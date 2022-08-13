ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival ends on a high note

SPRINGFIELD - All that jazz - and blues, funk, Latin and African. The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival has made the City of Homes also the city of horns, clarinets, saxophones and more. It ended its ninth season on Saturday, leaving thousands with anything but the blues. It drew multitudes...
MassLive.com

Jill Sobule coming to Hartford

Jill Sobule will play the Mark Twain House in Hartford on Sept. 16. This will be Sobule’s fourth appearance at the venue. Her writing fits well with Twain’s, encompassing social consciousness, hilarity and and pointed derision. Sobule’s recording career began in 1990 with the album Things Here Are Different (MCA), produced by Todd Rundgren.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
MassLive.com

Hardwick Fair returns to Town Common for 260th time

HARDWICK – The annual Hardwick Community Fair returns to the town common Friday and Saturday for the 260th time. Admission is free. The tradition began in 1762, when agriculture was economic kingpin. The fair “was more like an open-air market, with area farmers displaying their goods for sale to...
HARDWICK, MA
MassLive.com

Josh Ritter coming to Northampton

Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter will play the Academy of Music in Northampton on Nov. 19. Ritter, whom The New York Times said harked back to Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen, was named one of the “100 Greatest Living Songwriters” by Paste magazine in 2006. Hailing from Idaho, he caught...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Cocker
MassLive.com

Star-studded concert marks John Williams’ 90th birthday at Tanglewood

LENOX — Tanglewood celebrates the 90th birthday of legendary composer and conductor John Williams on Saturday, Aug.20, at 8 pm,. A star-studded supporting cast joins Williams in the Koussevitzky Music Shed, including conductor Ken-David Masur, percussionist J. William Hudgins, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, saxophonist Branford Marsalis, bass Eric Revis, harpist Jessica Zhou, and another Tanglewood fixture, James Taylor.
LENOX, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Music#Entertain#American Art#Community Music#Black Music#The Buddy Mcearns Band#The Urban Roots Stage#Black American#Janet Ryan Straight
MassLive.com

Car fire outside Springfield juvenile courthouse near MGM Casino shuts down part of State Street on Tuesday afternoon

Springfield and state police shut down part of State Street on Tuesday afternoon after a car’s engine caught on fire. The car caught on fire right outside the Springfield Juvenile Courthouse on 50 State St. Authorities shut down part of the road from the intersection of Main Street and State Street, past the MGM Casino entrance, up to Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
MassLive.com

Westfield schools announce new principals at Abner Gibbs, Munger Hill

WESTFIELD — School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski has announced the hiring of two new elementary school principals for the district. Alexandra Clines has accepted the position of principal of the Munger Hill Elementary School, and Erika Masciadrelli, technology supervisor in Westfield, has accepted the position as the Abner Gibbs Elementary School principal.
MassLive.com

Heavy backup on Interstate 91 south between Holyoke and Easthampton

Heavy traffic has drivers backed up several miles on Interstate 91 on Monday between Holyoke and Easthampton. Traffic reports indicated around 1 p.m. on Monday that southbound drivers were traveling in traffic stretching roughly four miles from the Oxbow to Exit 15 in Holyoke in between 15 and 20 minutes. According to both Waze and Google Maps, there was a minor crash on the highway just south of Mount Tom State Reservation.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Driving to UMass Amherst this month? These roads will have construction as the school adds pedestrian safety features

Several key roads on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus could see slower travel this month as the school pushes to complete construction projects aimed at better protecting pedestrians. UMass said the majority of the work on Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue and Sunset Avenue — from installing raised crosswalks to...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy