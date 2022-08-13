Effective: 2022-08-15 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Catawba; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Eastern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lincolnton to 18 miles west of Huntersville to 3 miles northwest of Gastonia, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Gastonia, Huntersville, Northwest Charlotte, Cornelius, Mt Holly, Belmont, Dallas, Maiden, Stanley and Cramerton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO