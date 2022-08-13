ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
Getting Answers: beech leaf disease found in local communities

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A leaf disease targeting beech trees is spreading throughout western Massachusetts, infecting trees and raising concerns. First signs to look for include discoloration and distortion of beech leaf. “The disease progresses. The leaf becomes so damaged that the tree in unable to produce carbohydrates and energy...
Your Tuesday morning news update

In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Repairs to Tavern on the Hill may take longer than originally expected

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular Easthampton restaurant is still picking up the pieces after a fire over the weekend caused severe damage. Western Massachusetts residents come to Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton to enjoy a meal with a view, but after a recent fire severely damaged their outdoor deck, the restaurant is working to rise up from the ashes and rebuild.
Hardwick Fair returns to Town Common for 260th time

HARDWICK – The annual Hardwick Community Fair returns to the town common Friday and Saturday for the 260th time. Admission is free. The tradition began in 1762, when agriculture was economic kingpin. The fair “was more like an open-air market, with area farmers displaying their goods for sale to...
Crews battle fire on Bridge Street in Hatfield

Hampden D.A. holds event to raise awareness of counterfeit drugs and pills. The educational event provided information to both kids and parents on the availability and dangers of counterfeit pills and drugs online. Updated: 13 hours ago. One student is speaking out about a charge she’s facing for not needing...
Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes

Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Springfield restaurant

Crews were called to a fire in Hatfield on Tuesday afternoon. Getting Answers: construction on Granby Road and Springfield Street in Chicopee. Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out more details into the status of another construction project happening in Chicopee. Tik Tok challenge leading to increase...
Some incoming UMass students to be housed at Hadley motel

Crews were called to a fire in Hatfield on Tuesday afternoon. Getting Answers: construction on Granby Road and Springfield Street in Chicopee. Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out more details into the status of another construction project happening in Chicopee. Tik Tok challenge leading to increase...
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
Westfield swatting incident remains under investigation

State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests. Students in Massachusetts must score higher on the MCAS standarized tests in order to graduate from high school. Town by Town: Indian flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding. Updated: 10 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
Active shooter training seminar held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A training was held Tuesday in Springfield on how to respond to an active shooter situation. The Sheraton Springfield hosted the seminar given by the Department of Homeland Security. Trainer Joseph Voket brings years of experience with the Connecticut State Police and Marines. He participated in...
3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...

