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: Brewery Twenty Five’s newest beers celebrate apricots, raspberries and cats

Brewery Twenty Five owners Fran and Sean Fitzharris clearly love San Benito County, and looking at the growing list of beers dedicated to people, places, and events in the county is evidence of their dedication. Over the last year, they have created special brews in honor of everything from the anniversaries of local businesses like San Juan Bautista’s Dona Esther’s to famous neighborhood cats such as the Mission’s beloved cancer survivor, Sula.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose home hit by cars 23 times

Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy