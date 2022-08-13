Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
Town by Town: new Chicopee food pantry location, Historic Deerfield no-cost admission, new Hadley Police office
(WGGB/WSHM) -- The United Way of Pioneer Valley hosted a “new home” celebration for the Chicopee Cupboard Food Pantry. The pantry’s new home is located 226 Exchange Street in Chicopee. The pantry said anyone who’s interested in learning more about the fight against food insecurity is welcome...
Getting Answers: beech leaf disease found in local communities
SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A leaf disease targeting beech trees is spreading throughout western Massachusetts, infecting trees and raising concerns. First signs to look for include discoloration and distortion of beech leaf. “The disease progresses. The leaf becomes so damaged that the tree in unable to produce carbohydrates and energy...
Your Tuesday morning news update
In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town by Town: Indian flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking us to Agawam, Springfield, and Holyoke. A special flag raising was held at city hall in Springfield on Monday. The event was meant to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Iindia’s independence. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Indian Association of Greater Springfield...
Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton
(WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrations are building for boaters along the Connecticut River in Northampton where partying and safety concerns have them speaking out. “It’s gross. The stuff that’s happening late at night, it’s just out of line,” said Mark Britton of Hadley. Britton spoke with Western Mass...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Repairs to Tavern on the Hill may take longer than originally expected
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular Easthampton restaurant is still picking up the pieces after a fire over the weekend caused severe damage. Western Massachusetts residents come to Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton to enjoy a meal with a view, but after a recent fire severely damaged their outdoor deck, the restaurant is working to rise up from the ashes and rebuild.
Hardwick Fair returns to Town Common for 260th time
HARDWICK – The annual Hardwick Community Fair returns to the town common Friday and Saturday for the 260th time. Admission is free. The tradition began in 1762, when agriculture was economic kingpin. The fair “was more like an open-air market, with area farmers displaying their goods for sale to...
Crews battle fire on Bridge Street in Hatfield
Hampden D.A. holds event to raise awareness of counterfeit drugs and pills. The educational event provided information to both kids and parents on the availability and dangers of counterfeit pills and drugs online.
Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes
Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Springfield restaurant
Crews were called to a fire in Hatfield on Tuesday afternoon. Getting Answers: construction on Granby Road and Springfield Street in Chicopee. Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out more details into the status of another construction project happening in Chicopee.
Some incoming UMass students to be housed at Hadley motel
Some incoming UMass students to be housed at Hadley motel
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
23rd annual Springfield music festival celebrates Irish music and heritage
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 23rd annual Irish music festival was held at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club Saturday. The event included lots of traditional Irish music, dancing and activities. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the event was a great way to showcase the variety of culture in the city.
Westfield swatting incident remains under investigation
State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests. Students in Massachusetts must score higher on the MCAS standarized tests in order to graduate from high school.
Active shooter training seminar held in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A training was held Tuesday in Springfield on how to respond to an active shooter situation. The Sheraton Springfield hosted the seminar given by the Department of Homeland Security. Trainer Joseph Voket brings years of experience with the Connecticut State Police and Marines. He participated in...
Six Breathtaking Western Massachusetts Apple Orchards Perfect for Fall Adventures
As the final days of summer loom on the horizon, the prospects of cooler temperatures are ahead and fall is on our doorstep. While most of us hate to leave the summer season behind, Berkshire County residents are lucky to enjoy some pretty spectacular months during the fall season. The...
3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
