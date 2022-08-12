We are excited to announce that Nuno’s Cafe in Avalon Park will be sponsoring our Student Athlete of the Month contest this year. This will be the 2nd consecutive year of this local business sponsoring this event. Each month the Timber Creek coaches will select a member(s) of their team that best exemplifies a Wolf Student Athlete. There is an emphasis on each of the players being an exemplary athlete, student, teammate and community member. Once the coaches have selected their candidate, there will be a poll where our Timber Creek family can vote.

