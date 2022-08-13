Read full article on original website
Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station
Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
Maine Firefighters Host Motorcycle Ride to Help a Boy With Cancer
The Red Knights Motorcycle Club is hosting a charity motorcycle ride this weekend that will benefit a Brownville Elementary student with cancer. Garrett Armstrong is in the 3rd grade and should be thinking about getting back to class and seeing his friends. But he was recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and has started treatments once a week. Soon, that will turn into daily treatments that will continue for two years. While I'm sure he's still looking forward to school, his Mom says he's already getting very drained by the treatments. Even so, Garrett tries to keep up with everything as much as he can.
Missing A Cannon? Maine State Troopers Found That And A Bunch Of Drugs Recently
Maine State Police arrested 3 people from Liberty last week who they say are connected to the sale and possession of illegal drugs and firearms, including a cannon. According to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, authorities tracked 27-year-old Cole Libby to a home he was said to be staying at on School Ridge Road in Liberty last Thursday, August 4th. Liberty had several warrants out for his arrest in several areas across the state, including Waldo, Knox, and Franklin counties.
City Of Bangor Tries Out “Right Turn Only” On Union And 15th Streets
One month ago, the City of Bangor released a statement letting folks know that the traffic pattern in the area of Union and 15th Street would be changing temporarily. The plan was to restrict motorists traveling along that stretch of road for a month or so, limiting them to making a right turn only.
‘The Today Show’ Profiles Maine’s 102-Year Old Lobster Lady
Most days it can be a struggle for all us to get up early in the morning and go through the grind of a work week, but imagine doing exactly what you love to do, well beyond the point you could have retired and just kicked back and enjoyed life? And, imagine having done the same job since you were 8 years old!
Watch This Young Bear Try to Get on Swing in Penobscot County, Maine
A lot of Maine's wildlife is very illusive. I've seen all sorts of track in the snow this season in my backyard, but it's a rarity that I actually see what makes them. The best I've done is heard a deer or two go jumping off into the woods when I open the door to go to work early in the morning.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night
When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
Bangor’s Proposed Ban on Flavored Tobacco is Passed by a 6-1 Vote
Once again, Bangor City Councilors have voted to institute a ban on all flavored tobacco products within the city limits. It's one of the most highly-debated measures in recent years put before Bangor City Councilors. And Monday night's City Council meeting was no exception, with people from all walks of life offering their opinions on the proposal that would ban the display, marketing, or advertising of any and all flavored tobacco and nicotine products in Bangor.
A Pair of 2.8 Magnitude Earthquakes Struck Washington County on Thursday August 11
Did you feel the Earth move yesterday in Washington County? A pair of 2.8 magnitude earthquakes rumbled through Washington County on Thursday, August 11 a little more than 12 hours apart. The first earthquake yesterday was centered 2 miles west-northwest of Jonesboro at 7:29 in the morning. The 2nd earthquake...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County
It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
Anyone Else Having Trouble Getting Their Clynk Bags To Fit In the Kiosk?
That's a heck of a lot of bottles and cans. My wife just brought our Clynk bags back to Hannaford in Hampden last week. She often throws them in the car when she's headed to the transfer station. When she came back over the weekend, she was saying she had a hard time getting them to fit because the inside of the drop-off location was absolutely stuffed to the rafters with bags.
Challenger Learning Center Ditching E-Waste Event, But With A Better Plan
Getting rid of e-waste is a huge pain in the butt. Ever try to get rid of an old computer monitor? Especially a super outdated one? It's practically impossible. There are all sorts of things that make it so you can't just chuck that old dinosaur in the garbage. Never mind trying to donate an outdated one. No place wants your old monitor from 2002. Your only choice is to chuck it. But where?
Construction Begins on Third Brewer Riverwalk Extension
Work has begun ahead of schedule to extend the Brewer Riverwalk. Work is once again underway on Brewer Riverwalk. Construction crews have began the work to extend the paved trail along the Brewer side of the Penobscot River. The Maine Department of Transportation tells the Bangor Daily News, during the next phase of construction, the trail will be extended 900 feet. The new trail work begins at Hardy Street, near Mason's Brewing Company, south along the river, to South Main Street.
Wine Lovers! Bangor Uncorked Returns to the Cross Insurance Center on Oct. 15
The event wine fans have been waiting years for is back. Bangor Uncorked returns to the Cross Insurance Center ballroom Saturday, October 15, and this year we’re uncorking more than wine! Sample dozens of wines from Maine and around the world, plus crisp Maine ciders and signature cocktails featuring local Maine spirits.
Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine
Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
Carrier’s Mainely Lobster Bucksport Closed Today-Here’s Why
After I got off the air this morning, and did some ‘office stuff’ then I ran an errand, which upon completion had me thinking lunch. Being close enough to Bucksport my destination was Carrier’s Mainely Lobster at Routes 1 & 46. What did I have you ask?...
A Reddit Post Asks ‘What’s The Best Maine Commercial?’
This is a blast from the past. Watching these ads will bring back some memories!. In a post on Reddit, someone posed an excellent question, when asked what the best "Maine" commercial was. Not only were there some spot-on answers, it gave me the idea to find all the iconic...
