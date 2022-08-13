ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Police release new videos on killing of Oshkosh woman

Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp introduces untapped workforce to manufacturing jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago. 10 young adults with...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Police Investigating the Discovery of a Deceased Individual

The Oshkosh Police Department is looking into what happened to an individual that was found dead over the weekend. The Department found the body of the yet unidentified individual in the 100 block of High Avenue at around 10:45 Saturday morning (August 13th) after receiving a tip. While very few...
OSHKOSH, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Arrested After Causing a Commotion at a Manitowoc Kwik Trip

A woman is facing charges after she caused a commotion at a Manitowoc Kwik Trip. Officers were dispatched to the convenience store located on North 8th Street just after 2:00 p.m. yesterday (August 15th) after dispatch received a call reporting a woman screaming at the clerk. Dispatch also told the...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Over one gram of fentanyl, $1.7K seized in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following deputies from Shawano County seizing over one gram of fentanyl on Tuesday. According to a Facebook Post, at around 2:20 p.m., Menominee Tribal Police was patrolling the area of Onanekwat Resort near a residence that was suspected of selling illegal drugs.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Suspect in Green Bay Murder Sentenced on Drug Crimes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
GREEN BAY, WI
8/15/22 Oshkosh Death Investigation

8/15/22 Oshkosh Death Investigation

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a death at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue that occurred about 10:45 Saturday morning. Police received information that there was possibly a deceased person at that location and they did find a dead person at the location. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident. They have not released the identity of the deceased person. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous call the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Appleton Residents React to Officer-Involved Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. “We were sitting...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Man Arrested After Robbing Oshkosh Area Business

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
OSHKOSH, WI
8/15/22 Shooting Incident In FDL

8/15/22 Shooting Incident In FDL

Police in Fond du Lac were sent to the area of the Forest Mall apartments at 379 North Peters Avenue late Saturday morning for a report of two gunshots outside the apartment complex. Officers located two persons of interest on the property and determined they were directly involved. It is believed a 17-year-old Fond du Lac man discharged a 9 millimeter pistol into the air towards an unoccupied field behind the complex. The pistol used in the incident was recovered. The teen was charged with recklessly endangering safety. No one was injured and the incident poses no future threat or safety issues for residents of the area. The time of the incident was approximately 10:13 am.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

One Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting in Appleton

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. last week Friday (August 12th) in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue. Officers had reportedly been called to a domestic disturbance and confronted a man who was armed with a handgun. The officers...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute

APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.No officers were hurt during the confrontation.A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department's news release.The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.Authorities did not release any additional information.
whbl.com

Sheboygan Falls Man Airlifted To Froedert After Late-Night Rollover Crash

Cedar Grove, Wis. (WHBL) – A 21 year old Sheboygan Falls man is in Froedert Hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash at Highway 32 and Smies Road Near Cedar Grove late Monday night. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the Joint Dispatch Center received the 911 call around...

