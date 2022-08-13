Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
WBAY Green Bay
Police release new videos on killing of Oshkosh woman
Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp introduces untapped workforce to manufacturing jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago. 10 young adults with...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating the Discovery of a Deceased Individual
The Oshkosh Police Department is looking into what happened to an individual that was found dead over the weekend. The Department found the body of the yet unidentified individual in the 100 block of High Avenue at around 10:45 Saturday morning (August 13th) after receiving a tip. While very few...
WBAY Green Bay
Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say a driver nearly hit an officer’s squad car twice Tuesday afternoon, ultimately leading deputies in neighboring Shawano County to fentanyl and a lot of cash. At about 2:20 P.M., a tribal officer was passing a suspected drug house and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Woman Arrested After Causing a Commotion at a Manitowoc Kwik Trip
A woman is facing charges after she caused a commotion at a Manitowoc Kwik Trip. Officers were dispatched to the convenience store located on North 8th Street just after 2:00 p.m. yesterday (August 15th) after dispatch received a call reporting a woman screaming at the clerk. Dispatch also told the...
wearegreenbay.com
Over one gram of fentanyl, $1.7K seized in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following deputies from Shawano County seizing over one gram of fentanyl on Tuesday. According to a Facebook Post, at around 2:20 p.m., Menominee Tribal Police was patrolling the area of Onanekwat Resort near a residence that was suspected of selling illegal drugs.
Wis. man arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing man, woman, and dog 30 years ago
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was taken into custody 30 years after he allegedly stabbed two people and a dog. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Aug. 12 that Tony Haase was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Timothy Mumbrue and Tanna Togstad.
wtaq.com
Suspect in Green Bay Murder Sentenced on Drug Crimes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/15/22 Oshkosh Death Investigation
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a death at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue that occurred about 10:45 Saturday morning. Police received information that there was possibly a deceased person at that location and they did find a dead person at the location. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident. They have not released the identity of the deceased person. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.
wtaq.com
Appleton Residents React to Officer-Involved Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. “We were sitting...
Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue
A tip to the Oshkosh Police Department led to locating a deceased person in downtown Oshkosh, the death is being investigated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtaq.com
Man Arrested After Robbing Oshkosh Area Business
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Suspect uses sledgehammer, steals embroidery machine in Calumet County burglary
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unknown suspect that entered a business in the Village of Harrison, caused damage, and stole an embroidery machine. Deputies say that the burglary took place on July 30 around 10 p.m., and are seeking the...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/15/22 Shooting Incident In FDL
Police in Fond du Lac were sent to the area of the Forest Mall apartments at 379 North Peters Avenue late Saturday morning for a report of two gunshots outside the apartment complex. Officers located two persons of interest on the property and determined they were directly involved. It is believed a 17-year-old Fond du Lac man discharged a 9 millimeter pistol into the air towards an unoccupied field behind the complex. The pistol used in the incident was recovered. The teen was charged with recklessly endangering safety. No one was injured and the incident poses no future threat or safety issues for residents of the area. The time of the incident was approximately 10:13 am.
seehafernews.com
One Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting in Appleton
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. last week Friday (August 12th) in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue. Officers had reportedly been called to a domestic disturbance and confronted a man who was armed with a handgun. The officers...
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Appleton woman injured in shooting outside Chicago area Six Flags theme park
APPLETON — A 19-year old Appleton woman is one of three people recovering after being shot Sunday evening at the Six Flags amusement park in Gurnee, Illinois. The woman has not been identified by police. Gurnee Police say they received multiple 911 calls about 7:50 p.m. Sunday regarding shots...
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.No officers were hurt during the confrontation.A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department's news release.The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.Authorities did not release any additional information.
whbl.com
Sheboygan Falls Man Airlifted To Froedert After Late-Night Rollover Crash
Cedar Grove, Wis. (WHBL) – A 21 year old Sheboygan Falls man is in Froedert Hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash at Highway 32 and Smies Road Near Cedar Grove late Monday night. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the Joint Dispatch Center received the 911 call around...
Comments / 0