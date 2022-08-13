Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
“United We Progress”: Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee celebrates return of parade on Sept. 18
“Unidos Progresamos,” or “United We Progress,” will be the theme for this year’s Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. “It means that when one person in the community does well, we all do well,” said parade committee member Jade Rivera McFarlin at this week’s celebration of the parade’s upcoming return in September.
Ancient Order of Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire Counties Summer Picnic
Holyoke - The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire Counties invite the public to attend “A Traditional Summer Picnic” featuring Jim O’Connor and the Boston Blackthorn Band at Hamel’s Summit View Pavilion, 555 Northampton St., on Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 to 4 p.m. Rain or shine. Tickets are $20...
Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival ends on a high note
SPRINGFIELD - All that jazz - and blues, funk, Latin and African. The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival has made the City of Homes also the city of horns, clarinets, saxophones and more. It ended its ninth season on Saturday, leaving thousands with anything but the blues. It drew multitudes...
Jill Sobule coming to Hartford
Jill Sobule will play the Mark Twain House in Hartford on Sept. 16. This will be Sobule’s fourth appearance at the venue. Her writing fits well with Twain’s, encompassing social consciousness, hilarity and and pointed derision. Sobule’s recording career began in 1990 with the album Things Here Are Different (MCA), produced by Todd Rundgren.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hardwick Fair returns to Town Common for 260th time
HARDWICK – The annual Hardwick Community Fair returns to the town common Friday and Saturday for the 260th time. Admission is free. The tradition began in 1762, when agriculture was economic kingpin. The fair “was more like an open-air market, with area farmers displaying their goods for sale to...
Holyoke’s Gloutak Woods recreation area gets transformed with help of Greenagers
HOLYOKE – The city’s new Gloutak Woods recreation area is undergoing work this summer by a crew of teenagers from Greenagers to clear and establish trails through the property in West Holyoke. “We are thrilled to hire and work with Greenagers to improve the visitor experience at Gloutak,”...
See all homes sold in Hampden County from Aug. 7-13
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Aug 7 to Aug 13. There were 137 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,670 square foot home on Oregon Street in Springfield that sold for $285,000.
Josh Ritter coming to Northampton
Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter will play the Academy of Music in Northampton on Nov. 19. Ritter, whom The New York Times said harked back to Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, was named one of the “100 Greatest Living Songwriters” by Paste magazine in 2006. Hailing from Idaho, he caught...
RELATED PEOPLE
Star-studded concert marks John Williams’ 90th birthday at Tanglewood
LENOX — Tanglewood celebrates the 90th birthday of legendary composer and conductor John Williams on Saturday, Aug.20, at 8 pm,. A star-studded supporting cast joins Williams in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, including conductor Ken-David Masur, percussionist J. William Hudgins, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, saxophonist Branford Marsalis, bass Eric Revis, harpist Jessica Zhou, and another Tanglewood fixture, James Taylor.
Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill faces estimated 3-month closure following weekend fire
EASTHAMPTON - The owner of the Tavern on the Hill hopes the restaurant along Route 141 on Mount Tom, overlooking Easthampton, can recover from a weekend fire and will reopen within three months. Amy Guyette, owner and manager, said the fire, reported late Friday by a motorist passing by, caused...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million ticket won in South Hadley Friday; five $100,000 tickets won this weekend
A $1 million lottery prize was claimed in South Hadley on Friday, along with five $100,000 tickets won on Friday and Saturday in Massachusetts. The $1 million prize was from the game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” and was sold at Big Y Express in South Hadley. One $100,000 ticket...
Cannabis community meeting on proposed Florence dispensary turns fiery — even as Northampton is loaded with pot shops
The residents of Florence, in the words of one of their own, were “mad as hell.”. A community meeting providing a forum to discuss what could potentially become Northampton’s 14th cannabis dispensary devolved at times Monday night into a shouting match.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car fire outside Springfield juvenile courthouse near MGM Casino shuts down part of State Street on Tuesday afternoon
Springfield and state police shut down part of State Street on Tuesday afternoon after a car’s engine caught on fire. The car caught on fire right outside the Springfield Juvenile Courthouse on 50 State St. Authorities shut down part of the road from the intersection of Main Street and State Street, past the MGM Casino entrance, up to Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.
Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars defeat Pacific Northwest, clinch top seed in National Division of LLWS & more
One day after failing to register a hit against Southeast Regional, the Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars offense helped their team earn a 7-4 win against Pacific Northwest at Glen Allen Stadium on Tuesday. Jackson Almeida (two) and Morris Fried (two) paced Pittsfield with four of their team’s nine hits,...
UMass Amherst, facing dorm shortage, to house more than 100 students at Econo Lodge in Hadley this fall
Facing a shortage of dormitory space as more returning students decide to spend another year living on campus, the University of Massachusetts Amherst will house more than 100 students at an off-campus hotel in Hadley this fall. The students will live in the Econo Lodge on Route 9, about 20...
10 least expensive home sales in Hampden County, Aug. 7-13
A condo in Springfield that sold for $65,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13. In total, 115 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $295,894. The average price per square foot ended up at $199.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westfield schools announce new principals at Abner Gibbs, Munger Hill
WESTFIELD — School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski has announced the hiring of two new elementary school principals for the district. Alexandra Clines has accepted the position of principal of the Munger Hill Elementary School, and Erika Masciadrelli, technology supervisor in Westfield, has accepted the position as the Abner Gibbs Elementary School principal.
Fundraiser started to purchase headstone for 13-year-old victim of deadly Chandler Street Crash in Worcester
The family of the 13-year-old girl who was killed in a three-car crash on Chandler Street in Worcester on July 23 is fundraising to pay for her headstone. Sonia Garcia, the girl’s aunt, started a GoFundMe page on Aug. 10. “Leanny was an amazing 13-year-old and at that young...
Heavy backup on Interstate 91 south between Holyoke and Easthampton
Heavy traffic has drivers backed up several miles on Interstate 91 on Monday between Holyoke and Easthampton. Traffic reports indicated around 1 p.m. on Monday that southbound drivers were traveling in traffic stretching roughly four miles from the Oxbow to Exit 15 in Holyoke in between 15 and 20 minutes. According to both Waze and Google Maps, there was a minor crash on the highway just south of Mount Tom State Reservation.
Driving to UMass Amherst this month? These roads will have construction as the school adds pedestrian safety features
Several key roads on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus could see slower travel this month as the school pushes to complete construction projects aimed at better protecting pedestrians. UMass said the majority of the work on Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue and Sunset Avenue — from installing raised crosswalks to...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0