The Red Knights Motorcycle Club is hosting a charity motorcycle ride this weekend that will benefit a Brownville Elementary student with cancer. Garrett Armstrong is in the 3rd grade and should be thinking about getting back to class and seeing his friends. But he was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and has started treatments once a week. Soon, that will turn into daily treatments that will continue for two years. While I'm sure he's still looking forward to school, his Mom says he's already getting very drained by the treatments. Even so, Garrett tries to keep up with everything as much as he can.

BROWNVILLE, ME ・ 12 HOURS AGO